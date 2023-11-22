Man, 23, charged over ‘serious’ assault after Big Weekend in Dundee

A man has been charged in connection with a “serious” assault after Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee.

The incident happened on High Street in Lochee late on Sunday May 28 – less than two hours after the music festival had finished at nearby Camperdown Park.

Police had previously appealed for information as they investigated three reported attacks on the final day of Big Weekend.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “A 23-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a serious assault in Dundee.

“The incident occurred on Lochee High Street at around 11.40pm on Sunday May 28.

“The man is due to appear before Dundee Sheriff Court on Wednesday November 22.”