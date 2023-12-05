6 Fife Christmas markets to make your season go with a bang

‘Tis officially the season to don your finest woolies and head to a Christmas market.

The hot chocolate might be overpriced, but there’s no doubt it’s a great way to get into the festive spirit.

And Fife has plenty of events for locals to enjoy, from artisan craft sales to festive-themed farmers’ markets.

So if you live in or near the kingdom and are asking yourself: ‘Where is there a Christmas market near me?’ Relax. We have you covered.

Here is our guide to some of the best Christmas markets in Fife this month.

1) Bowhouse December Market Weekend, Anstruther

Saturday 9 and Sunday 10 December, 10am-4pm

Bowhouse’s monthly market – held on the second weekend of every month – will be Christmas-themed in December.

The market, which is free to enter, will feature an array of Scottish food and drink stalls as well as the Tea Green craft traders.

Visitors will also have a chance to meet Bowbridge Alpacas who will be on site for the Christmas market.

Other activities will include drop-in wreath making sessions and children’s gingerbread decorating.

Address: Bowhouse, St Monans, East Neuk, Anstruther, KY10 2DB

2) East Neuk Christmas Market, St Monans

Sunday December 12, 10am-3pm

The East Neuk Christmas Market will take place at the Bass Rock Business Park in St Monans.

The community-based festive market offers locals and visitors a good choice of seasonal food, produce, crafts and street food from local suppliers.

The event promises to be feature lots of stalls, food vans, a Santa’s grotto children and entertainment from local schools.

Address: Bass Rock Business Park, Station Rd, St Monans, Anstruther, KY10 2BN

3) Christmas Artisan Craft Market, Lower Largo

Saturday 9 and Sunday 10 December, 10am-4pm

This artisan craft market showcasing local businesses will take place at The Crusoe hotel in Lower Largo this weekend.

Local craft stall holders will include The Old Stationary Bakery, East Neuk Beach Art, Saz Delights, Willow Garden Services, Miss Amy’s Fudge, Jill Ronaldson’s Soaps and Janie’s Crafty Creations.

Address: The Crusoe, 2 Main Street, Lower Largo, KY8 6BT

4) Rosyth Community Christmas Market

Sunday 10 December, 10.30am-2.30pm

A Christmas market and fayre will take place at Parkgate Community Centre in Rosyth.

There will be more than 35 stalls selling unique Christmas Gifts and sweet treats – as well as street food by Cake.

Santa Claus will be at the event to hand out free goodie bags for children, who can also enjoy free face-painting.

There will even be musical performances from Rosyth Concert Band and Rosyth Military Wives Choir.

Address: Parkgate Community Centre, 23 Parkgate, Rosyth, KY11 2JW

5) Balgove Larder, St Andrews

Tuesday December 5, 4pm-8pm

Balgove Larder Steak Barn’s famous Night Market make a return for a Christmas special.

Enjoy a festive evening browsing all the local traders, selling everything from hand poured scented candles and festive preserves, to cosy woollens, and locally made spirits.

Entry is free to the event, which will also include plenty of food and drink offerings with a backdrop of live music.

Balgove Larder will also be hosting Christmas wreath workshops on the December 9 and 16.

Address: Strathtyrum Farm, Strathtyrum, St Andrews, KY16 9SF

6) Falkland Christmas Market

Wednesday December 6, 2pm-9pm

The annual Wednesday evening Falkland Late Night Market will return with an impressive array of local makers, artists, crafters and bakers, as well as brewers and distillers.

The market, which will take place at the Falkland Community Hall, is the perfect place to get unique handcrafted gifts and support local businesses.

Address: Falkland Community Hall, Back Wynd, Falkland, KY15 7B