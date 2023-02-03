Tayside Contracts chiefs criticised for Angus school 20mph safety signs flashing 24/7

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Angus school safety signs have been flashing round-the clock for nearly two years in a situation branded an “unacceptable” waste of money.

And a leading councillor has hit out at Tayside Contracts chiefs failing to deal with his repeated complaints about the issue.

Councillor Craig Fotheringham first raised the issue of the permanently-lit flashing warning signal at Grange Primary in Monifieth as far back as 2021.

But he says that since then at least another four primaries have joined the list.

“This council has declared a climate emergency but we’re leaving the lights on 24/7,” he said.

Scrutiny committee criticism

The school signs situation came under the spotlight at a meeting of Angus Council’s scrutiny and audit committee.

It considered Tayside Contracts’ annual performance report for 2021/22.

The report set out how the agency had fared in areas including school meals, gritting and roads maintenance which it delivers for Tayside’s three local authorities.

Senior figures including Tayside Contracts managing director Keith McNamara and head of operations Dougie McKay were in the online meeting.

Monifieth and Sidlaws Conservative councillor Mr Fotheringham chairs the scrutiny body.

And he homed in on the thorny issue of permanently flashing school and 20mph signs.

“I don’t know how many times I have reported this issue,” he told them.

“In August 2021 I raised the issue of the lights at Grange Primary in Monifieth, constantly flashing.

“I followed that up on no less than five occasions, with no action being taken to rectify the situation.

“Since then I have also raised the issue of the 20mph lights flashing 24/7 at Seaview Primary in Monifieth, Mattocks Primary, Wellbank and Strathmore in Forfar.

“People are repeatedly contacting me and asking what is going on, and it’s making it look like I’m doing nothing.

“It’s totally unacceptable,” he told the Tayside Contracts bosses.

“This council declared a climate emergency some time ago, yet this seems to have had no effect on repairs to these lighting units.”

Birkhill accident fears

And at Birkhill, locals fear their on-the-blink warning sign could lead to an accident involving a youngster.

Muirhead resident Stuart Phillips said: “The 20mph sign to the south of the school has been broken for months.

“The one to the north was on last weekend but is working at the moment.

“People still park on the no-stopping zig zag markings and I have also witnessed cars stopping in the bus bay.

“It’s only a matter of time before there is an accident at or near the school.”

Former JP’s concerns

Retired Justice of the Peace Chris Hewat was one of those to raise Grange Primary with Mr Fotheringham.

“My issue is far more than that of a parent,” said Chris.

“Leaving these lights on permanently defeats the object of them being there in the first place.

“Because these lights are not being used correctly the Police would never move to seek a prosecution for speeding (30+ in 20 mph zone) because it would be laughed out of court on the basis the lights are on all the time.

“The school/Angus Council is doing themselves a serious disservice to parents and staff alike by not affording them the added protection of having these lights work at the correct times of the day.”

Tayside Contracts pledge to fix problem

Mr McKay said told councillors they were aware of the situation and are looking to solve the problems.

“I’m reassured that with two members of the management team at the meeting we will see action on this soon,” said Mr Fotheringham.

In March 2021, Carmyllie school parents spoke out about a year-long delay in getting their flashing 20 sign fixed.

It operated at nights and weekends, but a timer fault meant it didn’t flash when children were walking to and from the primary.