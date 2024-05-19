See what stylish Dundee shoppers are wearing in the sun

Dundee has really earned its reputation as Scotland’s sunniest city in recent weeks.

And local fashionistas certainly know how to make the most of it.

We headed into Dundee city centre to see how shoppers are dressing for the warmer weather.

Tracy Honeyman, 49, Dundee

What do you do for a living?

I’m a customer service manager at Tesco.

What are you wearing?

My jumpsuit is from Matalan, my necklace is from Phase Eight, my bag is a fake Tommy Hilfiger from Turkey and my sliders are Moschino from TK Maxx.

How would you describe your style?

Let’s say timeless classic – that sounds good!

Where do you like to shop?

Most of my wardrobe is from Tesco – I get 20% discount, it’s great!

Who is your style icon?

I don’t have one. Most of my ideas come from what I see on social media.

Ahmed Albomahdi, 17, Dundee

What do you do for a living?

I’m a student at Dundee University.

What are you wearing?

My T-Shirt is from Columbia and my jeans and trainers are from Zara.

How would you describe your style?

It is inspired by hip hop fashion – I like baggy clothing, trainers and chains.

Where do you like to shop?

Zara.

Who is your style icon?

Jules Kounde, a Barcelona football player. He’s not afraid to look different.

Nadia Clark, 25, Dundee

What do you do for a living?

I work in the anatomy department at Dundee University.

What are you wearing?

It’s all second hand.

The skirt is is from a charity shop and the top, cardigan and shoes are all from Vinted or Depop – I can’t remember which one!

How would you describe your style?

It kind of changes depending on the weather.

Because it’s hot today I am wearing something light and floaty, but sometimes I go darker.

I always wear skirts though.

Where do you like to shop?

Charity shops mainly.

Who is your style icon?

I don’t have a specific one, I just take a lot of inspiration from Pinterest.

Kieran Connolly, 24, Dundee

What do you do for a living?

I am studying textiles at Dundee and Angus College.

What are you wearing?

My shoes are Nike Air Force, my jeans are from Pull & Bear, my T-Shirt is from Primark and my jumper is from Asos.

How would you describe your style?

I like to be a different to everyone else. I usually go for baggy clothing.

Where do you like to shop?

Primark, Pull & Bear and Arkive.

Who is your style icon?

Myself. Just kidding, don’t put that in!

I don’t really have one but I get ideas from Instagram and Tiktok.

Norma Nicolls, 75, Dundee

What do you do for a living?

I work part-time in retail.

What are you wearing?

My blazer is from Zara, my shirt and jeans are from Primark, my scarf is from Next and my sandals are from Ella.

How would you describe your style?

I like to look smart on occasion. Today was one of those days!

Where do you like to shop?

My favourite shops in Dundee are Primark, New Look and River Island.

Who is your style icon?

I love how Marilyn Munroe dressed, she was very feminine.

But my style is probably more similar to Fearne Cotton (English broadcaster) – she always looks very smart.