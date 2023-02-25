Q&A: Singer Georgia Cecile set to bring ‘pistachio-flavoured’ jazz to Perth Concert Hall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment What's On

Q&A: Singer Georgia Cecile set to bring ‘pistachio-flavoured’ jazz to Perth Concert Hall

By Rebecca Baird
February 25 2023, 9.00am Updated: February 25 2023, 2.59pm
Georgia Cecile on stage. Image: Perth Concert Hall
Georgia Cecile on stage. Image: Perth Concert Hall

Scottish jazz phenomenon Georgia Cecile has waited a long time for her spotlight.

After a decade of vocal grafting and lyrical crafting, the singer and songwriter is now a well-recognised master of her genre.

And she’s excited to be bringing her new show, This Is A Communion, to Perth Concert Hall this weekend with the Scottish National Jazz Orchestra.

The concert of original songs will present music as a shared experience, with songwriting as a healing process.

We caught up with Glaswegian Georgia ahead of her Perth show to find out more about what makes her tick.

‘We are made of stardust’

You’re a vocalist but also a songwriter. What’s your favourite lyric you’ve written, and where did it come from?

My favourite lyric is from Love The Stars You’re Under: “the earthly power of a single seed, one universe in the palm of your hand, the modesty of a grain of sand, entrusting all that you have is all that you need”.

It’s a stream of consciousness about the infinite power we have inside of us. The idea we are made of stardust.

The whole universe lies within a seed. Everything we desire is already within us!

Your family was musical, and you grew up playing piano – can you play any other instruments/would you like to learn?

I have some piano skills which are useful as a vocalist. but I don’t play any other instruments. I wish I could play the bass.

But I’m happy focusing on my strengths and becoming the best singer I can be! That’s my focus!

You worked for ten years on your music before hitting a wave of success. What kept you going in uncertain times?

I think I’m very driven and so I channel that energy into moving forward. I was also brought up with a faith so I think that has helped me to overcome self-doubt and rejection.

It’s about perseverance and working with the right people. Constantly evolving and assessing your situation. And remembering to have joy in the process!

‘I’d have been a yoga teacher’

What makes a song fun to sing for you?

Oh, good question! Emotional bandwidth is important for me. If a song that has layers of meaning and metaphor – like poetry – I feel I can get my teeth into more.

I enjoy singing songs with a strong melodic structure. For example anything by George Gershwin or Richard Rodgers. I also love a song that can bring out a blues flavour in my voice.

If jazz was an ice cream flavour, which flavour would it be?

Pistachio or peanut butter. Not vanilla strawberry or chocolate anyway.

What would you have done if you hadn’t done the job you’re doing now?

A yoga teacher! I love yoga and I think it really helps people. Anything that can bring people peace and joy. Similar to music I guess.

Where in the world are you happiest?

Either on stage in front of an audience, or my sofa watching TV with my cat and partner. Nothing in between.

Favourite part of Scotland to explore?

North Berwick.

Frank Sinatra is Georgia’s biggest inspiration. Image: Moviestore/Shutterstock

Last book you read?

Untamed by Glennon Doyle.

Music you listen to in the car?

Andy Bey & the Bey Sisters or Earth, Wind & Fire.

Who inspires you?

Frank Sinatra, always.

Your house is on fire – what one item do you save?

My cat Simone and my granddad’s songbook.

First thing you’d do if you won £1 million?

Buy a house for me and a holiday for my parents.

‘Dress for the gig you want’

If you could rule for a day, what would be the first thing you would do?

Make music compulsory in primary schools.

Favourite holiday destination?

Italy.

What makes you happy?

Singing!

What makes you sad?

Not singing!

Do you believe in love at first sight?

No.

What is the best advice you have ever received, and who did it come from?

Dress for the gig you want, not the gig you’ve got.

What do you do to unwind?

Yoga and meditate. Or go to the cinema!

What or who are you proudest of?

My brother Jude and sister Nuala.

If you could turn back the clock what one thing would you change?

Nothing. I think every experience is there to learn from and has made me who I am today.

What advice would you give to your younger self?

Care less about what people think and do what you want.

What’s your motto?

A Fortune favours the brave.

