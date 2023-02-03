New play for Perth and Byre looks at dementia, love and loss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment What's On

New play for Perth and Byre looks at dementia, love and loss

By Jennifer McLaren
February 3 2023, 5.15pm
Brendan Charleson and Dyfan Dwyfor in The Man In The Submarine rehearsals.
Brendan Charleson and Dyfan Dwyfor in The Man In The Submarine rehearsals.

The Byre Theatre and Perth Theatre are teaming up to present the world premiere of a play about love, loss and how people experience dementia.

The Man in the Submarine (Y Dyn yn y Llong Danfor) written by Edinburgh-based Laila Noble, was the winning entry in the inaugural St Andrews Playwriting Award.

This new award aims to offer a key career development opportunity for emerging playwrights living in Scotland.

The production will be staged at both Perth Theatre and the Byre Theatre in St Andrews.

Dark, surreal comedy

Laila’s dark and surreal comedy is inspired by her own attempts to understand her grandfather’s experience of dementia.

Edinburgh-based playwright Laila Noble wrote The Man In The Submarine.

Set in the valleys of a rural Welsh village, there lies a submarine that’s out of place, rusted and rapidly filling with water.

Amongst the wreckage, a father and daughter find themselves in a delicate bubble together.

Claire does everything expected of her while trying desperately to forgive William for something he does not remember.

Originally from North Wales, Laila came to study in Edinburgh over a decade ago and loved it so much she stayed.

Lived experience

She explains: “My grandfather has dementia and he has been on this path now for some time. He will be 90 soon and it’s been at least a decade of our lives.

“Every time I go home he will ask what I’m up to, and I will tell him: ‘I’ve written a play for you, grandad, and it’s dedicated to you.’ And each time is the first time for him – and he’s delighted.”

While Laila was completing a Masters at the University of Glasgow she was asked to write a small exercise, and she began thinking of her grandfather.

She goes on: “The play started as an act of deep empathy to try and understand what it might be like to live it.

“We talk about dementia a lot from the outside – how hard it is for the people who love them, and how hard it is to watch someone slip away from you.

Trying to imagine

“While trying to cope with his dementia, I kept feeling we were losing sight of what he was feeling and that, sometimes, things felt like they were being done to him.

“I really wanted to put myself in the middle of that and try hard to imagine what he might be feeling, and what it must feel like to lose a sense of yourself and a sense of time and connection.”

The cast in rehearsal for The Man In The Submarine.

Once Laila began sharing her project with other people she found they were open about their own experiences of dementia. She started to add in more characters and narratives as the play developed.

Laila hopes the production will bring together all the different sides to dementia that families may experience – from difficult times to moments of happiness and relief.

She adds: “I want to give some sense of autonomy back to the experiencer and so I hope that the play is never being done to them, but the narrative is always about them and how they are experiencing things in their reality.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from What's On

Turning Japanese hit-makers The Vapors are at Beat Generator next Friday.
GIG GUIDE: The Vapors of Turning Japanese to hit Dundee
Video still of Kulag Natural History, Lodz, 2013 from Labour in a Single Shot by Antje Ehmann and Harun Farocki,
World of work in focus at Cooper Gallery's Consider Labour
To go with story by Nora McElhone. Winter Words for What's On 110222 Picture shows; Winter Words Festival 2022. unknown. Supplied by Pitlochry Festival Theatre Date; Unknown
Winter Words book festival returning to Pitlochry Festival Theatre with star-studded line-up
Emma Varley, St Andrews Botanic Garden artist in residence. Image: Fife Contemporary
New St Andrews Botanic Garden artist-in-residence explores AI-generated botanical images
Brian Cox signing copies of his autobiography at DC Thomson HQ in Dundee on January 20. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
VIDEO: Brian Cox success to be followed by many more exclusive Courier subscriber events…
Ailis Sutherland from Kirriemuir is amongst finalists of the BBC Radio Scotland Young Traditional Musician 2023. Image: BBC Radio Scotland
Angus piper Ailis Sutherland amongst finalists for BBC Radio Scotland Young Traditional Musician 2023
Ian Hamilton at Fisher & Donaldson with Chloe Milne. Image: BBC Scotland
Cupar to star in new episode of BBC Scotland series My Kind Of Town
Fergus McCreadie leads his trio to Crieff next Friday for a show at Strathearn Arts.
Fergus McCreadie, a jazz star returns to shine in Scotland's orbit
Volcano X get their Power Of Metal tour started at Conroy's Basement next week.
GIG GUIDE: Long-time stars and new talent set the sounds
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Down For The Count coming to Dundee Gardyne Theatre Picture shows; Down For The Count All-Stars line-up. na. Supplied by Mike Paul-Smith Date; 17/04/2018
'Mini big band' Down For The Count are bringing swing to Dundee theatre

