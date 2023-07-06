Falkland exhibition: Covid-19 inspired Dundee-raised artist to paint nature

Glimpses of nature during the Covid-19 lockdowns inspired a Dundee-born artist to paint ordinary plants.

Former Grove Academy pupil Laura Fitzpatrick, who grew up in Broughty Ferry, is staging ‘A Flower Show’ until July 31 at the Stables Gallery on Falkland Estate.

The nature themed work by the now Glasgow-based 32 year-old was in part inspired by the Covid-19 pandemic and only being allowed out for short periods.

Significance of Falkland Estate

With people forced to enjoy nature only through fleeting visits to public parks and gardens, Laura continues to respond to everyday foliage, shrubs and plants by imbuing them with a vibrancy and restlessness that defy their neat domestic environments.

“Falkland Estate has a very relaxed atmosphere with beautiful secluded walks and friendly staff and volunteers,” said Laura.

“After the period of lockdowns was over, it was one of the first places I visited in an attempt to connect with nature again, and to be with friends and family.

“My in-laws are from Fife, and have a particular interest in the geology and history of the area including the Lomond hills, so it has been a regular haunt over the years.

“I have been so pleased to see my recent paintings displayed in their bright, airy gallery space, surrounded by the everyday hustle and bustle of visitors from local Falkland and beyond.

“Visitors here are not all necessarily art lovers – they are here for nature and to enjoy the estate – and this is what I love about this opportunity.

“I am a firm believer in art being for everyone, so for someone not necessarily looking for paintings to stumble upon on my work, then great.

“All the better if they get something from it.”

Why did Laura pursue art?

Born at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee in 1991, after doing well in art and design at Grove Academy, she was accepted onto Glasgow School of Art’s painting and printmaking course.

She moved to Glasgow at 17, and experimented with a whole range of media including sculpture, film, painting and printmaking before settling on painting as her main medium.

She graduated in 2013 and has since done a whole slew of different jobs including turning her hand to writing art reviews for magazines (predominantly The List) and running an art festival in 2015.

“Art has always been my main passion,” she said.

“As far back as I can remember I have loved making things of visual significance.

“I can remember painting and decorating a kite using the primary colours in P1 and feeling the satisfaction of creating something of my own that I could take home and look at.

“I carried this feeling through school and always knew that creating things would be a part of my life in some way.

“My mum encouraged me from a young age to draw and paint.

“She was always very imaginative – making daft stories up and encouraging me and my twin brother to draw, paint and make things.

“Imagination was highly regarded in our house, and so I always took painting seriously.”

Influence of Glasgow School of Art

Laura recalls how during her time at Glasgow School of Art, everyone was encouraged to experiment a great deal.

She enjoyed experimenting with conceptual art, but ultimately her heart lies with communicating visually.

For her, the most immediate and human way of doing this is through paint.

She added: “I had the most amazing tutor there, the celebrated artist Carol Rhodes.

“She rescued me in my final year of art school, encouraging me to have faith in painting as a medium again.

“She taught me everything I know about colour, which is still incredibly important to my work.

“She was inspired in part by Impressionist painters, and though not immediately evident in all of my paintings, it is there.”

Impact of pandemic on life

Laura admits that like everyone else, she found the period during the pandemic challenging.

Her husband was on the front line as an NHS worker, and she was busy trying to teach live art lessons online.

“It was a claustrophobic time,” she said, “and as we all know, the feeling of being plugged into a computer was exacerbated during lockdowns.

“I had never been one to gaze at the natural environment in awe – previously my paintings had been of interiors or fairly abstract.

“But during this time, looking at common plants in people’s gardens in and around the tenements where I live, it took on a different significance.

“I had never looked at the petals of a hydrangea before, or appreciated how strange a pansy is.

“Against the backdrop of dead streets and the strange atmosphere, I became fascinated with very ordinary plants.”

Where and when to see the exhibition

A Flower Show by Laura Fitzpatrick runs at the Stables Gallery, Falkland Estate until July 31.