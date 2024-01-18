Street style: Six Perth locals talk us through their snow-day outfits

It might be icy, slippery and teeth-shatteringly cold in Perth – but that hasn’t stopped fashion-conscious locals from stepping out in style.

So, we took to the streets of the Fair City to see how people were staying warm while still looking good.

Here are six of the best looks.

Andy McGonigle, 31, Perth

What do you do for a living?

I work in marketing.

What are you wearing?

The hat is from Beams Plus, the jacket is from FrizmWORKS, the hoodie is from Carhartt and the trousers are from Universal. And the trainers are just Nike Pegasus for walking the dog – I wish I was wearing nicer shoes now!

How would you describe your style?

Functional. I wear workwear and well-made items. I don’t buy a lot – I buy stuff that I can wear all the time.

Where do you like to shop?

Mostly online. And Orzel Store in Glasgow, which is run by my mate.

Who is your style icon?

My dad. He has worn the same stuff for years – his style is timeless.

Liz Donnelly, Perth

What do you do for a living?

I’m retired.

What are you wearing?

The jacket and scarf are from Brook Taverner, the boots are from Mulberry and the hat is from Marks and Spencer.

How would you describe your style?

Smart casual.

Where do you like to shop?

Brook Taverner and Marks and Spencer.

Who is your style icon?

I don’t know. You can put down whoever you want – make it someone stylish!

Adam Douglas, 18, Perth

What do you do for a living?

I’m a student at North East Scotland College in Aberdeen.

What are you wearing?

The jacket, jumper and trousers are from charity shops. I got the Dr. Martens in a sale, thank god!

How would you describe your style?

This is cringe, but maybe a bit indie?

Where do you like to shop?

Charity shops.

Who is your style icon?

Tyler the Creator (American rapper and record producer).

Heidi Proff, 37, Perth

What do you do for a living?

I am an usher at Perth Concert Hall.

What are you wearing?

It’s all from Primark. Except my trusty Nike socks!

How would you describe your style?

Comfortable. I really just dress for comfort.

Where do you like to shop?

Primark, New Look or River Island.

Who is your style icon?

My 12-year-old daughter. I take inspiration from some of her outfits but make them more mature.

Pat Kelly, 74, Perth

What do you do for a living?

I’m a retired health service director.

What are you wearing?

The scarf is from a vintage shop in Glasgow, the jacket and trousers are from Marks and Spencer, the jumper is from Rohan, and the shoes are from Amazon.

How would you describe your style?

Conservative. Although I don’t vote for them!

Where do you like to shop?

The shops I mentioned.

Who is your style icon?

Brendan Rodgers, I think he looks fairly cool.

Rebecca Cameron, 25, Perth

What do you do for a living?

I work in customer service for a construction company.

What are you wearing?

My coat is from Matalan, the shoes are from Guess and the bag is from Amazon.

How would you describe your style?

Quite fun and creative. Usually more fun that this!

Where do you like to shop?

Asos, Zara and Oliver Bonas.

Who is your style icon?

Ally Nicole. She is an American hairdresser on Instagram and her style is very fun – although a bit more extreme than mine.