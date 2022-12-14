A space to breathe during the Christmas season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Partnership Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

A space to breathe during the Christmas season

In partnership with NHS 24, written by Natalie Jennings
December 14 2022, 9.51am
Lonely woman sitting in front of Christmas tree.
Feeling lonely or experiencing low mood at Christmas? Try this free and confidential mental health helpline in Scotland.

For some, the holidays can’t come soon enough. The tinkling sound of sleighbells, the smell of fresh pine from a beautifully decorated tree, the glimmer of fresh snowfall on a bustling Christmas market; the joys of the holiday season are seemingly endless.

But for some, like myself, I can’t help but feeling like I’m missing something. As everyone around me grows more excited and filled with joy throughout the holiday season, I often find myself filled with anxiety, dread, and an overwhelming sadness. Is it homesickness? Fear of missing out? It’s hard to put to words – but I can’t shake the feeling as if something is wrong with me for missing out on festive cheer. Sound familiar?

Get to know Breathing Space, a free and confidential mental health helpline for Scotland

That’s why I was so keen to speak with Andrew Morrell from Breathing Space, one of a range of services provided by NHS 24 which also includes the telephone 111 service, and the health information website NHS inform. I had previously heard about Breathing Space but wanted to learn more.

Andrew was previously an advisor but is now a supervisor at Breathing Space, a free and confidential service to help people in Scotland deal with low mood, depression, and anxiety. Breathing Space connects callers with trained advisors, ranging across ages, ethnicities, backgrounds, and experiences, to offer a listening ear to those experiencing low mood, depression, or anxiety. Simply call the free service for a totally confidential, judgement free chat. There is also the option to use a web chat service.

When asked what makes Breathing Space unique, Andrew said: “We’re based within NHS 24 which has a mental health hub. We can transfer calls through to NHS 24 to have a full mental health assessment which has further outcomes, such as speaking to trained mental health nurses or a doctor if deemed necessary.”

The resources and staff of Breathing Space not only lend an ear but enable you to feel empowered. Andrew said: “We treat each call individually, recognising support is the first step in addressing mental health.”

The service hears about a wide variety of mental health issues and can provide information and advice on where to seek further help if required. Andrew said: “One of the first things we often hear from a caller on the line is that they aren’t sure why they are calling in the first place… it’s just about giving the person that space to open up and talk about what’s on their mind. Sometimes, they don’t know until they pick up the phone and explore with our advisors.”

Hands using a mental health helpline via text chat in Scotland
Calls to Breathing Space are free, confidential and won’t show up on any phone bills.

The holidays are mentally challenging for many

I asked Andrew if, like me, many people were experiencing low mood around the holidays. He confirmed that for people dealing with mental health issues, the holidays can be particularly challenging. He said: “Mental illness can leave people feeling confused and isolated… At Christmastime, it can provide loneliness and stress, which is a risk of pre-existing mental health conditions flaring up, as well as the risk of new mental health conditions.” Indeed, the holiday season can induce loneliness in many forms, often leading to low mood, which can affect the way you interact with the world. Major life changes, or even a build-up of smaller events, can lead to depression and sometimes, suicidal thoughts. Andrew however is confident that Breathing Space can help. He said: “I would encourage anyone to use our service. Don’t sit there and suffer and let things build up until they become unmanageable.”

For someone like me who often finds themselves struggling around the holiday season, the judgement-free nature of Breathing Space enables people to feel empowered.

This holiday season, I know I can feel a bit less lonely. There is someone to help. Breathing Space is there.

Call Breathing Space at 0800 83 85 87. The number is free to call and will not show up on phone bills. Operating 24 hours at weekends (6pm Friday – 6am Monday) and 6pm to 2am on weekdays (Monday – Thursday).

Use a textphone to contact Breathing Space on 18001 0800 22 44 88, or use the Relay UK app.

[[brand_name]] logo

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[button_text]]

More from Health & Wellbeing

Children are having to wait up to three years for an autism assessment in Tayside. Image: Shutterstock.
Angus family go private after facing three-year wait for son’s autism diagnosis on NHS
Donald Jenks with Cupar Explorer Scouts, doing repair works on the Moor Road between Cupar and Ceres in 2021. Image: Donald Jenks
New Year resolutions: 'Why wait until January 1 to make a change in your…
Lauren Burnison.
Local expert shares top tips for a happy, sober New Year
assisted dying campaigners at a rally.
ALISTAIR HEATHER: I'm glad assisted dying wasn't an option when I didn't want to…
2
Andy's Man Club Perth
Andy's Man Club's Alex on being bullied for his height and how a call…
Post Thumbnail
How will you score in our Christmas quiz?
Post Thumbnail
Why do we love cheesy Christmas films so much - and what's your favourite?
Keren owns Health Food and More in Kirkcaldy. Image: Keren Brynes MacLean/DC Thomson.
Fife herbalist shares natural remedies to help you through winter - and beat the…
Lisa with her mum Andrea, who passed away at just 51, after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.
Fife daughter's festive memories of mum after battle for pancreatic cancer diagnosis
The outbreak has been located near Crieff in Perthshire. Image: Shutterstock.
Bird flu outbreak confirmed at farm near Crieff

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

Young MasterChef contestant Elysse Crichton.
Dundee mum Elysse Crichton knocked out of BBC's Young MasterChef competition as debut show…
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
2
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire

Editor's Picks

Most Commented