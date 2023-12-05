6 Fife Christmas markets to make your season go with a bang

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
6 Fife Christmas markets to make your season go with a bang

Here are some Christmas markets in the kingdom that will help you get into the festive spirit.

Stall set out at an indoor Christmas market
There are plenty of Christmas markets in Fife worth visiting. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Poppy Watson

‘Tis officially the season to don your finest woolies and head to a Christmas market.

The hot chocolate might be overpriced, but there’s no doubt it’s a great way to get into the festive spirit.

And Fife has plenty of events for locals to enjoy, from artisan craft sales to festive-themed farmers’ markets.

So if you live in or near the kingdom and are asking yourself: ‘Where is there a Christmas market near me?’ Relax. We have you covered.

Here is our guide to some of the best Christmas markets in Fife this month.

1) Bowhouse December Market Weekend, Anstruther

The Bowhouse Christmas Market. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Saturday 9 and Sunday 10 December, 10am-4pm

Bowhouse’s monthly market –  held on the second weekend of every month – will be Christmas-themed in December.

The market, which is free to enter, will feature an array of Scottish food and drink stalls as well as the Tea Green craft traders.

Visitors will also have a chance to meet Bowbridge Alpacas who will be on site for the Christmas market.

Other activities will include drop-in wreath making sessions and children’s gingerbread decorating.

Address: Bowhouse, St Monans, East Neuk, Anstruther, KY10 2DB

2) East Neuk Christmas Market, St Monans

The outside of Bass Rock Business Park in St Monans.
The market will be held at the Bass Rock Business Park in St Monans. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Sunday December 12, 10am-3pm

The East Neuk Christmas Market will take place at the Bass Rock Business Park in St Monans.

The community-based festive market offers locals and visitors a good choice of seasonal food, produce, crafts and street food from local suppliers.

The event promises to be feature lots of stalls, food vans, a Santa’s grotto children and entertainment from local schools.

Address: Bass Rock Business Park, Station Rd, St Monans, Anstruther, KY10 2BN

3) Christmas Artisan Craft Market, Lower Largo

A shot of Lower Largo
The Crusoe in Lower Largo is hosting the event. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Saturday 9 and Sunday 10 December, 10am-4pm

This artisan craft market showcasing local businesses will take place at The Crusoe hotel in Lower Largo this weekend.

Local craft stall holders will include The Old Stationary Bakery, East Neuk Beach Art, Saz Delights, Willow Garden Services, Miss Amy’s Fudge,  Jill Ronaldson’s Soaps and Janie’s Crafty Creations.

Address: The Crusoe, 2 Main Street, Lower Largo, KY8 6BT

4) Rosyth Community Christmas Market

Sunday 10 December, 10.30am-2.30pm

A Christmas market and fayre will take place at Parkgate Community Centre in Rosyth.

There will be more than 35 stalls selling unique Christmas Gifts and sweet treats – as well as street food by Cake.

Santa Claus will be at the event to hand out free goodie bags for children, who can also enjoy free face-painting.

There will even be musical performances from Rosyth Concert Band and Rosyth Military Wives Choir.

Address: Parkgate Community Centre, 23 Parkgate, Rosyth, KY11 2JW

5) Balgove Larder, St Andrews

The outside of Balgove Larder's Steak Barn as people check out the night market
Balgove Larder is famous for its night markets. Image: Balgove Larder

Tuesday December 5, 4pm-8pm 

Balgove Larder Steak Barn’s famous Night Market make a return for a Christmas special.

Enjoy a festive evening browsing all the local traders, selling everything from hand poured scented candles and festive preserves, to cosy woollens, and locally made spirits.

Entry is free to the event, which will also include plenty of food and drink offerings with a backdrop of live music.

Balgove Larder will also be hosting Christmas wreath workshops on the December 9 and 16.

Address: Strathtyrum Farm, Strathtyrum, St Andrews, KY16 9SF

6) Falkland Christmas Market

Wednesday December 6, 2pm-9pm

The annual Wednesday evening Falkland Late Night Market will return with an impressive array of local makers, artists, crafters and bakers, as well as brewers and distillers.

The market, which will take place at the Falkland Community Hall, is the perfect place to get unique handcrafted gifts and support local businesses.

Address: Falkland Community Hall, Back Wynd, Falkland, KY15 7B

