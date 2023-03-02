Darts ace Alan Soutar will ‘blank Arbroath goal updates’ at UK Open as Lichties face crucial Championship clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Other sports

Darts ace Alan Soutar will ‘blank Arbroath goal updates’ at UK Open as Lichties face crucial Championship clash

By Ewan Smith
March 2 2023, 11.44am
Alan Soutar will keep track on his beloved Arbroath from afar as he plays in the UK Open. Image: SNS
Alan Soutar will keep track on his beloved Arbroath from afar as he plays in the UK Open. Image: SNS

Alan Soutar kicks off his UK Open bid on Friday night as his beloved Arbroath face a crucial Championship clash at Hamilton.

Angus darts ace Soots would love nothing more than to cheer Arbroath on in Hamilton but will be 462 miles away in Minehead taking part in the UK Open.

Soots will go straight into the fourth round, with a guaranteed prize pot of at least £2,500, after hanging onto his spot in the world’s top 32.

And while he’ll be supporting Lichties from afar as they take on Accies in front of the BBC Scotland cameras, he’ll only have eyes for the darts.

“Arbroath have got a huge game at Hamilton on Friday and I’d love to be there,” said Soutar.

“But it’s very likely I’ll be on stage while they are playing.

Alan Soutar will cheer on Arbroath star Bobby Linn from afar. Image: SNS

“I’ll have my watch on but will turn off all notifications.

“I don’t want to be put off with a Flashscore notification telling me Arbroath have scored another goal at Hamilton!

“When I’m in the venue I’m extremely disciplined and focused. I’ll get there four hours early and will be in the zone.

“I don’t go on social media and only use my phone for Spotify.

“Hopefully, I can come back off the stage after a win to find out Arbroath have beaten Hamilton.”

Alan Soutar aims to smash Minehead hoodoo

Alan Soutar is determined to make an impact at Minehead. Image: PDC

Soots has reached the last 16 of the World Darts Championship twice, the last 16 of the UK Open and a Grand Slam quarter-final.

He will go into an unseeded draw on the Butlin’s Minehead stage after the conclusion of the third round in the first major of the season.

That will see him face any of the final 64, including current world champion Michael Smith.

“I could get anyone,” added Dundee firefighter Soots.

“It could be one of the big-hitters like Michael Smith, Michael van Gerwen or Gerwyn Price or someone who has battled their way through three rounds.

“No matter who it is, it will be tough.

“I’ve never won at Minehead. I’ve lost two Players Championship games and a UK Open match there so my first aim is to get that monkey off my back.

“But I’ve also never played on the main stage and I like the big stage.

“If you are going to turn up, then turn up for the big TV events where you can make a big impact on money and rankings.

“I’m feeling good. I had an eight hour practice session earlier this week and won’t be travelling down there on the back of a nightshift.

“I won’t watch the first three rounds.

“I’ll go for a peaceful walk with my manager Paul by the sea and cliffs and soak in some fresh air.

“Then I’ll get to the venue, practice darts for four hours and give it a go.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Other sports

Ben Stokes has shown himself to be a fearless captain. Image: AP.
EVE MUIRHEAD: The art of captaincy and putting reward ahead of risk
Eve Muirhead wearing her mask for the opening ceremony. Image: Shutterstock.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Mask pictures after one year gold medal anniversary are a reminder of…
Sandy Mitchell
Class act Mitchell steps up to full Pro line-up on Lamborghini career ladder
Rory McIlroy. Image: Shutterstock.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Rory McIlroy is right, world rankings mean a lot when you're in…
Kelly Schafer.
4-time Scottish champion Kelly Schafer from Montrose to make curling history at Canadian national…
The owners of St Andrews Bay Fairmont resort want to create a new world renowned golf course at the site.
New 'world-class' golf course development at St Andrews' Fairmont Hotel given go-ahead
2
Alan Soutar has welcomed Quilla, guide dog puppy no 6 to his house. Image: PDC / Alan Soutar
Alan Soutar: Angus darts hero catches up on sleep from guide dog puppy No.6…
The Scotland camp is a happy one. Image: SNS.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Scotland can't afford to get caught up in 'backing up the win'…
The new addition of a paved area beside the iconic Swilcan Bridge on the Old Course was met with fury online. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
VIDEO: Swilcan Bridge ‘patio’ removed from St Andrews golf landmark after backlash
3
Three-time Open champion Sir Nick Faldo doesn't approve of the new paving area.
Golf stars join backlash over Swilcan Bridge paving

Most Read

1
Police closed Craigowan Road in Charleston. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Man, 65, taken to hospital after serious assault in Charleston area of Dundee
2
The former BiFab site in Methil is now under the ownership of Harland and Wolff. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Dozens of workers paid off at Fife yard amid unpaid bills and no toilet…
3
The Dundee alley will look similar to the Tenpin centre in Crewe, pictured. Image: Tenpin
Opening date revealed for Dundee 10-pin bowling centre
4
SEVERN, MD, USA - DECEMBER 30, 2015: Popeyes sign in Severn, Maryland. Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is an American chain of fried chicken fast food restaurants.; Shutterstock ID 356621543; purchase_order: ; job:
American fast food chain Popeyes and Costa Coffee drive-thrus planned for Glenrothes
5
A section of the proposed active freeway on Lochee Road, near Tullideph Road. Image: Dundee City Council
New images reveal plans for ‘active freeway’ on busy Dundee roads
5
6
Carnoustie hotel manager Rob Alcock, who isn't happy being stuck with an electric vehicle. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
‘I feel as though I have been conned’: Carnoustie man warns drivers to ‘think…
7
Alan Brown, 65, walked free from Perth Sheriff Court after pleading guilty to the offence.
Perth architect, 65, escapes punishment for playground clash with teens who ‘gave as good…
8
The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph.
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Goodwin in, Asghar out at Utd and dark…
9
A man claims to have seen Keith Woodburn near a Dundee petrol station. Image: Cumbria Police/Google Street View
Man missing for 33 years may have been living in Dundee – and was…
10
Kris Miller, Courier, 08/04/16. Recycling centres will be shut down at Monifieth and Kirremuir.
Angus Council budget: 6% council tax rise and closure of recycling centres confirmed

More from The Courier

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer - will he be dismayed or delighted come the end of the season? Images: SNS.
Dundee's Championship run-in: Where could promotion hopes be raised or dashed?
The attack is said to have happened at the Denburn Road industrial estate. Image: Google.
Trial hears how Kirkcaldy gang 'tortured' quad bike thief
Goodwin is focused on the immediate future. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin on prospect of extended Dundee United stay, Aberdeen ‘accountability’ and THAT Easter…
Moy Mackay - The Boat Shed. Image: Gallery Q
Dundee's Gallery Q exhibits work of Edinburgh artist Moy Mackay for first time
Hassan Mohammed at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth takeaway chef reversed up one-way street to escape police
The McDiarmid Park pitch doesn't allow Callum Davidson's team to play passing football. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone pitch has made Callum Davidson change home tactics but Tynecastle surface will…
Gavin Hastings (left) and Scott Hastings. Image: Floodlight Entertainment
Former Scotland rugby legends Gavin and Scott Hastings to hold 'audience with' event in…
Post Thumbnail
How cinema bosses in Dundee got creative to put on the greatest show on…
Andy Thorn from Big Noise Douglas. Image: Supplied/Sistema Scotland.
Big Noise Douglas leader condemns funding cut impact on poorest Dundee youngsters
A protest against Fife level crossing closures
Campaigners hail 'game-changer' in fight to prevent Fife level crossing closures

Editor's Picks

Most Commented