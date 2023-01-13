Pitlochry Festival Theatre audio play explores black British relationship with Covid-19 vaccine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pitlochry Festival Theatre audio play explores black British relationship with Covid-19 vaccine

By Michael Alexander
January 13 2023, 7.00am
Playwrights Tonderai Munyevu, Isaac Tomiczek and Maheni Arthur. Image: Nigel R Glasgow/Pitlochry Festival Theatre
Playwrights Tonderai Munyevu, Isaac Tomiczek and Maheni Arthur. Image: Nigel R Glasgow/Pitlochry Festival Theatre

The black British community’s relationship with the Covid-19 vaccine is explored in three new monologues being premiered at Pitlochry Festival Theatre’s digital audio platform Sound Stage.

Blaccine: First Dose, written by Tonderai Munyevu, Maheni Arthur, and Isaac Tomiczek is a co-production between Pitlochry Festival Theatre and Stockroom in Association with Naked Productions.

What inspired the play?

When the Covid-19 vaccine take up in the black British community began to be speculated about in the media, the three black British writers became curious and started a conversation.

Covid-19 jab. Image: PA Wire

Listening and talking soon opened a gateway to the varied and powerful forces playing into the lives of black people in the UK today.

Blaccine: First Dose takes listeners on a personal journey touching on complex realities through a series of three monologues.

Discussion with writers

Told with sincerity and curiosity, the “radically honest reflection” is followed by a post-show discussion with the writers.

Maheni Arthur said: “I’m so honoured to have been a part of the creation of Blaccine: First Dose; the writing process was challenging, upsetting, empowering, and healing all at once.”

Maheni Arthur.
Maheni Arthur. Image: Pitlochry Festival Theatre

Isaac Tomiczek said: “Blaccine feels like the start and completion of something beautiful.

“Being able to write about subjects so close to my heart; my hometown, my community, my identity, my hopes, it definitely gave me a sense of closure after the uncertainty of the pandemic and its peak.”

Tonderai Munyevu added: “Working on “Blaccine: First Dose” has been an extraordinary experience.”

How to access the audio play

Blaccine: First Dose was broadcast on Sound Stage on January 12 and runs again on January 19 and 26 at 7pm.

For tickets visit www.pitlochryfestivaltheatre.com

