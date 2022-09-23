EVE MUIRHEAD: Mixed golf team events make even more sense after LIV Tour split and Presidents Cup is the place to start

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Mixed golf team events make even more sense after LIV Tour split and Presidents Cup is the place to start

By Eve Muirhead
September 23 2022, 8.00am Updated: September 23 2022, 11.19am
Captains Trevor Immelman and Davis Love III go head to head in the Presidents Cup.
Captains Trevor Immelman and Davis Love III go head to head in the Presidents Cup.

It’s long been a thought of mine that golf should have been moving towards a mixed team event.

I’ve written about it often enough in this column, that’s for sure!

Curling’s Continental Cup works brilliantly with that format and there’s absolutely no reason for it not being the same in golf.

And if ever there was a time to seriously progress it, surely it’s now.

We’re about to get a Presidents Cup that is likely to stretch the definition of the word ‘competitive’ to breaking point.

In the best part of three decades, the international team have only beaten America once.

Yes, this week’s group of men will be hugely motivated after they lost a lot of their best players to the LIV Tour but there’s a reason that the States are 1/6 with the bookmakers.

Big names are unavailable on their side as well but disproportionate strength in depth gives America a huge advantage.

The credibility of the event is in grave danger. It actually already was.

It’s too early to tell whether it will be the same in the Ryder Cup.

The fact that it’s mostly the old guard who have defected in Europe is a cause for optimism.

But if the Presidents Cup could lead the way in their next competition in two years, it could change team golf for good.

And what a brilliant marketing exercise it would be for the traditional tours to bring women’s golf into the fold.

The latest battleground in golf is over world ranking points.

The argument that the LIV guys have made their bed so they can lie in it has a lot of appeal.

But the reality is that some very good golfers are now on that tour and, even though there will probably need to be more water passing under the bridge before it happens, I do think that they will eventually get recognised.

But the ranking points should always be weighted towards 72-hole events.

Nobody will have been surprised that Roger Federer has decided to call it a day.

As fantastic a player as he still is, he’s 41. With injuries taking their toll, it was the right decision to say ‘no more’.

The guy has been a PR dream from beginning to end so finishing off by playing doubles with his greatest ever rival, Rafa Nadal, in the Laver Cup is the perfect full stop.

That really is the golden ticket for tennis fans!

I’ve been to Wimbledon and the French Open and seen Nadal and Novak Djokovic and I’ve watched Andy Murray in the Davis Cup.

But I’d have loved to have seen Federer play.

When people say ‘it’s not just what you win, it’s how you do it’ he’s the ultimate example of that.

Whatever the sport, the people who make it look so easy and effortless are the ones who are in a special category.

Glenn Howard is the first name I think of in curling in that regard.

He was our coach and lessons he gave me stayed with me long after he stopped working with us.

Glenn is the sort of person you always wanted to impress when you went on the ice.

It has never been about a power game for him and the fact that he’s still going strong in the Grand Slams in his 50s says it all.

He’s even outlasted the great Roger Federer!

