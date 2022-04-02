FIONA ARMSTRONG: Have I created a hedge monster?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The recent hot spell has been welcome. But it does have its downside.

This last winter I seemed to have gone hedge mad. And planted dozens of saplings round the house.

First there is the beech which is to replace existing thinning hedging.

Then there is the laurel and the plan there is to break up the garden.

Who knows, in five year’s time I may be the proud owner of some elegant sheltered ‘rooms’.

Have I made a monster?

Or I could just have a fast growing laurel monster on my hands. Friends and family have warned me against this project. We will see.

Anyhow, the plants are in. The stems are staked and shielded.

As you can imagine, it takes many hours to do this. But at least you do not normally have to worry about watering in Scotland.

Then these are not normal times. We have had no rain for weeks. And whilst inspecting the handiwork, I realise that my plants are in trouble.

A watering issue in Scotland

They are fast wilting. And so, the hosepipe is having its first outing of the year. But, of course, it is not long enough.

So out comes the watering can. Which is laboriously filled and carted to said plants.

It is hard work. Hashtag first world problems.

Whilst I toil, the MacNaughties enjoy the sun. They like to lie out at the back; the naughty Norfolk tethered to the door handle.

Bennie’s going wandering

My one-year-old puppy must be constrained because he has developed a wandering habit.

Bennie is this week found sniffing about on the main road at the end of the drive.

Well, I say it is a main road. It is actually a B route in the countryside.

But it is one that the wood wagons regularly trundle along. And, let’s face it, would a loaded lorry spot a wee terrier before it was too late?!

I tell you, you need eyes in the back of your head. Or at the very least you need a Kevin.

Now, Kevin is a seasoned countryman who sometimes drops in to help in the garden.

The best behaved dogs

Well, let’s be honest, Kevin is the one who actually puts the new hedging in when I find the digging beyond me.

Kevin has two springer spaniels. And they are the most well-behaved creatures in the world.

If Kevin was to say jump, I know they would bark out, ‘how high, dad?’ Not that he does say jump to them, but you get the gist.

He adores them. They adore him – and they do not move until they get the say so.

It’s all in the voice

Now for someone who has had experience of this breed – two cockers, and if the chief has his way, another to come at some stage – this obedience is a marvel.

It is all down to the training, I am told. And I think it is the voice.

Whilst I am bellowing for mine to come back, his commands are quietly given.

Yes, that must explain it. I must work on the voice…