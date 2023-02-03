Tayside Contracts chiefs criticised for Angus school 20mph safety signs flashing 24/7

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tayside Contracts chiefs criticised for Angus school 20mph safety signs flashing 24/7

By Graham Brown
February 3 2023, 5.30pm
Councillor Craig Fotheringham with permanently flashing safety signs at Strathmore Primary School, Forfar. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Councillor Craig Fotheringham with permanently flashing safety signs at Strathmore Primary School, Forfar. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Angus school safety signs have been flashing round-the clock for nearly two years in a situation branded an “unacceptable” waste of money.

And a leading councillor has hit out at Tayside Contracts chiefs failing to deal with his repeated complaints about the issue.

Councillor Craig Fotheringham first raised the issue of the permanently-lit flashing warning signal at Grange Primary in Monifieth as far back as 2021.

But he says that since then at least another four primaries have joined the list.

“This council has declared a climate emergency but we’re leaving the lights on 24/7,” he said.

School safety signs at Strathmore PS in Forfar are on round-the-clock. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Scrutiny committee criticism

The school signs situation came under the spotlight at a meeting of Angus Council’s scrutiny and audit committee.

It considered Tayside Contracts’ annual performance report for 2021/22.

The report set out how the agency had fared in areas including school meals, gritting and roads maintenance which it delivers for Tayside’s three local authorities.

Senior figures including Tayside Contracts managing director Keith McNamara and head of operations Dougie McKay were in the online meeting.

Monifieth and Sidlaws Conservative councillor Mr Fotheringham chairs the scrutiny body.

And he homed in on the thorny issue of permanently flashing school and 20mph signs.

“I don’t know how many times I have reported this issue,” he told them.

“In August 2021 I raised the issue of the lights at Grange Primary in Monifieth, constantly flashing.

Councillor Craig Fotheringham
Mr Fotheringham has repeatedly raised the issue with Tayside Contracts. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“I followed that up on no less than five occasions, with no action being taken to rectify the situation.

“Since then I have also raised the issue of the 20mph lights flashing 24/7 at Seaview Primary in Monifieth, Mattocks Primary, Wellbank and Strathmore in Forfar.

“People are repeatedly contacting me and asking what is going on, and it’s making it look like I’m doing nothing.

“It’s totally unacceptable,” he told the Tayside Contracts bosses.

“This council declared a climate emergency some time ago, yet this seems to have had no effect on repairs to these lighting units.”

Birkhill accident fears

And at Birkhill, locals fear their on-the-blink warning sign could lead to an accident involving a youngster.

Muirhead resident Stuart Phillips said: “The 20mph sign to the south of the school has been broken for months.

“The one to the north was on last weekend but is working at the moment.

“People still park on the no-stopping zig zag markings and I have also witnessed cars stopping in the bus bay.

“It’s only a matter of time before there is an accident at or near the school.”

Former JP’s concerns

Retired Justice of the Peace Chris Hewat was one of those to raise Grange Primary with Mr Fotheringham.

“My issue is far more than that of a parent,” said Chris.

“Leaving these lights on permanently defeats the object of them being there in the first place.

“Because these lights are not being used correctly the Police would never move to seek a prosecution for speeding (30+ in 20 mph zone) because it would be laughed out of court on the basis the lights are on all the time.

“The school/Angus Council is doing themselves a serious disservice to parents and staff alike by not affording them the added protection of having these lights work at the correct times of the day.”

Tayside Contracts pledge to fix problem

Mr McKay said told councillors they were aware of the situation and are looking to solve the problems.

“I’m reassured that with two members of the management team at the meeting we will see action on this soon,” said Mr Fotheringham.

In March 2021, Carmyllie school parents spoke out about a year-long delay in getting their flashing 20 sign fixed.

It operated at nights and weekends, but a timer fault meant it didn’t flash when children were walking to and from the primary.

