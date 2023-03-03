Dundee’s Gallery Q exhibits work of Edinburgh artist Moy Mackay for first time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee’s Gallery Q exhibits work of Edinburgh artist Moy Mackay for first time

By Michael Alexander
March 3 2023, 7.00am Updated: March 3 2023, 11.46am
Moy Mackay - The Boat Shed. Image: Gallery Q
Moy Mackay - The Boat Shed. Image: Gallery Q

Edinburgh-born Moy Mackay is exhibiting at Gallery Q in Dundee for the first time.

Since graduating from Glasgow School of Art she has lived and worked as a full-time artist in the Scottish Borders.

She fuels her passion for colour and texture with an unceasing inspiration drawn from her surroundings in the beautiful Tweed Valley, using merino fleece fibres in the same way that a painter uses brushstrokes.

Increasing fan base

Moy’s rich vibrant works of art, where she has developed an innovative coupling of a traditional craft within a fine art application, have attracted a steadily increasing fan base over the years following numerous exhibitions throughout the UK and also in the US.

Moy Mackay – Clear Blue. Image: Gallery Q

Alongside Moy, Gallery Q have work by a range of artists with new work from Gwen Adair, Graham Wands, Margaret Evans and Aliisa Hyslop.

There’s also paintings from Catriona Campbell, and introducing three new painters to the gallery: Irene Watson, Sheila Anderson-Hardy and Charlie Parsons.

As well as the paintings, there are wood sculptures from Steve Carnegie, who is also new to the gallery, and mirrors and trays by Toby Winteringham.

Moy Mackay – Sundown. Image: Gallery Q

When to see the exhibition

The exhibition opens at Gallery Q, Nethergate, Dundee, on March 4 and ends on April 29.

All work can be seen online: www.galleryq.co.uk