Georgia Cecile will play Perth Concert Hall on February 26 2023.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from What's On

Georgia Cecile on stage. Image: Perth Concert Hall
Nina Persson of The Cardigans 'excited' to be working with Cellardyke musician James Yorkston
Georgia Cecile on stage. Image: Perth Concert Hall
St Andrews Botanic Garden artist fears that one day some plants might only exist…
Georgia Cecile on stage. Image: Perth Concert Hall
Six Nations: 'Best Scotland have ever played against England,' says legend Scott Hastings ahead…
Georgia Cecile on stage. Image: Perth Concert Hall
Perth-bound cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason saw boom in streams thanks to Netflix series Wednesday
Georgia Cecile on stage. Image: Perth Concert Hall
REVIEW: Calendar Girls - The Musical was a 'joyous' return for St Andrews Musical…
Georgia Cecile on stage. Image: Perth Concert Hall
'Nerdy women' celebrated at this year's Dundee Women's Festival
Georgia Cecile on stage. Image: Perth Concert Hall
Tragic Norrie McCathie story at heart of new play about '90s Dunfermline
Georgia Cecile on stage. Image: Perth Concert Hall
McManus exhibition reveals 'What's New' and showcases last decade of acquisitions
Georgia Cecile on stage. Image: Perth Concert Hall
VIDEO: How to have your say on future of Dundee's Keiller Centre
Georgia Cecile on stage. Image: Perth Concert Hall
Nan Shepherd inspires Perth poetry event

Most Read

1
Georgia Cecile on stage. Image: Perth Concert Hall
Man dies in fire at Forfar sheltered housing complex
2
Georgia Cecile on stage. Image: Perth Concert Hall
Body found at Fife beauty spot
3
A Spanish extra wears a Dundee United top in BBC series The Gold.
Dundee United references slipped in to hit BBC Brink’s-Mat robbery drama The Gold
4
The Farmfoods store on the Cowgate in Dundee city centre.
Staff at Dundee Farmfoods told shop shutting within weeks
3
5
Georgia Cecile on stage. Image: Perth Concert Hall
Dundee dog owner thanks public after therapy pet is found
2
6
Georgia Cecile on stage. Image: Perth Concert Hall
Dundee’s Humza Yousaf lives nearly 100 miles away from his constituency – we went…
9
7
Why did Perthshire SNP MSPs vote against backing urgent dualling of A9?
8
Georgia Cecile on stage. Image: Perth Concert Hall
Fife mum scammed £5k in benefits over 20 months
9
The four Scottish chefs are gearing up to take part in Great British Menu 2023.
Angus and Dundee-born chefs to appear on Great British Menu’s 2023 Scotland heat
10
George Browning
Former St Johnstone and Dundee United coach George Browning wins 15-month battle with cancer

More from The Courier

Georgia Cecile on stage. Image: Perth Concert Hall
Dundee dealer 'relieved' to be caught with nearly £10k of cannabis in Asda bag…
Georgia Cecile on stage. Image: Perth Concert Hall
GP Crisis: Interactive map shows practices that have closed in Tayside and Fife
Georgia Cecile on stage. Image: Perth Concert Hall
Pals pull together for Greg in Forfar community rowing skiff bearing his name
Georgia Cecile on stage. Image: Perth Concert Hall
Sweet treats: This chocolate, walnut and cranberry loaf will go perfectly with a mug…
Georgia Cecile on stage. Image: Perth Concert Hall
NHS Tayside struggles to recruit 'long Covid' support staff
Dunfermline man doing Cateran Yomp
From major surgery to gruelling 54-mile trek: Fife man Graeme battles back to health…
Georgia Cecile on stage. Image: Perth Concert Hall
Raith Rovers' Jamie MacDonald eyeing another century as he recalls debut that 'could have…
Richie Gray
Six Nations: 12 years on, Richie Gray returns to the Stade de France better…
Georgia Cecile on stage. Image: Perth Concert Hall
St Johnstone consider Dan Phillips red card appeal, with Perth boss Callum Davidson bemused…
Georgia Cecile on stage. Image: Perth Concert Hall
St Johnstone verdict: Were Saints wronged by another VAR injustice as 10-man Perth side…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented