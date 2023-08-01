12 artworks by John Lowrie Morrison feature in Dundee summer exhibition

Twelve works by John Lowrie Morrison are featured as part of a summer exhibition of various artists at Gallery Q in Dundee.

The gallery was “delighted” Jolomo accepted their invitation to be their featured artist.

Who is John Lowrie Morrison?

John was born in Glasgow and trained at the Glasgow School of Art.

He worked in education for 25 years, taking up full time painting in 1997.

He has become one of Scotland’s most successful living artists.

He is known for his love of island crofts and seascapes which go back to his family roots on the Isle of Harris.

In the 2011 New Year’s Honours List he received an OBE for services to art and to charity in Scotland.

He lives and works in Argyll.

Dundee gallery ‘delighted’

Lucinda Middleton of Gallery Q said: “We are delighted that John Lowrie Morrison accepted our invitation to be our featured artist this summer.

“He doesn’t usually exhibit outside his one-man shows so it is fantastic to have 12 works here for people to enjoy.

“We also have wonderful new work from several regularly exhibiting artists.”

Alongside Jolomo, gallery artists exhibiting paintings in the summer show include George Donald RSA RSW, Deborah Phillips, Graham Wands, Sandra Dickie, Aliisa Hyslop, Kate Bentley RI, Helen Welsh, Stuart Moir, Charlie Parsons, James Potter and Les Mackay.

The exhibition runs until August 19.

See galleryq.co.uk