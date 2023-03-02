Darts ace Alan Soutar will ‘blank Arbroath goal updates’ at UK Open as Lichties face crucial Championship clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Alan Soutar kicks off his UK Open bid on Friday night as his beloved Arbroath face a crucial Championship clash at Hamilton.

Angus darts ace Soots would love nothing more than to cheer Arbroath on in Hamilton but will be 462 miles away in Minehead taking part in the UK Open.

Soots will go straight into the fourth round, with a guaranteed prize pot of at least £2,500, after hanging onto his spot in the world’s top 32.

And while he’ll be supporting Lichties from afar as they take on Accies in front of the BBC Scotland cameras, he’ll only have eyes for the darts.

“Arbroath have got a huge game at Hamilton on Friday and I’d love to be there,” said Soutar.

“But it’s very likely I’ll be on stage while they are playing.

“I’ll have my watch on but will turn off all notifications.

“I don’t want to be put off with a Flashscore notification telling me Arbroath have scored another goal at Hamilton!

“When I’m in the venue I’m extremely disciplined and focused. I’ll get there four hours early and will be in the zone.

“I don’t go on social media and only use my phone for Spotify.

“Hopefully, I can come back off the stage after a win to find out Arbroath have beaten Hamilton.”

Alan Soutar aims to smash Minehead hoodoo

Soots has reached the last 16 of the World Darts Championship twice, the last 16 of the UK Open and a Grand Slam quarter-final.

He will go into an unseeded draw on the Butlin’s Minehead stage after the conclusion of the third round in the first major of the season.

That will see him face any of the final 64, including current world champion Michael Smith.

“I could get anyone,” added Dundee firefighter Soots.

Alan Soutar take a BOW 👏👏

“It could be one of the big-hitters like Michael Smith, Michael van Gerwen or Gerwyn Price or someone who has battled their way through three rounds.

“No matter who it is, it will be tough.

“I’ve never won at Minehead. I’ve lost two Players Championship games and a UK Open match there so my first aim is to get that monkey off my back.

“But I’ve also never played on the main stage and I like the big stage.

“If you are going to turn up, then turn up for the big TV events where you can make a big impact on money and rankings.

“I’m feeling good. I had an eight hour practice session earlier this week and won’t be travelling down there on the back of a nightshift.

“I won’t watch the first three rounds.

“I’ll go for a peaceful walk with my manager Paul by the sea and cliffs and soak in some fresh air.

“Then I’ll get to the venue, practice darts for four hours and give it a go.”