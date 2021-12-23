Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
12 Charities of Christmas – Perthshire Abandoned Dogs Society

December 23 2021, 9.00am
In the run-up to Christmas (between 13th and 24th December) we bring you a different charity that needs your help at this time of year, as part of our dedicated 12 Charities of Christmas campaign…

Perthshire Abandoned Dogs Society

PADS is the charity that rescues and rehomes unwanted and abandoned dogs.

It is almost 32 years since the Perthshire Abandoned Dogs Society opened its kennel doors to the lost, the lonely, the terrified, the abused and the neglected of the canine world.

Since then, the charity has found new homes for more than 8,000 animals.
The dedication of staff and supporters has made PADS the county’s best-known and respected animal charity.

When owners who cannot care for their dogs bring them to the team, they learn right away about the animal’s health history, its nature and how it behaves. The animal is then assessed by staff and usually it will find a loving ‘forever’ home

But it is not always as easy as that. Many dogs who arrive at PADS have been ill-treated and badly neglected. It is heart-breaking to see their fear and misery and their poor physical condition. Staff can only imagine what happened to these sad creatures before they came to the shelter, for they cannot tell us how cruel the world has been to them.

Veterinary treatment, nutritious food, fresh air and exercise can begin to repair the damage, but the hardest thing to give them is the ability to trust a human being. That takes time, patience and care.

That’s what PADS is all about, working hard to give the animals we love a second chance in life.

PADS hopes the kind folk of Perthshire will continue to help them do their job.

You can visit the PADS website to find out how to donate to the charity (they accept Paypal, BACS transfers, cheques or donations over the phone). You can also find out about adoption.