Most Read

1
CR0026842. 25/2/2021. Pics of staff and residents of Balhousie St Ronans Care Home in Dundee, for feature on how they have coped during Covid lockdown.
Dundee care home residents ‘distressed’ and ‘calling out for support’ due to staff shortage
2
Fife mum Judith Clark is Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) co-ordinator in Fife
Fife mum on raising awareness of FASD – the ‘hidden’ condition more common than…
3
Dillon Anandarajan at Perth Sheriff Court.
Guest conned Perth hotel out of £13,500 through sophisticated ‘refund’ scam
4
David Aird and Lee Brown will be sentenced later. Images: Facebook.
Bungling Fife pair in comedy of errors in wrong-house robbery
5
Andrew Innes denies murdering Bennylyn and Jellica Burke.
Troon Avenue killer admits second child could have died if police had not arrived
6
Loick Ayina could make his United debut this weekend. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Mark Fotheringham delivers Loick Ayina verdict as Huddersfield boss reveals ‘cage football’ drive…
7
Perth Harbour.
Perth Harbour fate to be decided next week as future hangs in balance
4
8
Roadworks on the A977 have been delayed a third time. Image: Google Street View
New dates set for roadworks with 20-mile diversion near Kincardine after fresh delay
9
Pars boss James McPake was disappointed not to get any transfers over the line. Image: SNS.
James McPake reveals Dunfermline tried to sign Euan Murray and addresses fan concern over…
10
Perth and Kinross Council HQ. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Council workers in Perth and Kinross could lose thousands in redundancy pay-out changes

More from The Courier

Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Dead cat charge and prison plea
Courier / Telegraph News - Dundee - CR0023897 - Scott Milne / Lindsay Hamilton story; first Belfast flight leaving from Dundee Airport. Picture shows; the Loganair aircraft prior to taking off for Belfast, Dundee Airport, Riverside Drive, Dundee, 18th Sept 2020. Picture by Kim Cessford / DCT Media
Warning for Dundee Airport passengers over two days of possible strike action
There have been rumblings of discontent amongst Dundee United fans. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
JIM SPENCE: Dundee United fans' unrest must be addressed - or it could fester…
Councillor Craig Fotheringham with permanently flashing safety signs at Strathmore Primary School, Forfar. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Tayside Contracts chiefs criticised for Angus school 20mph safety signs flashing 24/7
Vape litter collected off the streets by Laura Young, Dundonian climate activist and influencer. Image: Laura Young
Dundee councillors seek agreement to support ban on disposable vapes
John Frederiksen spent just four months at Raith Rovers. Images: Raith TV and SNS.
The cult of John Frederiksen: How 6'8" striker made HUGE impression despite short stint…
Courier - Scott Milne - Kinnoul Hill Walk - CR0032696 - Perth - Picture shows: Kinnoul hill walk for Boxing Day feature on the best walks in Courier County. 13/12/2021-Kenny Smith/ DCT Media
Police probe as body found near Perth beauty spot
Finn Robson is determined to make an impact at Forfar. Image: SNS
Dundee United kid Finn Robson praised for 'elegant' style as Forfar loan stint prepares…
To go with story by Nancy Nicolson. The Internat Barley Hub is costing more than predicted Picture shows; IBH . Dundee. Nancy Nicolson/DCT Media Date; 02/02/2023
Flagship Barley Hub faces deficit of £10m as costs soar
The Fife Babies Memorial will be close to the Woodmill Road entrance of the park.
Dunfermline park chosen as site of 'meaningful' memorial to Fife babies following ashes scandal

Editor's Picks

Most Commented