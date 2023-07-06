WATCH: Beekeeping is not about you, say St Andrews bee society founders

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Environment

WATCH: Beekeeping is not about you, say St Andrews bee society founders

The bees are more important than the keepers, and letting them do their thing is key.

By Joanna Bremner
Beekeepers Zak Gainey and Fiona Lock let us check out their new hive and see what beekeeping is all about. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Do you want to know the first rule of beekeeping? And no, it’s not ‘don’t talk about beekeeping’.

The first – and most important – rule of beekeeping is that it’s not about you.

At least, that’s what bee lovers Zak Gainey and Fiona Lock told me.

The duo formed a 60-strong student society at the University of St Andrews, creating a passionate hive (see what I did there?) of bee fanatics in the town.

BeeSoc founders Zak and Fiona were kind enough to show me around their hive and share what bees mean to them.

However, the pair were keen to emphasise that they are not the stars of this story.

Fiona, who hails from London, and Zak from Liverpool, decided to start the society due to a shared love of the environment.

Bees are crucial to biodiversity and we have all heard that their numbers are declining.

Watch the video to see why bees are so important for Fife and beyond.

Day in the life of St Andrews beekeepers

First things first, when Zak and Fiona arrive at the hive they smoke the bees.

This might sound brutal, but it’s basically painless, they say.

“It’s just to calm them down and confuse them just a little bit,” Zak told me.

“When you open up the hive, we don’t want anyone getting stung.

“Smoking them prevents them communicating as easily.”

Zak gets ready to smoke the bees. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

This stops the bees getting so antsy, basically. Instead of wanting to sting anyone, they focus on gorging on nectar.

A few times during our visit the pair had to give the bees another quick burst of smoke.

The bees started to get a little frustrated once the effects wore off.

Then it was time for the colony inspection.

There are several frames within the bee hive where the bees set up camp. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

As the society haven’t had the bees for that long, they are still learning what their bees are like.

There are ten frames that they need to work through in order to investigate how the bees are doing.

“There are certain things we are looking for in a new colony such as this,” explained Fiona.

They want to find out:

  • Is the queen laying eggs? (Also known as “brood”.)
  • Are the bees producing honey yet?
There are hundreds of bees in the hive. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

It takes expertise to care for bees, and it isn’t for everyone.

Fiona said: “Before you buy any equipment or get in bees, you need to make sure that it’s the right thing for you.

“You need to ask yourself if you have the right temperament for it.

“Poor beekeeping practice is actually a threat to bees.”

But as a society, they clearly have something St Andrews students are buzzing about.

Zak Gainey and Fiona Lock check the new hive to see how their bees are progressing at St Andrews Bee Society.  Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“It’s more popular than we expected it to be,” said Zak.

“No society offers anything like what we do.

“You can be in a sports team, but you are always competing for something.

“This is just a lovely reason to be outside and be connected with nature in a way that I think most modern students don’t get to experience – I know I didn’t until we started this.”

Remember: beekeeping really isn’t about you

“It’s really not about you,” Fiona said, “it’s about the bees.”

Zak added: “It’s not about greed. Take what they can give, not as much as you can get.”

