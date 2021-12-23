In the run-up to Christmas (between 13th and 24th December) we bring you a different charity that needs your help at this time of year, as part of our dedicated 12 Charities of Christmas campaign…

Perthshire Abandoned Dogs Society

PADS is the charity that rescues and rehomes unwanted and abandoned dogs.

It is almost 32 years since the Perthshire Abandoned Dogs Society opened its kennel doors to the lost, the lonely, the terrified, the abused and the neglected of the canine world.

Since then, the charity has found new homes for more than 8,000 animals.

The dedication of staff and supporters has made PADS the county’s best-known and respected animal charity.

When owners who cannot care for their dogs bring them to the team, they learn right away about the animal’s health history, its nature and how it behaves. The animal is then assessed by staff and usually it will find a loving ‘forever’ home

But it is not always as easy as that. Many dogs who arrive at PADS have been ill-treated and badly neglected. It is heart-breaking to see their fear and misery and their poor physical condition. Staff can only imagine what happened to these sad creatures before they came to the shelter, for they cannot tell us how cruel the world has been to them.

Veterinary treatment, nutritious food, fresh air and exercise can begin to repair the damage, but the hardest thing to give them is the ability to trust a human being. That takes time, patience and care.

That’s what PADS is all about, working hard to give the animals we love a second chance in life.

PADS hopes the kind folk of Perthshire will continue to help them do their job.

You can visit the PADS website to find out how to donate to the charity (they accept Paypal, BACS transfers, cheques or donations over the phone). You can also find out about adoption.