FIONA ARMSTRONG: Have I created a hedge monster?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Lifestyle

FIONA ARMSTRONG: Have I created a hedge monster?

By Fiona Armstrong
April 2 2022, 11.37am
Fiona has been planting hedges.
Fiona has been planting hedges.

The recent hot spell has been welcome. But it does have its downside.

This last winter I seemed to have gone hedge mad. And planted dozens of saplings round the house.

First there is the beech which is to replace existing thinning hedging.

Then there is the laurel and the plan there is to break up the garden.

Who knows, in five year’s time I may be the proud owner of some elegant sheltered ‘rooms’.

Have I made a monster?

Or I could just have a fast growing laurel monster on my hands. Friends and family have warned me against this project. We will see.

Anyhow, the plants are in. The stems are staked and shielded.

As you can imagine, it takes many hours to do this. But at least you do not normally have to worry about watering in Scotland.

Then these are not normal times. We have had no rain for weeks. And whilst inspecting the handiwork, I realise that my plants are in trouble.

A watering issue in Scotland

They are fast wilting. And so, the hosepipe is having its first outing of the year. But, of course, it is not long enough.

So out comes the watering can. Which is laboriously filled and carted to said plants.

It is hard work. Hashtag first world problems.

Whilst I toil, the MacNaughties enjoy the sun. They like to lie out at the back; the naughty Norfolk tethered to the door handle.

Bennie’s going wandering

My one-year-old puppy must be constrained because he has developed a wandering habit.

Bennie is this week found sniffing about on the main road at the end of the drive.

Well, I say it is a main road. It is actually a B route in the countryside.

But it is one that the wood wagons regularly trundle along. And, let’s face it, would a loaded lorry spot a wee terrier before it was too late?!

I tell you, you need eyes in the back of your head. Or at the very least you need a Kevin.

Now, Kevin is a seasoned countryman who sometimes drops in to help in the garden.

The best behaved dogs

Well, let’s be honest, Kevin is the one who actually puts the new hedging in when I find the digging beyond me.

Kevin has two springer spaniels. And they are the most well-behaved creatures in the world.

If Kevin was to say jump, I know they would bark out, ‘how high, dad?’ Not that he does say jump to them, but you get the gist.

He adores them. They adore him – and they do not move until they get the say so.

It’s all in the voice

Now for someone who has had experience of this breed – two cockers, and if the chief has his way, another to come at some stage – this obedience is a marvel.

It is all down to the training, I am told. And I think it is the voice.

Whilst I am bellowing for mine to come back, his commands are quietly given.

Yes, that must explain it. I must work on the voice…

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]