Dundee’s Gallery Q exhibits work of Edinburgh artist Moy Mackay for first time

Edinburgh-born Moy Mackay is exhibiting at Gallery Q in Dundee for the first time.

Since graduating from Glasgow School of Art she has lived and worked as a full-time artist in the Scottish Borders.

She fuels her passion for colour and texture with an unceasing inspiration drawn from her surroundings in the beautiful Tweed Valley, using merino fleece fibres in the same way that a painter uses brushstrokes.

Increasing fan base

Moy’s rich vibrant works of art, where she has developed an innovative coupling of a traditional craft within a fine art application, have attracted a steadily increasing fan base over the years following numerous exhibitions throughout the UK and also in the US.

Alongside Moy, Gallery Q have work by a range of artists with new work from Gwen Adair, Graham Wands, Margaret Evans and Aliisa Hyslop.

There’s also paintings from Catriona Campbell, and introducing three new painters to the gallery: Irene Watson, Sheila Anderson-Hardy and Charlie Parsons.

As well as the paintings, there are wood sculptures from Steve Carnegie, who is also new to the gallery, and mirrors and trays by Toby Winteringham.

When to see the exhibition

The exhibition opens at Gallery Q, Nethergate, Dundee, on March 4 and ends on April 29.

All work can be seen online: www.galleryq.co.uk