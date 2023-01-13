Gary Bowyer expects Partick Thistle entertainment as Dundee boss gives update on Paul McGowan and ‘slow going’ transfers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Gary Bowyer expects Partick Thistle entertainment as Dundee boss gives update on Paul McGowan and ‘slow going’ transfers

By George Cran
January 13 2023, 7.30am Updated: January 13 2023, 2.21pm
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS.
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS.

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer expects to see entertainment when Partick Thistle come calling to Dens Park on Saturday.

A third meeting between the two sides this season promises plenty after two high-scoring games already this campaign.

The Jags were in town for the Championship opener back in July, shocking the home fans by surging into a 3-0 lead early in the second half.

The Dark Blues pegged them back to 3-2 but couldn’t find a late equaliser.

Then the return clash at Firhill saw Thistle again take a 2-0 lead into half-time only for Bowyer’s side to roar back in the second half for a comeback victory.

That match also finished 3-2 and set the Dee on a run of seven straight wins.

‘In the mix’

And Bowyer expects more of the same this weekend against an opponent he expect to challenge for the title come May.

There have been plenty of goals this season between Dundee and Partick Thistle (Image: David Young/ Shutterstock)

“They’ll be in the mix at the end, that’s for sure,” he said.

“They went on an unbelievable run at the start but then couldn’t win a game and have turned it around again.

“But they have good players – Brian Graham is back, Docherty is back. They are a good team.

“I hope I’m not putting the kiss of death on it but the last two games have been really entertaining.

“I expect an entertaining game and I’m looking forward to it.”

Hotting up

It doesn’t look likely that the Dark Blues will have any new signings to show off come kick-off on Saturday, however.

Bowyer says the market is beginning to “hot up” but getting a deal over the line remains difficult.

Josh Mulligan will be suspended for this match. Image: SNS.

“Slow going still,” the Dens boss replied when asked about possible incomings.

“I’ve noticed over the last two days it has been busier on the phone so it seems to be starting to hot up in terms of more players being offered.

“But it has to be the right one. And if the right one becomes available, generally other clubs see him as the right one as well.”

Paul McGowan

The Dundee manager, however, says a return for one of his existing players will feel like a new signing.

Paul McGowan has been out of action since October after picking up a knee injury.

Though there’s no target date yet for the veteran to be available once more, Bowyer says he’s heading the right way.

“McGowan was out running on Thursday,” Bowyer added.

Dundee's Paul McGowan in action earlier in the season. Image: SNS
Dundee’s Paul McGowan in action earlier in the season. Image: SNS

“He had a setback for a couple of weeks but he’s back running again.

“He went to see a specialist for an update.

“It’s one of those bone bruising-type things and it’s a case of how long is a piece of string for how long those take.

“The way Paul plays, a lot of twisting and turning, he just has to let it settle down.

“We had another look at it to make sure it’s OK. But he’s going the right way.

“It’ll be like a new signing having him back.

“And it’s been quiet on a match day, put it that way!”

