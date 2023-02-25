PAUL WHITELAW: The new Unforgotten line-up continues to entertain

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Unforgotten – Monday, STV, 9pm

There is something oddly comforting about how every series of Unforgotten begins in exactly the same way, with the chance discovery of some human remains. We wouldn’t have it any other way, as creator Chris Lang knows only too well.

A good, sly, intelligent writer, he cleaves to a proven formula while never repeating himself. But will the latest series survive the loss of Nicola Walker, whose character was killed off last time around? Her warm, understated chemistry with co-star Sanjeev Bhaskar was key to Unforgotten’s appeal.

Well, she’s been replaced by that fine actor Sinead Keenan, and episode one suggests that fans have nothing to worry about. The central dynamic is different, but without being jarringly dissimilar.

A Special School – Monday, BBC Two, 7pm

Our latest visit to Britain’s biggest special education school, Ysgol Y Deri, begins on an atypically downbeat note. Thousands of pounds worth of water sport equipment has been stolen. But the staff don’t dwell upon that setback. They can’t, there’s no point. Their pupils are of far more importance. Also, Valentine’s Day is on the horizon. When the kids make their smitten feelings known, it’s touching yet never sentimental.

Produced in partnership with the Open University, this exceptional series is an honest snapshot of the everyday challenges faced by young people with diverse needs, and the dedicated professionals who care for them. We must never, ever take institutions such as Ysgol Y Deri for granted, they provide a vital service.

Sex Actually with Alice Levine – Monday, Channel 4, 10pm

As she commences series two of her commendably frank and non-judgemental odyssey, Levine visits the world’s first cyber-brothel as part of an investigation into the rise of sophisticated sex robots.

I probably don’t have to stress this point, but just in case: Sex Actually with Alice Levine contains scenes that viewers of a more prudish or sensitive bent may find offensive. Their discretion is advised, but please bear in mind that we’re not dealing here with some snickering gawp-fest a la Channel 4 stablemate Naked Attraction. Executive produced by Louis Theroux, it’s a thoughtful show hosted by a witty, warm and inquisitive person with a genuine interest in the multifaceted subject at hand.

Saving Lives in Leeds – Wednesday, BBC Two, 9pm

Brought to you by the team behind that deservedly lauded BBC series Hospital, this is a similarly sympathetic frontline study of our beleaguered NHS doctors and nurses. Leeds General Infirmary nestles at the heart of one of the UK’s largest NHS Hospital Trusts. In episode one, we meet a pioneering expert in hand transplantation surgery. His patient lost all his limbs after being electrocuted at work.

Meanwhile, in the neurosurgery department, doctors struggle with a moral dilemma. They only have one confirmed post-operative bed at their disposal, but they’re dealing with two patients in urgent need of treatment. The same problem arises at Leeds Children’s Hospital, where two children with cerebral palsy require beds on the same day.

Django – Wednesday, Sky Atlantic, 9pm

Loosely based on Sergio Corbucci’s cult Spaghetti Western, this new series follows a tortured drifter who winds up in a makeshift city populated by social outcasts. Django takes itself very seriously indeed. It neither immerses itself in subversive mayhem a la Tarantino (whose Django Unchained was also vaguely inspired by the source material), nor takes full heed from the artistry of Corbucci himself.

It’s a reverent tribute to the Spaghetti Western genre, and that’s the problem; it doesn’t quite understand why people dug those films, with their unique combination of black humour and stylised revenge fantasy violence, in the first place. Also, Django looks more like a bedraggled hipster ale brewer than a tough, grungy Western antihero.

Murder in the Pacific – Thursday, BBC Two, 9pm

In July of 1985, Greenpeace’s flagship vessel the Rainbow Warrior was bombed and sunk by the French intelligence service off the coast of New Zealand. They’d been ordered to prevent Greenpeace from protesting against France’s nuclear testing on South Pacific islands. A photographer by the name of Fernando Pereira was killed during the attack.

This three-part docudrama examines in authoritative detail an utterly appalling scandal. All of those aboard Rainbow Warrior, a prominent symbol of peace, were attempting to draw the world’s attention towards environmental matters of the utmost urgency, they did not deserve to be targeted with violence. The first episode focuses on the background and build-up. You will despair.

Stephen Fry: Willem & Frieda – Defying the Nazis – Thursday, Channel 4, 9pm

During the Nazi occupation of the Netherlands, two heroic Dutch resistance members helped to rescue thousands of Jewish people. Their names were Willem Arondeus and Frieda Belinfante. Willem was a struggling artist. Frieda was an accomplished cellist. They both lived openly gay lives.

In this fascinating documentary, Fry pays tribute to their extraordinary bravery while confronting an uncomfortable truth: Willem and Frieda are barely remembered today, because for decades their homosexuality precluded them from being officially recognised as national heroes. That’s no longer the case, and Fry ends the programme on a hopeful note, but his timely message is clear. If we don’t stand up against bigotry in all its toxic guises, abject horror will ensue.