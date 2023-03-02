COURIER OPINION: Dundee housing minister needs to tackle appalling conditions in her own back yard

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
COURIER OPINION: Dundee housing minister needs to tackle appalling conditions in her own back yard

By The Courier
March 2 2023, 11.14am
Mark Ford standing in front of a mouldy window surround.
Dundee dad Mark Ford has been told his housing isn't fit for human habitation Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

It is no secret that the demand for affordable housing in Scotland outstrips supply.

Every council has a waiting list of people, while the private rental market has been overheating for a long time.

That is a heady cocktail and one which Dundee man Mark Ford can attest does not always work in the best interests of tenants.

Mark Ford in his Dundee home
Mark Ford spoke to The Courier about issues with his rented housing in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson

The 42-year-old lives in a rented flat with his partner and children.

The monthly rent is almost £500 and for that Mark and his family are expected to live in a property beset with so many issues that it has been declared unfit for human habitation.

It is an appalling situation and one that needs rectified without delay.

But it is telling that to welfare groups such as Citizens Advice, working in the sector day-in and day-out, Mr Ford’s experience is not unique.

mould around a window.
Mould around Mr Ford’s bedroom window. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Broken oven, showing exposed glass.
Mr Ford and his family are living with a broken oven at their Dundee flat, despite housing rules which are meant to protect tenants. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Such situations are all too common and that says much about the legal and policy safeguards currently in place for tenants.

Housing minister is Dundee MSP

In Dundee it is simply not good enough that a scheme set up to provide protections to renters from bad landlords has continued to operate for several years without carrying out any of the promised random inspections.

And of those landlords actually registered under the scheme, how can standards possibly be driven up if the vast majority of those providing a service have not even undergone initial vetting checks?

The Scottish minister responsible for housing is Dundee-based Shona Robison. Her attitude here is key.

Shona Robison wearing an SNP rosette and giving the thumbs up sign
Dundee MSP and housing secretary Shona Robison.

There is no doubting there is a lot of good work being done in the private rented and social housing sectors and progress is being made.

But if the minister is not motivated to act by Mr Ford’s story – and the many others who live quietly in the shadows – then when will she be?

Our investigation has drawn the curtain back on a scar on society.

It must not be ignored.

