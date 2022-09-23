Dundee exhibition features Valleys and Coast-themed work of Scottish contemporary artist Margaret Evans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment What's On

Dundee exhibition features Valleys and Coast-themed work of Scottish contemporary artist Margaret Evans

By Michael Alexander
September 23 2022, 7.05am
Margaret Evans - Glenshee Before Dark
Margaret Evans - Glenshee Before Dark

An autumn exhibition featuring the work of Scottish contemporary artist Margaret Evans is continuing at Gallery Q Dundee.

Lucinda Middleton of Gallery Q Dundee said: “We are delighted to present this beautiful autumn exhibition featuring the atmospheric work of Margaret Evans who works expertly in pastels and gouache.

“Margaret is a Scottish contemporary artist, an internationally respected tutor and author of numerous teaching art books and DVDs, as well as teaching workshops worldwide.

“Her work is known and highly regarded throughout USA, Australia, Europe as well as the UK.

Margaret Evans – Clouds Gathering St Andrews

“Her studio is in Highland Perthshire, an area of outstanding beauty, which offers plenty of inspirational subjects such as dramatic skies and woodland with Loch Earn and the Grampian Mountains nearby.”

The artist

Margaret Evans took a Diploma of Art at Glasgow School of Art before taking her art teachers’ certificate.

She is a member of pastel societies in USA, Canada, France and Spain as well as an artist member of The Glasgow Art Club.

Margaret Evans – Kintail Caps

She is also a consultant to numerous pastel manufacturers.

Other gallery artists displaying include Deborah Phillips, Helen Welsh, Babs Pease, Libby Scott and three new artists: Alison Cage, Mike Cooke and Charles Randak.

The Valleys and Coasts exhibition ends on October 8.

All work can be seen online: www.galleryq.co.uk

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from What's On

What did I think of Taco Bell?
What did we make of the dishes at Dundee's new Taco Bell?
0
Stewart Hedderman modelling an autumn-themed top hat in Falkland
Falkland Harvest Fest: Chance to win prize for the best harvest-themed hat
James Yorkston
James Yorkston’s Tae Sup Wi’ A Fifer tour lands at Byre Theatre in St…
An aerial dancer in the trees
Outdoor event in Dundee will light up your life
Ninian Stuart of Falkland Estate. Falkland. Supplied by Wendy Ball
Falkland Harvest Fest: How can we create flourishing places that nourish people?
0
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Andrew Batchelor opera festival column Picture shows; Scottish Opera rehearsals of Opera Highlights, which will open Dundee's Opera Scotland Festival in sept 2022. na. Supplied by Julie Howden Date; Unknown
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundonians, put your stuffy stereotypes aside and get down to Opera Festival…
0
Comedian Josie Long
'I feel like I’ve won a competition to be on this particular bill', says…
0
Silver Sands by James Newton Adams, one of the works on show at Tatha Gallery.
Go Figure! The human form on show at Tatha Gallery
HMS Unicorn is taking part in Doors Open Days.
Doors Open Days in Tayside and Fife this month
Kirsty Lorenz at Gracefield Art Centre. Dumfries
Ladybank artist Kirsty Lorenz: Botanical paintings inspired by medicinal and spiritual healing of plants
0

More from The Courier

Firefighters tackling the blaze at Henry's Coffee House in City Square, Dundee.
Dundee City Square closed off after fire breaks out at Henry's coffee shop
0
Curator Matthew Jarron guiding people around Hawkhill House's fascinating collection.
Dundee venues welcome guests on annual Doors Open Day
0
Action from Gussie Park as Dundee United Women downed Hamilton Accies
Dundee United Women dump Hamilton Accies in five-goal thriller
0
The Vasco da Gama made a stop in Dundee on its way to Edinburgh
Cruise ship makes Dundee stop-over during 11-day excursion
1
John Winton McNab.
'A great character': Perth OAP found dead two days after crash was respected consultant…
John Winton McNab died following a one-car crash in the Highlands. He was found two days after being reported missing from his home in Perth. Pic supplied.
John Winton McNab: Timeline of events before Perthshire OAP was found following Highlands crash

Editor's Picks