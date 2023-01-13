Gary Bowyer expects Partick Thistle entertainment as Dundee boss gives update on Paul McGowan and ‘slow going’ transfers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer expects to see entertainment when Partick Thistle come calling to Dens Park on Saturday.

A third meeting between the two sides this season promises plenty after two high-scoring games already this campaign.

The Jags were in town for the Championship opener back in July, shocking the home fans by surging into a 3-0 lead early in the second half.

The Dark Blues pegged them back to 3-2 but couldn’t find a late equaliser.

Then the return clash at Firhill saw Thistle again take a 2-0 lead into half-time only for Bowyer’s side to roar back in the second half for a comeback victory.

That match also finished 3-2 and set the Dee on a run of seven straight wins.

‘In the mix’

And Bowyer expects more of the same this weekend against an opponent he expect to challenge for the title come May.

“They’ll be in the mix at the end, that’s for sure,” he said.

“They went on an unbelievable run at the start but then couldn’t win a game and have turned it around again.

“But they have good players – Brian Graham is back, Docherty is back. They are a good team.

“I hope I’m not putting the kiss of death on it but the last two games have been really entertaining.

“I expect an entertaining game and I’m looking forward to it.”

Hotting up

It doesn’t look likely that the Dark Blues will have any new signings to show off come kick-off on Saturday, however.

Bowyer says the market is beginning to “hot up” but getting a deal over the line remains difficult.

“Slow going still,” the Dens boss replied when asked about possible incomings.

“I’ve noticed over the last two days it has been busier on the phone so it seems to be starting to hot up in terms of more players being offered.

“But it has to be the right one. And if the right one becomes available, generally other clubs see him as the right one as well.”

Paul McGowan

The Dundee manager, however, says a return for one of his existing players will feel like a new signing.

Paul McGowan has been out of action since October after picking up a knee injury.

Though there’s no target date yet for the veteran to be available once more, Bowyer says he’s heading the right way.

“McGowan was out running on Thursday,” Bowyer added.

“He had a setback for a couple of weeks but he’s back running again.

“He went to see a specialist for an update.

“It’s one of those bone bruising-type things and it’s a case of how long is a piece of string for how long those take.

“The way Paul plays, a lot of twisting and turning, he just has to let it settle down.

“We had another look at it to make sure it’s OK. But he’s going the right way.

“It’ll be like a new signing having him back.

“And it’s been quiet on a match day, put it that way!”