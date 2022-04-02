MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Motherhood, and doing it my way

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Motherhood, and doing it my way

By Mary-Jane Duncan
April 2 2022, 8.30am
Mothering Sunday swept past in its usual chaotic manner.

Not because I’m the mother of three kids, they had to be reminded.  OR because my husband, as a fully grown adult, is incapable of sorting out a card for his lovely Mum.

More so because our business can be a tad hectic over this particular weekend.

I may have mentioned before, but my crew are true gems.  We’ve been a little short staffed due to Covid (when will it EVER end) so the fit and healthy gang and I had to pull some minor miracles out the bag to make sure everything went well.

Not good timing

Which, unless someone wants to tell us otherwise, we’re assured that it did.  BUT can someone please grass up what comedian decided to schedule the clock change for Mother’s Day??  No need at all.

Not only, in my opinion, are mothers the most uncelebrated and under-unappreciated essential contributors to society, we (as a collective) are also the most sleep deprived.

Until children reach the teenage years, telling them the clocks have changed might as well be done backwards in fluent Swahili.

Mary-Jane has been celebrating motherhood in her inimitable style.

Especially if, like our amazing manager, you have a two-year-old party boy that believes the sun coming up is the cue to hit the dance floor.

Yet she, like all other mums I know, love, and admire, has managed.  And continues to manage.

Never mind she had the wee man on the day the world shut down two years ago.  Never mind she already had a toddler to contend with.

New-born cuddles

Never mind lock down removed access to her whole support network, save a husband who was working full time from home, leaving us with only the option to do door stop deliveries and ‘bagsie’ new born cuddles and sniffs just as soon as we were allowed.

And she wasn’t the only one.  Another of our brilliant staff followed shortly after with her firstborn.  How precious they both are.  We adore them and we adore the wonderful mothers these women have become, especially considering the adversity they faced during their mothering journeys.

It brings nothing but joy seeing them reunited with their extended families.

The greatest grannies

Stories and photos from gatherings filter through.  Babies, now toddlers, getting to be with grannies, aunties, great grannies even.

You know the kind.  Those lovely ladies that smell of Vanderbilt perfume, Elnette hairspray and slip notes into your hand whilst acting like a drug dealer every time they want to give you some cash?

I’d better point out quickly that none of the grannies mentioned here entirely qualify.  Two exceptionally glam grannies AND the great grans in question are absolute queens.  Those with hairy chins or zimmers need not apply here!

Remember to help us keep safe

Covid19 may well be lingering, hanging about like an unwelcome house guest.  It might, indeed, even be more prevalent, sweeping through while restrictions are lessened, removed even.

Regardless of how you feel about the removal of masks etc, it surely doesn’t need to signal the demise of consideration and kindness to those around us still working with the public?

We strive to provide a safe place to work.  An environment to which these ladies could return, safe in the knowledge any time spent away from their babes wouldn’t result in being given abuse or returning home with a virus.

We hope we’ve managed, and the new wee team have been accepted with open arms into the family that is our crew.  But now the important work begins.

On hand for advice

As a mother with, ahem, a few more miles on the clock, I am on hand to help with advice (wanted or not) through upcoming various stages.

How to shout ‘are you in the fridge again’ even though you know it’s unlikely because that’s not where you keep the crisps OR chocolate.

The tone to use when a cushion is out of place, and you need to declare the front room ‘an absolute’ tip.  The correct level of quiet rage, hissed through gritted teeth, when telling kids to ‘get in the car’.

The speed at which to burst into the bedroom, without warning, and snap open the curtains, a stage only necessary during the early teenage years.

Motherhood.  Because sleep is apparently unnecessary and who needs money anyway?

 

 

 

 

