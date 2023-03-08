Could you become a University of St Andrews landlord?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Could you become a University of St Andrews landlord?

In partnership with University of St Andrews
March 8 2023, 9.00am
Name sign with town of St Andrews in the background.
To go with story by Claire McPhillimy. Sponsored content for University of St Andrews Picture shows; St Andrews. St Andrews. Supplied by University of St Andrews Date; Unknown

Do you have a property to let out in North East Fife? If so, the University of St Andrews Property Management Service might be exactly what you’re looking for. Here’s what you need to know.

Perhaps you have a property that’s free, or you’re looking to take a back seat on the day-to-day management of your rental property. Maybe you have removed your property from the student market recently due to changes in tenancy agreements

Regardless, the University of St Andrews offers a full management service on privately owned properties, guaranteeing you tenants and income. If your property is suitable and meets its criteria, the university can let it to students, couples, families, staff and academic visitors. They will take care of all management aspects and take the hassle out of finding and managing tenants.

Requirements to become a University of St Andrews managed property

Classic car on charming cobbled street in St Andrews.
The University of St Andrews offers a full management service on privately owned properties.

How does the university define a ‘suitable’ property?

Essentially, your property in St Andrews or North East Fife should:

  • Be a self-contained accommodation.
  • Have between two and five bedrooms.
  • Have single bedrooms (although properties where two students would share a bedroom won’t be automatically excluded).
  • Be furnished to comply with the basic furniture requirement (details available in the University of St Andrews direct leasing scheme).

How does this property management service in St Andrews work?

Students walking in down St Andrews street.
Take the stress out of renting your property to students in St Andrews.

The University of St Andrews Property Management Service will look after the process of letting out your property, from the day-to-day management to the leasing agreement with tenants.

Both you and the tenants who let your property will deal exclusively with the university’s Student Accommodation Services.

As a landlord of a University of St Andrews managed property, you will receive:

  • Guaranteed monthly rental payments.
  • A full property management service during the tenancy.
  • Access to assistance, advice and information from university staff.
  • Assistance with compliance and licensing requirements

You’ll also have the chance to let your property during the summer for short rentals while students are away.

Whether you have a property in St Andrews, Leuchars or somewhere else close-by in North East Fife, the University of St Andrews Property Management Service could help turn it into a student let.

Call 01334 462503 or 01334 467010, or email propertyservices@st-andrews.ac.uk to discuss your property and options.

Find out more about the property management service from University of St Andrews.

