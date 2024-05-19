See what stylish Dundee shoppers are wearing in the sun

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

See what stylish Dundee shoppers are wearing in the sun

Five trendy locals talked us through their warm-weather outfits.

Three stylish Dundee shoppers. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
Three stylish Dundee shoppers. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
By Poppy Watson

Dundee has really earned its reputation as Scotland’s sunniest city in recent weeks.

And local fashionistas certainly know how to make the most of it.

We headed into Dundee city centre to see how shoppers are dressing for the warmer weather.

Tracy Honeyman, 49, Dundee

Tracy Honeyman buys a lot of clothes from Tesco. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson.

What do you do for a living?

I’m a customer service manager at Tesco.

What are you wearing?

My jumpsuit is from Matalan, my necklace is from Phase Eight, my bag is a fake Tommy Hilfiger from Turkey and my sliders are Moschino from TK Maxx.

How would you describe your style?

Let’s say timeless classic – that sounds good!

Where do you like to shop?

Most of my wardrobe is from Tesco – I get 20% discount, it’s great!

Who is your style icon?

I don’t have one. Most of my ideas come from what I see on social media.

Ahmed Albomahdi, 17, Dundee

Ahmed Albomahdi is a Dundee University student. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I’m a student at Dundee University.

What are you wearing?

My T-Shirt is from Columbia and my jeans and trainers are from Zara.

How would you describe your style?

It is inspired by hip hop fashion – I like baggy clothing, trainers and chains.

Where do you like to shop?

Zara.

Who is your style icon?

Jules Kounde, a Barcelona football player. He’s not afraid to look different.

Nadia Clark, 25, Dundee

Nadia Clark wears a lot of skirts. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I work in the anatomy department at Dundee University.

What are you wearing?

It’s all second hand.

The skirt is is from a charity shop and the top, cardigan and shoes are all from Vinted or Depop – I can’t remember which one!

How would you describe your style?

It kind of changes depending on the weather.

Because it’s hot today I am wearing something light and floaty, but sometimes I go darker.

I always wear skirts though.

Where do you like to shop?

Charity shops mainly.

Who is your style icon?

I don’t have a specific one, I just take a lot of inspiration from Pinterest.

Kieran Connolly, 24, Dundee

Kieran Connolly likes to wear baggy clothes. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I am studying textiles at Dundee and Angus College.

What are you wearing?

My shoes are Nike Air Force, my jeans are from Pull & Bear, my T-Shirt is from Primark and my jumper is from Asos.

How would you describe your style?

I like to be a different to everyone else. I usually go for baggy clothing.

Where do you like to shop?

Primark, Pull & Bear and Arkive.

Who is your style icon?

Myself. Just kidding, don’t put that in!

I don’t really have one but I get ideas from Instagram and Tiktok.

Norma Nicolls, 75, Dundee

Norma Nicolls works in retail. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I work part-time in retail.

What are you wearing?

My blazer is from Zara, my shirt and jeans are from Primark, my scarf is from Next and my sandals are from Ella.

How would you describe your style?

I like to look smart on occasion. Today was one of those days!

Where do you like to shop?

My favourite shops in Dundee are Primark, New Look and River Island.

Who is your style icon?

I love how Marilyn Munroe dressed, she was very feminine.

But my style is probably more similar to Fearne Cotton (English broadcaster) – she always looks very smart.

More from Lifestyle

Cynthia Erivo says themes in Wicked resonate within LGBTQ+ community (Ian West/PA)
Cynthia Erivo says themes in Wicked resonate with LGBT community
Restaurant reviewer Brian Stormont tried out Perthshire pork loin and more on his review of The Coorie Inn, Muthill. Image: The Coorie Inn.
A comforting culinary cuddle at the Coorie Inn in Muthill
Cynthia Erivo: ‘I am really proud I came out the way I did’ (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Cynthia Erivo: ‘I am really proud I came out the way I did’
Selena Gomez, Edgar Ramirez and Zoe Saldana attend the Emilia Perez premiere during the 77th Cannes Film Festival (Doug Peters/PA)
Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldana emotional after standing ovation at Cannes
Britain’s Got Talent judges Bruno Tonioli, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and Simon Cowell alongside hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly (Peter Byrne/PA)
Bruno Tonioli awards BGT golden buzzer to dance troupe that reduced him to tears
Comedian Jimmy Tarbuck at The London Palladium before appearing on Barry Manilow’s UK tour, including dates at the venue (Ian West/PA)
Jimmy Tarbuck says ‘joy of people laughing’ is only drug he has ever wanted
Anthony McPartlin has thanked well-wishers following the birth of his son (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Ant McPartlin thanks well-wishers for ‘kind messages’ following birth of son
Dabney Coleman (Reed Saxon/AP)
Lily Tomlin among stars to pay tribute to late US actor Dabney Coleman
Full House star John Stamos (PA)
John Stamos calls late Bob Saget ‘heart of Full House family’ on star’s birthday
Lucy Punch and Dame Joanna Lumley to reunite in Motherland spin-off (Scott Kershaw/BBC)
Lucy Punch to reunite with Dame Joanna Lumley for Motherland spin-off

Conversation