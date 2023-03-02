Feeling stiff? 5 red flags that your back pain needs treatment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Partnership Home Lifestyle Feeling stiff? 5 red flags that your back pain needs treatment

In partnership with Chiropractic Life
March 2 2023, 10.18am
Man suffering from back pain getting out of bed before seeking back pain treatment in Perth

It’s not until your back starts hurting that you really notice how much you rely on it. Suddenly normally minor things, like getting up from the couch or walking to the corner shop, can become a major challenge.

But surely some back pain is normal, right? Especially as we get older.

The correct answer is no – you do not have to live with back pain, neck pain or headaches. And the great news is, there are options for expert back pain treatment in Perth.

Whether it’s a constant, low-level grumbling and stiffness you just try to push to the back of your mind, or a recent injury that’s really starting to make life difficult, you can do something about it.

Warning signs of back or neck pain you shouldn’t ignore

  1. Difficulty with activities of daily living. Bending over to put on shoes or socks, getting out of a chair, getting things from a cupboard – take notice if normal everyday activities you once easily managed start causing pain.
  2. Pins and needles, numbness or shooting pain down your arm or leg. These symptoms can all be signs of back pain with nerve issues.
  3. Standing or walking becomes a struggle.
  4. Constant slumping or bad posture. If you become conscious that your posture is bad (particularly if you spend a long time sitting at a desk), be aware that this could eventually lead to further problems with your back.
  5. Avoiding activities you used to love. Are you avoiding going to the gym or any other activities you used to enjoy? Consciously or not, you might be trying to prevent back or neck pain from getting worse.

Ignoring these red flags of back and neck pain will likely only lead to further problems, physical and mental.

Dan Brown is a chiropractor and director of Chiropractic Life, a clinic which offers back pain treatment in Perth. He says: “Typically people that have been struggling with back pain for a long time, it’s going to impact their mobility and their ability to do the things they love (like golf or gardening, even work). The pain can get extreme and as a result impact mental health. They can feel down or frustrated. Some people are also worried about their health moving forwards.”

Treatment options to improve back pain, neck pain and headaches

Chiropractor performing a back adjustment at clinic in Perth Scotland
An adjustment can offer immediate relief, while ongoing chiropractic care creates lasting change.

Don’t feel too dismayed, though. There are ways to treat back and neck pain which can have a big ripple effect on your quality of life. People who go through chiropractic care with Dan often end up reporting not only better movement, but better energy levels and generally a healthier and happier feeling!

When it comes to back pain treatment in Perth, Chiropractic Life offers free spinal screenings and after examination, normally recommends a mixture of tactics. These include:

  • Massage,
  • Posture prep,
  • Rehab exercises,
  • Nutrition and lifestyle advice,
  • Supplements,
  • And of course, chiropractic care and check-ups.

By chiropractic care, that normally means an adjustment, And yes, if you’re thinking of people getting their back cracked, you’re thinking along the right lines – although there’s a bit more to it than that!

Chiropractors normally go through years of training to provide accurate and safe adjustments to the back and body. There are also a variety of softer methods and tools for adjusting the back.

And for the best results, continued chiropractic care is best (Chiropractic Life normally recommends a three-month care plan). Dan explains: “Some people notice immediate relief after an adjustment. However, to create long lasting change there has to be repetition and time.

“You don’t go to the gym once and create a six pack. You don’t brush your teeth once and they’re clean for life. Chiropractic care is the same, it’s about repetition.

“Even though some people can instantly feel a lot of relief and improvement, ongoing and long-lasting change requires time and frequency.”

Does chiropractic care really help with back pain?

There are ways for chiropractors to measure and prove how much of a difference they are making on a patient’s body.

Dan Brown, chiropractor and director of Chiropractic Life in Perth
Dan Brown is a chiropractor and director of Chiropractic Life in Perth, specialising in the Thompson technique.

Chiropractic Life uses the Thompson technique, which relies on leg length analysis. Dan says: “The key thing with the Thompson technique is we use leg length analysis to work out specifically where we need to be, correcting misalignments in the spine. And then we can check the leg length afterwards to objectively make sure we’ve made the changes.”

The clinic also offers a wellness score as part of treatment plans for back pain, neck pain or headaches. Biometrics like posture, core strength, flexibility, range of movement, body fat percentage, waist circumference and blood pressure are measured and scored against age and gender averages.

Chiropractic Life normally runs the wellness score before treatment starts, as it can help reveal any potential causes of pain and gives an idea of someone’s overall health. Dan explains: “The results of the wellness score are black and white, it’s non-judgemental. We look at where you’re at, what you want to work on and where you want to get it to – and then we’ll help you do that.”

At the end of recommended care plan, they then run another wellness score. Dan adds: “We’re not just going through the motions of care, we’re actually objectively assessing things to make sure we’ve met the targets we’ve agreed on.

“Some people, when they see the difference in their posture from the start to the follow-up, that’s a real visual of how they’ve improved. And in the wellness score, they can see how they’ve changed, and gone from a red to a green.”

The place to go for back pain treatment in Perth – including a free screening

Chiropractor performing back treatment in Perth
There are treatment options to help with back pain, neck pain and headaches.

Remember, you don’t have to struggle alone with any back or neck pain. Chiropractic Life, established in 2009 in Perth, offers expert treatment with a holistic approach to pain management and wellness.

In fact, the clinic is a leader in the Thompson chiropractic technique, holding training and seminars which people travel from across the world to attend.

And the expert team has helped countless people over the years. Chiropractic Life has a five-star rating on Google, with one reviewer writing: “Visiting Chiropractic Life is a very joyful experience. Everyone is so friendly and knowledgeable. You feel at ease the moment you walk across the threshold. Josh is an expert and my back has improved by 95%, and my left arm is now fully functioning. I am walking tall and straight – first time in years! Can’t ask for more!”

Plus, Chiropractic Life offers a free spinal screening – it’s a great way to check out the clinic and find out what your treatment options could be, with no obligation afterwards.

Start your back pain treatment journey and book a free consultation at Chiropractic Life.

