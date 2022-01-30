Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Full moon walk around Murton nature reserve is a magical experience

By Gayle Ritchie
January 30 2022, 10.00am
A full moon over one of the lochs at Murton Nature Reserve near Forfar. Picture: Steve MacDougall.
A full moon over one of the lochs at Murton Nature Reserve near Forfar. Picture: Steve MacDougall.

Gayle wraps up and heads out on a guided full moon walk around Murton nature reserve near Forfar.

The stars twinkle in the night sky and the moon casts its reflection on to the surface of the loch.

The only sound is the distant hooting of an owl, and the scuffle of something – perhaps a mouse, or a vole – in the undergrowth.

I’m in the heart of Murton nature reserve, a few miles from Forfar, and I’m enjoying a special full moon walk.

It’s a guided event, and I’m joined by a dozen or so others, mostly families with kids.

It’s a cold and frosty evening, and, as I stand, drinking in the peace and beauty of the place, I’m glad I’ve wrapped up warmly.

Alison Elliott (Trust Manager), her son Archie Elliott (aged 9) and Gayle Ritchie at Murton Farm. Picture: Steve MacDougall.

To my shame, I’ve never explored Murton’s nature reserve until now. It marked its 20th anniversary last year and it’s a fantastic place for a stroll, whatever the season.

The reserve’s stunning lochs and wetlands are home to a variety of birds and wildfowl, including many protected species such as little ringed plover. There are three hides from where you can watch both resident and visiting birds (probably best during daylight!) and it’s a good idea to bring binoculars.

Visiting at night, however, is an altogether different experience. A magical, ethereal, otherworldly kind of experience.

The monthly full moon walks, led by staff and volunteers, are great fun for people of all ages and you’re rewarded with a steaming mug of hot chocolate and toasted marshmallows at the end.

Archie Elliott with his lantern. Picture: Steve MacDougall.

The walk starts off with a gathering round the fire, checking everyone has a torch, and then choosing whether you want to do the long or short loop. I opt for the long one, which is probably a mile or so, and is led by Murton manager Alison Elliott.

Even in the dark, it’s a veritable wildlife oasis – birds of all shapes and sizes flit and flap and we pick out some mute swans swimming in a loch.

History of Murton Farm

I had no clue about the story behind the reserve but Alison tells me Murton Farm was bought in the late 1960s by Michael and Caroline Hill, who were approached by Aggregate Industries about the possibility of sand and gravel extraction on the land.

The Hills agreed on the condition that once the project was finished, the area should be restored to the highest environmental standards.

Caroline, a passionate educationist, and Michael, a staunch environmentalist, decided to form a unique trust for nature and educational purposes – creating a wildlife reserve where children could play and learn and where young disadvantaged people could flourish.

A decade into the project, Caroline died, but her vision has come to fruition and is a precious legacy.

Stunning beauty

The reserve is kept immaculately, with pruned hedgerows, a wildflower meadow, woodland and swathes of mown grass.

There are viewpoints where you can stand and enjoy the views – yes, even in the dark if the moon is bright – that stretch over Murton’s extensive wetlands.

Alison tells us around 130 varieties of bird have been recorded here, including the pair of little ringed plover that nest on gravel.

When we reach one big loch, she encourages us to turn off our torches. It’s so bright we barely need them anyway.

Enjoying the nature walk. Picture: Steve MacDougall.

Standing at the edge, the moon shining on the glassy water and the stars on full beam, there’s an amazing sense of joy and wonder.

“It’s not always like this!” laughs Alison. “Some of our full moon walks have been windy and wet – and clouds have obscured the moon. But you’re in luck tonight!”

We pass little tracks made by otters – apparently a few families hang out here – and there’s evidence of red squirrels in the form of chewed pine cones.

Gayle enjoys the nature reserve in the dark. Picture: Steve MacDougall.

Another cool feature is a nesting facility for sand martins on a wall against a bank. Alison explains Murton Trust was a pioneer in creating it and it’s one of the largest man-made sand martin colonies in Scotland.

There are volunteer-made bridges to cross and seats and viewpoints created by volunteers and students which make quiet places for contemplation.

Gayle walks and chats with Alison Elliott. Picture: Steve MacDougall.

We also pass the grave of Pollyanna, a 40-year-old pet donkey who spent her final years at Murton.

Welcome warm-up

Back at the farm’s tearoom, staff and volunteers hand over welcome mugs of hot chocolate and biscuits.

It’s absolute bliss to get a warm-up by the crackling fire, and the icing on the cake is being given marshmallows to poke into the flames. A real winter treat.

Drinking hot chocolate round the fire. Picture: Steve MacDougall.

In daylight, you can visit the farm and its friendly animals, including rare breed poultry, kunekune pigs, donkeys and guinea pigs.

Murton Trust provides educational opportunities to encourage learning while developing life skills, as well as maintaining and establishing the nature reserve to encourage people to spend time outdoors.

“It’s important for us to reconnect with the natural world,” says Alison. “We use the site to provide opportunities for young people who have become disengaged with mainstream education.

“But, most of all, we want people to come here, explore and have a fun, amazing experience. And these full moon walks are proving so popular!”

 

  • The next full moon walk at Murton is on February 16 from 6pm to 7.30pm. To book, see murtontrust.org.uk
  • Murton also has an outdoor classroom with a large fire pit and several play areas, plus an open shed where courses including chainsaw usage, weaving, spinning and willow weaving can be held.
  • Adopt one of the farm’s animals for a year – from £30 for ferrets or £70 for a donkey.

 

