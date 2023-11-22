Road Test: Suzuki Swace offers real-world 63mpg in Scottish autumn driving

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Road Test: Suzuki Swace offers real-world 63mpg in Scottish autumn driving

Think official mpg figures are unattainable? Usually they are, but our road tester exceeded the Suzuki Swace's official economy during a week of driving in Tayside and Fife.

The Suzuki Swace.
The Suzuki Swace is economical and spacious. Image: Suzuki.
By Jack McKeown

The Suzuki Swace is a well-built, spacious and affordable family car that offers superb fuel economy.

Part of Suzuki’s tie-up with Toyota, the Swace is, in essence, a rebadged Corolla estate. That’s no bad thing, however, because the latest Corolla is an impressive car.

Whereas Toyota offers lots of options with the Corolla – hatchback or estate body shapes and numerous powertrains – Suzuki keeps things simple.

The Suzuki Swace.
The Suzuki Swace is a handsome estate car. Image: Suzuki.

The latest Swace comes in estate guise only and with just a single engine choice, a petrol-electric hybrid. Given the lack of options, what is on offer better be good. And it is. For a start the Swace is slightly cheaper than the equivalent Corolla, with prices beginning at around the £27,500 point.

It pairs a 1.8 litre petrol engine with an electric motor and battery for a combined 138bhp. That’s enough for a 0-62mph time of 9.4 seconds and a top speed of 112mph.

It’s not a plug-in hybrid so you don’t need to worry about hooking it up to the mains every night. Instead the battery takes energy that would otherwise be wasted in braking or coasting downhill and uses it to power the electric motor.

It has excellent economy. Image: Suzuki.

This system generates some pretty impressive economy figures. The Swace’s official fuel economy is 62.7mpg. However the Swace is one of a short list of cars that not only matched but improved on their on-paper figures in real world driving.

After a week and about 500 miles my test car’s trip computer was reading just shy of 64mpg. That’s exceptional for a mid size estate and makes the Swace a very cheap car to run. CO2 emissions of just 102g/km put it in one of the lowest company car tax bands as well.

On the road with the Suzuki Swace

The Swace is not a dynamic driver’s car in the way that the Ford Focus is. Instead it’s smooth, comfortable and very easy to drive.

I took mine up the A9 to Pitlochry and on a long trip up to Aberdeenshire. It’s a relaxing car to spend a few hours in. The suspension soaks up bumps, steering and accelerator are light and easy to use, and wind and road noise are kept well in check. If you put the foot down to overtake, the CVT gearbox causes the engine to whine but otherwise progress is fairly serene.

The front interior of the Suzuki Swace.
The dashboard is well laid out and it’s easy to find a comfortable driving position. Image: Suzuki.

It’s easy to find a comfortable driving position thanks to plenty of adjustment in both the seat and steering wheel. There’s even adjustable lumbar support to prevent the old back getting sore on long drives.

You get an eight-inch infotainment system that has smartphone compatibility. It’s not the most intuitive system out there but hooking my iPhone up to the car bypassed that problem nicely.

All Suzuki Swaces are well equipped, with even entry level models getting dual-zone air conditioning, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, keyless entry and start and LED headlights.

There’s plenty of room in the boot. Image: Suzuki.

My test car came in top spec Ultra trim, which added a wireless phone charger, brighter headlights, leather trim and front and rear parking sensors.

The Swace scores highly when it comes to practicality. There’s enough room in the rear for average sized adults and there are plenty of storage cubbies for odds and ends. The interior is well put together and all the switchgear feels built to stand the trials of family life.

At 596 litres the boot is very big indeed. In this class only the otherworldly carrying capacity of the Skoda Octavia eclipses it.

Our motoring writer enjoyed his road test of the Suzuki Swace. Image: Suzuki.

I enjoyed my time with the Suzuki Swace. It may just be a Toyota with another name but at least the Suzuki badge makes it a less common sight. It’s also a thoroughly decent car. Prices are reasonable, it’s easy and comfortable to drive, has a huge boot and real-world fuel economy is exceptional.

It’s a car that makes a lot of sense.

 

Facts

Price: £30,799

0-62mph: 9.4 seconds

Top speed: 112mph

Economy: 62.7mpg

CO2 emissions: 102g/km

More from Lifestyle

The Beatles launch official Christmas jumper (notjust clothing/PA)
The Beatles launch official Christmas jumper
Mrs Doubtfire director ‘in talks’ over Robin Williams documentary (Yui Mok/PA)
Mrs Doubtfire director ‘in talks’ over Robin Williams documentary
Lorraine Kelly attending the ITV Palooza held at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane, London (Lucy North, PA)
Lorraine Kelly and Dermot O’Leary lead daytime stars at ITV Palooza
Laurence Fox (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Laurence Fox libel trial to begin with people he referred to as paedophiles
David Beckham attending the premiere of Ronnie O’Sullivan: The Edge Of Everything at Odeon Luxe West End, Leicester Square, London (Ian West/PA)
David Beckham among stars celebrating Ronnie O’Sullivan documentary at premiere
Ed Sheeran surprises fans at London’s O2 during 50 Cent concert (Aaron Chown/PA)
Ed Sheeran surprises fans at London’s O2 during 50 Cent concert
Paula Lane previously played Kylie Platt on Coronation Street (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Paula Lane joins cast of Emmerdale as ‘compassionate and caring’ Ella Forster
Jamie Lynn Spears (ITV/PA)
Jamie Lynn Spears threatens to quit I’m A Celebrity as she misses her children
Perry McCarthy was the first Stig on Top Gear (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Top Gear’s former Stig says show’s ‘on-site monitoring’ could be adapted
South Korean girl band Blackpink ahead of the State Banquet (Yui Mok/PA)
King hails K-pop stars Blackpink at banquet in honour of South Korean president

Conversation