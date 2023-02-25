Q&A: Singer Georgia Cecile set to bring ‘pistachio-flavoured’ jazz to Perth Concert Hall

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scottish jazz phenomenon Georgia Cecile has waited a long time for her spotlight.

After a decade of vocal grafting and lyrical crafting, the singer and songwriter is now a well-recognised master of her genre.

And she’s excited to be bringing her new show, This Is A Communion, to Perth Concert Hall this weekend with the Scottish National Jazz Orchestra.

The concert of original songs will present music as a shared experience, with songwriting as a healing process.

We caught up with Glaswegian Georgia ahead of her Perth show to find out more about what makes her tick.

‘We are made of stardust’

You’re a vocalist but also a songwriter. What’s your favourite lyric you’ve written, and where did it come from?

My favourite lyric is from Love The Stars You’re Under: “the earthly power of a single seed, one universe in the palm of your hand, the modesty of a grain of sand, entrusting all that you have is all that you need”.

It’s a stream of consciousness about the infinite power we have inside of us. The idea we are made of stardust.

The whole universe lies within a seed. Everything we desire is already within us!

Your family was musical, and you grew up playing piano – can you play any other instruments/would you like to learn?

I have some piano skills which are useful as a vocalist. but I don’t play any other instruments. I wish I could play the bass.

But I’m happy focusing on my strengths and becoming the best singer I can be! That’s my focus!

You worked for ten years on your music before hitting a wave of success. What kept you going in uncertain times?

I think I’m very driven and so I channel that energy into moving forward. I was also brought up with a faith so I think that has helped me to overcome self-doubt and rejection.

It’s about perseverance and working with the right people. Constantly evolving and assessing your situation. And remembering to have joy in the process!

‘I’d have been a yoga teacher’

What makes a song fun to sing for you?

Oh, good question! Emotional bandwidth is important for me. If a song that has layers of meaning and metaphor – like poetry – I feel I can get my teeth into more.

I enjoy singing songs with a strong melodic structure. For example anything by George Gershwin or Richard Rodgers. I also love a song that can bring out a blues flavour in my voice.

If jazz was an ice cream flavour, which flavour would it be?

Pistachio or peanut butter. Not vanilla strawberry or chocolate anyway.

What would you have done if you hadn’t done the job you’re doing now?

A yoga teacher! I love yoga and I think it really helps people. Anything that can bring people peace and joy. Similar to music I guess.

Where in the world are you happiest?

Either on stage in front of an audience, or my sofa watching TV with my cat and partner. Nothing in between.

Favourite part of Scotland to explore?

North Berwick.

Last book you read?

Untamed by Glennon Doyle.

Music you listen to in the car?

Andy Bey & the Bey Sisters or Earth, Wind & Fire.

Who inspires you?

Frank Sinatra, always.

Your house is on fire – what one item do you save?

My cat Simone and my granddad’s songbook.

First thing you’d do if you won £1 million?

Buy a house for me and a holiday for my parents.

‘Dress for the gig you want’

If you could rule for a day, what would be the first thing you would do?

Make music compulsory in primary schools.

Favourite holiday destination?

Italy.

What makes you happy?

Singing!

What makes you sad?

Not singing!

Do you believe in love at first sight?

No.

What is the best advice you have ever received, and who did it come from?

Dress for the gig you want, not the gig you’ve got.

What do you do to unwind?

Yoga and meditate. Or go to the cinema!

What or who are you proudest of?

My brother Jude and sister Nuala.

If you could turn back the clock what one thing would you change?

Nothing. I think every experience is there to learn from and has made me who I am today.

What advice would you give to your younger self?

Care less about what people think and do what you want.

What’s your motto?

A Fortune favours the brave.

Georgia Cecile will play Perth Concert Hall on February 26 2023.