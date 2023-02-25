GINGER GAIRDNER: The endless career options of gardening

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

GINGER GAIRDNER: The endless career options of gardening

By Brian Cunningham
February 25 2023, 5.00pm
Cawdor Castle and gardens near Inverness. A career in gardening can mean work in variety of beautiful gardens.
Cawdor Castle and gardens near Inverness. A career in gardening can mean work in variety of beautiful gardens.

It still never fails to amaze me just how diverse the world of gardening is. I started my career working in a public park.

These spaces are planted up for our pleasure, for us to relax and unwind in, kept by local authorities and the volunteer groups within them.

Botanical gardens

I then I spent the best part of 10 years working in botanical gardens. Horticultural principles are still the same here, but these gardens are all about plant conservation, where collections of wild plants are kept for education and medicinal purposes.

Sadly in the worst case scenarios, also to prevent plants from going extinct due to climate change and human practises.

A beautiful botanical garden in spring.

Now I find myself working in one of our country’s well known historic houses Scone Palace, where the kings of Scotland were once crowned.

My work here could be described as the best of both worlds. I get to grow vegetables and dahlias, keep borders well stocked with shrubs and perennials, and all the while I am preserving a designed landscape which is over 200 years old.

There are many horticultural topics to absorb our interest within these different types of gardening.

From glasshouses to bowling greens

I’ve spent time working in glasshouses, learning how to propagate and grow the next generations of plants.

I’ve kept a bowling green, developing the greenkeeper skills required to care for lawns – when to aerate, how to scarify, and all the different equipment needed to maintain them.

For a while I took a special interest in alpine plants, only focusing my time on these mountain marvels.

A scene from the gardens of Scone Palace.

It still fascinates me how they grow, hugging rocks for dear life as gale force winds blow over them, with roots creeping down the most minuscule of cracks .

I’m only scratching the surface of where a career in horticulture can take your interests. I can’t think of any other vocation where, over the course of a working lifetime, you could probably change focus every five years or so and still keep within the same industry.

I spend a lot of my gardening time today concentrating on trees. It was this that brought me together with a group of gardening trainees in a practical training day on tree planting.

Working For Gardeners

The Working For Gardeners Association (WFGA) have been on the go since 1899. It was originally founded by women concerned about the lack of education and employment opportunities for women working on the land.

The association set about establishing training courses and examinations, with an Employment Bureau offering a service for both employers and employees.

From these early foundations, the Women’s National Land Service Corps launched at the outbreak of the First World War. Originally this was a voluntary group set up by WFGA founder member Louisa Wilkins.

It became so successful it was taken up by the government and the first Women’s Land Army was born.

Almost 100 years later and it’s still going strong.

The legacy of the Women’s Land Army lies on today.

The association identified a need for a training scheme to assist older students, offering ‘returners’ who were considering a career in horticulture. They teach practical gardening skills within private and public gardens throughout the United Kingdom.

This meant we welcomed enthusiastic gardeners through the Work and Retrain As a Gardener Scheme (WRAGS).

This was my first involvement with this scheme and based on our experience as a host garden it won’t be the last.

Regional manager Annie Stewart had the day well organised and I could tell the young and old-er students appreciated the efforts she makes to support them.

The success of groups like these is often down to the drive of committed individuals such as Annie.

Gardeners of the future

I had a great day. I was so proud of my own team as I watched them passing on their skills and demonstrating the methods we follow on planting bare-rooted trees. I enjoyed the chat as I moved around the activity groups, explaining and sometimes debating with the students why I follow the methods I use at Scone.

A sure fire-way for me to see that every one of them is keen and passionate about gardening.
It’s reassuring to see the future of gardening is in safe hands, thanks to gardening groups such as the WFGA.

It will be interesting  to catch-up with some of the students in the coming years, and see how their careers have developed.

Have we helped encourage the next tree specialist? Or will our day together help form  their all-round knowledge us gardeners have?

Tomorrow I’ll be moving my attention from one end of the scale down to the other as I guide visitors to the Palace on lifting and splitting snowdrops, as we raise money for the charities of Scotland’s Garden Scheme.

I can truly say, gardening is the best.

