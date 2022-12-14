New book inspired by Ruby Stewart raises money for cancer research

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New book inspired by Ruby Stewart raises money for cancer research

By Jennifer McLaren
December 14 2022, 9.00am
Ruby Stewart (6) and Dad Andy at Kiltwalk 2019 in Monifieth in August 2019.
A Christmas picture book for children inspired by courageous Perthshire girl Ruby Stewart is raising funds for childhood cancer research.

Ruby, from Inchture, passed away in January 2020, aged only six, three years after she was diagnosed with rare tissue cancer rhabdomyosarcoma.

Trip to Lapland

Parents Claire and Andy Stewart took Ruby on a special trip to Lapland to meet Santa just weeks before her death.

Ruby Stewart meeting Santa in Lapland with parents Claire and Andy in 2019.

Inspired by the trip – and wishing to raise the family’s spirits while Ruby was profoundly ill – family friend and neighbour Derek Sword penned a story called The Unicorn Who Saved Christmas.

Derek also decided to approach the agent of TV personality, actor and author Stephen Fry to ask if he would lend his voice to the story to create a festive audiobook in memory of Ruby. To his surprise, Fry agreed.

Be More Ruby

The audiobook was released last Christmas raising money for Be More Ruby’s fund with the Children’s Cancer and Leukaemia Group (CCLG)

In the book, Ruby the unicorn visits Santa in Lapland and helps him deliver presents to children when one of his reindeer becomes unwell.

Andy, Ruby’s dad, said: “Stephen’s voice is so iconic and so distinctive. It makes it really special.”

Ruby Stewart.

Mum Claire added: “I don’t know who else could have done it the way that he did – I think he could read anything and make it sound good.”

Just before Ruby’s passing, Inchture resident and writer Kevin Anderson created a children’s picture book called The Unicorn with the Ruby Horn with local illustrator Eileen McGinley. It was inspired by Ruby’s love of unicorns. Sales from the book raised more than £15,000 for CCLG.

The new book

After the second story by Derek Sword was released as an audiobook, Claire and Andy approached Eileen to ask if she would be willing to illustrate another book, and she agreed.

Claire explained: “Eileen is just amazing. She pulled the whole thing together and organised the printing – I just proofread for her.”

The book costs £10 and can be purchased from local businesses including: Inchture Hotel; The Pickled Peacock, Errol; The Scottish Antique and Arts Centre, Abernyte; The Klub Health and Fitness, Invergowrie and both Pretty Fly Workshop and Eduardo Alessandro Studios in Broughty Ferry.

It is also available via the Children’s Cancer and Leukaemia Group website:

In addition, copies will be available at The Yard Dundee Christmas Market, Ure Street, on Saturday December 17 between 11 – 4pm.

The cover of Ruby! The Unicorn Who Saved Christmas.

Ruby’s parents are dedicated to raising funds for vital research in their daughter’s name and in the last three years have raised over £200,000 for CCLG.

Claire said of their trip to Lapland: “For the majority of the time we were there, Ruby was well and she was really happy and she did enjoy it. I honestly think the sledging was probably what Ruby loved the most.”

She wanted to help others

She added that the Ruby the unicorn character in the book truly does represent their daughter’s positivity and empathy.

“That was definitely part of who she was  – wanting to help other people. She wanted to help other children like her, children who had to be in hospital. She had a huge amount of empathy.”

A Nativity and Santa’s Grotto will be held on Saturday December 17 at Kinnaird Church, Perthshire, between 4 – 6pm. Entry is £5 per child and 50% of proceeds will be donated to Be More Ruby.

