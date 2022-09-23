Dundee exhibition features Valleys and Coast-themed work of Scottish contemporary artist Margaret Evans

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An autumn exhibition featuring the work of Scottish contemporary artist Margaret Evans is continuing at Gallery Q Dundee.

Lucinda Middleton of Gallery Q Dundee said: “We are delighted to present this beautiful autumn exhibition featuring the atmospheric work of Margaret Evans who works expertly in pastels and gouache.

“Margaret is a Scottish contemporary artist, an internationally respected tutor and author of numerous teaching art books and DVDs, as well as teaching workshops worldwide.

“Her work is known and highly regarded throughout USA, Australia, Europe as well as the UK.

“Her studio is in Highland Perthshire, an area of outstanding beauty, which offers plenty of inspirational subjects such as dramatic skies and woodland with Loch Earn and the Grampian Mountains nearby.”

The artist

Margaret Evans took a Diploma of Art at Glasgow School of Art before taking her art teachers’ certificate.

She is a member of pastel societies in USA, Canada, France and Spain as well as an artist member of The Glasgow Art Club.

She is also a consultant to numerous pastel manufacturers.

Other gallery artists displaying include Deborah Phillips, Helen Welsh, Babs Pease, Libby Scott and three new artists: Alison Cage, Mike Cooke and Charles Randak.

The Valleys and Coasts exhibition ends on October 8.

All work can be seen online: www.galleryq.co.uk