Summer jobs in Perthshire hotel available now – but you might want to stay for longer

You can earn money and gain experience with a hospitality summer job in Perthshire – and this busy family hotel is hiring now. Here are a few tips to help boost your application.

About partnership content Some Courier online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels, This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

As Crieff Hydro Hotel launches its jam-packed summer schedule, most recently with a weekend of Jubilee celebrations, it’s also kickstarting a recruitment drive. From catering to housekeeping, maintenance and leisure assistants, there is a range of hospitality summer jobs on offer.

So how can you help your application for a summer job stand out? We asked Niamh Stewart, who works in recruitment for Crieff Hydro, for advice.

Four top tips for hospitality job interviews

Be yourself. Niamh explains: “It’s important to let your personality shine through. In hospitality, personality and customer service goes a long way, so if you have the right attitude (bubbly and happy to help) it can really make the difference. If you have no experience, we can train you, but personality comes naturally, so don’t be afraid to be yourself.” Do your research. Niamh says: “Almost all interviews begin with ‘what do you know about us?’ so make sure you do your research. Maybe come and have a look at the hotel beforehand and experience it as a guest. You will instantly get the family feel and want to be a part of it! Research is important, not only for an interview, but to see if we are the right fit for you.” Take your time. Niamh advises: “In an interview, don’t be afraid to really think about an answer before rushing into it, or asking the manager to repeat the question. We are all human, interviews can be a bit scary for anyone, but we want everyone to be relaxed.” Ask questions. “Don’t be afraid to ask your own questions, we all want all the information possible, a new job is a big step. It also shows you’re interested, engaged and keen,” adds Niamh.

From a summer job to a successful hospitality career

A summer job at Perthshire’s Crieff Hydro might just be temporary, but you may also discover a lifelong career in hospitality. From guest services to sales, marketing, HR and more, there are lots of jobs available in a hotel.

And Crieff Hydro is determined to make sure all staff, whether there for the summer or longer, have access to training and development. As part of this commitment, it’s recently hired a new head of training, Chris Gallagher.

Plus, the hotel is working with MGT Training to offer employees the chance to gain SVQs through Skills Development Funding – like Hamish Aikman, who completed a Hospitality Training Modern Apprenticeship. He has worked at the hotel for a year, starting in the Meikle restaurant before moving to the Meikle bar. Now he’s the Wintergarden supervisor.

Hamish explains: “I was approached by my manager at the time and was asked if I would be interested in taking the course. I feel it has benefited me in many ways, such as showing me the importance of my job and how crucial it is for the hotel to run as smoothly as possible.

“The reason I like working in hospitality is being able to make someone’s holiday, wedding or any other function that little bit more special. In my opinion, if the customer doesn’t go home wishing they could stay a little longer each holiday with us then I have not succeeded in doing my job.”

How a hospitality summer job in Perthshire could open up more of Scotland

There are lots of other benefits to working at Crieff Hydro, including 50% off on leisure facilities (the gym, pool and fitness classes) and 30% off food. There are further discounts on the likes of horse riding, outdoor activities, events, nights away at Hydro hotels and much more.

Plus, there is a variety of hours on offer to suit your lifestyle, from breakfast catering shifts to morning, afternoon, daytime or evening hours.

And, you’ll also be joining the family. Stephen Leckie BA CDir, chairman and chief executive of Crieff Hydro, is the fifth generation of his family to run the hotel and estate since it opened in 1868. Plus, his wife Fiona Leckie and four children also all work in the business.

Since Stephen took the helm in 1994, more than £60 million has been invested to transform Crieff Hydro Hotel into a true leisure resort which competes on the international stage.

It’s part of a group of seven hotels, which includes three Scottish locations. All offer a warm welcome for guests and staff alike. With onsite staff accommodation available, you could work at any location. Who knows where a summer job in Perthshire could take you next?

Find out more about available summer jobs at Crieff Hydro Hotel and explore a career in hospitality.