 

 

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Lifestyle

Angela Bassett with the awards for outstanding actress in a drama series for 9-1-1 and entertainer of the year at the NAACP Image Awards (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Wins for Angela Bassett and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at NAACP Image Awards
Invergowrie Medical Practice will close in June. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
GP Crisis: Interactive map shows practices that have closed in Tayside and Fife
Delicious homemade chocolate and walnut loaf. Image: Shutterstock
Sweet treats: This chocolate, walnut and cranberry loaf will go perfectly with a mug…
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf speaks to long covid patient Pamela Bell at the announcement of a £10 million support fund. Image: PA
NHS Tayside struggles to recruit 'long Covid' support staff
MP Matt Hancock has set up a company for television programming and broadcasting activities (PA)
Matt Hancock sets up TV company after reality show appearances
Di Redmond’s book is designed to help children like those at the Ukrainian School Surrey (Maria Shevchenko/ The Rucksack Project and the Ukrainian School Surrey)
Author of anti-trauma children’s book to read at school for young Ukrainians
Jay Blades is set to open his first bricks-and-mortar furniture shop, Jay & Co, in Dorset next month (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
The Repair Shop’s Jay Blades to open furniture shop in Dorset
Sonia Boyce said a piece of artwork helped her “process” sexual assault she suffered as a child (BBC/Amanda Benson/PA)
Sonia Boyce on using art to ‘process’ childhood trauma
Lily Allen (Ian West/PA)
I’m going dark for a bit: Lily Allen announces social media break
Publishers across the US have ditched the Dilbert cartoon over ‘racist’ comments by its creator Scott Adams (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
Publishers across US drop Dilbert cartoon after ‘racist’ comments by creator

Most Read

1
A man was pronounced dead following the fire at the complex. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Man dies in fire at Forfar sheltered housing complex
2
Police have cordoned off an area of Benarty Hill. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/Facebook
Body found at Fife beauty spot
3
A Spanish extra wears a Dundee United top in BBC series The Gold.
Dundee United references slipped in to hit BBC Brink’s-Mat robbery drama The Gold
4
The Farmfoods store on the Cowgate in Dundee city centre.
Staff at Dundee Farmfoods told shop shutting within weeks
3
5
Ric May with Wolfy. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Dundee dog owner thanks public after therapy pet is found
2
6
Humza Yousaf is now favourite to become first minister. Image: PA.
Dundee’s Humza Yousaf lives nearly 100 miles away from his constituency – we went…
9
7
Why did Perthshire SNP MSPs vote against backing urgent dualling of A9?
8
Cawdor Castle and gardens near Inverness. A career in gardening can mean work in variety of beautiful gardens.
Fife mum scammed £5k in benefits over 20 months
9
The four Scottish chefs are gearing up to take part in Great British Menu 2023.
Angus and Dundee-born chefs to appear on Great British Menu’s 2023 Scotland heat
10
George Browning
Former St Johnstone and Dundee United coach George Browning wins 15-month battle with cancer

More from The Courier

Dundee's Luke Hannant takes on David Carson of Inverness. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
3 Dundee talking points as offside flag and toothless finishing prove costly in Inverness…
Shaun Cooper.
Dundee dealer 'relieved' to be caught with nearly £10k of cannabis in Asda bag…
Greg Luckhurst's pals (from left) John Cooper, Brian Elder, Steve Milne, Paul Robertson and Craig Beaton prepare to take to Forfar Loch. Image: Forfar Sailing Club
Pals pull together for Greg in Forfar community rowing skiff bearing his name
Dunfermline man doing Cateran Yomp
From major surgery to gruelling 54-mile trek: Fife man Graeme battles back to health…
Jamie MacDonald made his 500th career appearance.
Raith Rovers' Jamie MacDonald eyeing another century as he recalls debut that 'could have…
Richie Gray
Six Nations: 12 years on, Richie Gray returns to the Stade de France better…
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson believes the referee got the red card incident wrong. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone consider Dan Phillips red card appeal, with Perth boss Callum Davidson bemused…
Zak Rudden scores the Saints opener. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone verdict: Were Saints wronged by another VAR injustice as 10-man Perth side…
13-year-old Finn was last seen on Saturday morning. Image: Police Scotland
Missing Arbroath teenager Finn Riach last seen in Dundee city centre
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer questions referee Chris Graham at full-time. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer fumes at officials after two disallowed goals during Inverness frustration

Editor's Picks

Most Commented