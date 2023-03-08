Could you become a University of St Andrews landlord?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Do you have a property to let out in North East Fife? If so, the University of St Andrews Property Management Service might be exactly what you’re looking for. Here’s what you need to know.

Perhaps you have a property that’s free, or you’re looking to take a back seat on the day-to-day management of your rental property. Maybe you have removed your property from the student market recently due to changes in tenancy agreements

Regardless, the University of St Andrews offers a full management service on privately owned properties, guaranteeing you tenants and income. If your property is suitable and meets its criteria, the university can let it to students, couples, families, staff and academic visitors. They will take care of all management aspects and take the hassle out of finding and managing tenants.

Requirements to become a University of St Andrews managed property

How does the university define a ‘suitable’ property?

Essentially, your property in St Andrews or North East Fife should:

Be a self-contained accommodation.

Have between two and five bedrooms.

Have single bedrooms (although properties where two students would share a bedroom won’t be automatically excluded).

Be furnished to comply with the basic furniture requirement (details available in the University of St Andrews direct leasing scheme).

How does this property management service in St Andrews work?

The University of St Andrews Property Management Service will look after the process of letting out your property, from the day-to-day management to the leasing agreement with tenants.

Both you and the tenants who let your property will deal exclusively with the university’s Student Accommodation Services.

As a landlord of a University of St Andrews managed property, you will receive:

Guaranteed monthly rental payments.

A full property management service during the tenancy.

Access to assistance, advice and information from university staff.

Assistance with compliance and licensing requirements

You’ll also have the chance to let your property during the summer for short rentals while students are away.

Whether you have a property in St Andrews, Leuchars or somewhere else close-by in North East Fife, the University of St Andrews Property Management Service could help turn it into a student let.

Call 01334 462503 or 01334 467010, or email propertyservices@st-andrews.ac.uk to discuss your property and options.

Find out more about the property management service from University of St Andrews.