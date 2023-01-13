Pitlochry Festival Theatre audio play explores black British relationship with Covid-19 vaccine

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The black British community’s relationship with the Covid-19 vaccine is explored in three new monologues being premiered at Pitlochry Festival Theatre’s digital audio platform Sound Stage.

Blaccine: First Dose, written by Tonderai Munyevu, Maheni Arthur, and Isaac Tomiczek is a co-production between Pitlochry Festival Theatre and Stockroom in Association with Naked Productions.

What inspired the play?

When the Covid-19 vaccine take up in the black British community began to be speculated about in the media, the three black British writers became curious and started a conversation.

Listening and talking soon opened a gateway to the varied and powerful forces playing into the lives of black people in the UK today.

Blaccine: First Dose takes listeners on a personal journey touching on complex realities through a series of three monologues.

Discussion with writers

Told with sincerity and curiosity, the “radically honest reflection” is followed by a post-show discussion with the writers.

Maheni Arthur said: “I’m so honoured to have been a part of the creation of Blaccine: First Dose; the writing process was challenging, upsetting, empowering, and healing all at once.”

Isaac Tomiczek said: “Blaccine feels like the start and completion of something beautiful.

“Being able to write about subjects so close to my heart; my hometown, my community, my identity, my hopes, it definitely gave me a sense of closure after the uncertainty of the pandemic and its peak.”

Tonderai Munyevu added: “Working on “Blaccine: First Dose” has been an extraordinary experience.”

How to access the audio play

Blaccine: First Dose was broadcast on Sound Stage on January 12 and runs again on January 19 and 26 at 7pm.

For tickets visit www.pitlochryfestivaltheatre.com