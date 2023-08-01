12 artworks by John Lowrie Morrison feature in Dundee summer exhibition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
12 artworks by John Lowrie Morrison feature in Dundee summer exhibition

Jolomo is the featured artist at the exhibition in Gallery Q

By Michael Alexander
Barley stooks Bahghasdal - in the gloaming South Uist. Image: Jolomo, Gallery Q
Barley stooks Bahghasdal - in the gloaming South Uist. Image: Jolomo, Gallery Q

Twelve works by John Lowrie Morrison are featured as part of a summer exhibition of various artists at Gallery Q in Dundee.

The gallery was “delighted” Jolomo accepted their invitation to be their featured artist.

Who is John Lowrie Morrison?

John was born in Glasgow and trained at the Glasgow School of Art.

He worked in education for 25 years, taking up full time painting in 1997.

He has become one of Scotland’s most successful living artists.

Scottish painter John Lowrie Morrison

He is known for his love of island crofts and seascapes which go back to his family roots on the Isle of Harris.

In the 2011 New Year’s Honours List he received an OBE for services to art and to charity in Scotland.

He lives and works in Argyll.

Dundee gallery ‘delighted’

Lucinda Middleton of Gallery Q said: “We are delighted that John Lowrie Morrison accepted our invitation to be our featured artist this summer.

Isle of Rum looking from Canna. Image: Jolomo, Gallery Q, Dundee.

“He doesn’t usually exhibit outside his one-man shows so it is fantastic to have 12 works here for people to enjoy.

“We also have wonderful new work from several regularly exhibiting artists.”

Evening light over Rubha Nan Gall Lighthouse. Image: Jolomo, Gallery Q, Dundee

Alongside Jolomo, gallery artists exhibiting paintings in the summer show include George Donald RSA RSW, Deborah Phillips, Graham Wands, Sandra Dickie, Aliisa Hyslop, Kate Bentley RI, Helen Welsh, Stuart Moir, Charlie Parsons, James Potter and Les Mackay.

The exhibition runs until August 19.

See galleryq.co.uk 

