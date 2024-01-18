Street style: Six Perth locals talk us through their snow-day outfits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Street style: Six Perth locals talk us through their snow-day outfits

Six of the best winter looks in Perth City Centre.

Three trendy Perth locals. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
Three trendy Perth locals. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
By Poppy Watson

It might be icy, slippery and teeth-shatteringly cold in Perth – but that hasn’t stopped fashion-conscious locals from stepping out in style.

So, we took to the streets of the Fair City to see how people were staying warm while still looking good.

Here are six of the best looks.

Andy McGonigle, 31, Perth

Andy McGonigle, pictured with his dog, Bobbi, likes buying workwear. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I work in marketing.

What are you wearing?

The hat is from Beams Plus, the jacket is from FrizmWORKS, the hoodie is from Carhartt and the trousers are from Universal. And the trainers are just Nike Pegasus for walking the dog – I wish I was wearing nicer shoes now!

How would you describe your style?

Functional. I wear workwear and well-made items. I don’t buy a lot – I buy stuff that I can wear all the time.

Where do you like to shop?

Mostly online. And Orzel Store in Glasgow, which is run by my mate.

Who is your style icon?

My dad. He has worn the same stuff for years – his style is timeless.

Liz Donnelly, Perth

Liz Donnelly says her style is smart casual. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I’m retired.

What are you wearing?

The jacket and scarf are from Brook Taverner, the boots are from Mulberry and the hat is from Marks and Spencer.

How would you describe your style?

Smart casual.

Where do you like to shop?

Brook Taverner and Marks and Spencer.

Who is your style icon?

I don’t know. You can put down whoever you want – make it someone stylish!

Adam Douglas, 18, Perth

Adam Douglas buys his clothes at charity shops. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I’m a student at North East Scotland College in Aberdeen.

What are you wearing?

The jacket, jumper and trousers are from charity shops. I got the Dr. Martens in a sale, thank god!

How would you describe your style?

This is cringe, but maybe a bit indie?

Where do you like to shop?

Charity shops.

Who is your style icon?

Tyler the Creator (American rapper and record producer).

Heidi Proff, 37, Perth

Heidi Proff is inspired by her daughter’s style. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I am an usher at Perth Concert Hall.

What are you wearing?

It’s all from Primark. Except my trusty Nike socks!

How would you describe your style?

Comfortable. I really just dress for comfort.

Where do you like to shop?

Primark, New Look or River Island.

Who is your style icon?

My 12-year-old daughter. I take inspiration from some of her outfits but make them more mature.

Pat Kelly, 74, Perth

Pat Kelly says his style is conservative. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I’m a retired health service director.

What are you wearing?

The scarf is from a vintage shop in Glasgow, the jacket and trousers are from Marks and Spencer, the jumper is from Rohan, and the shoes are from Amazon.

How would you describe your style?

Conservative. Although I don’t vote for them!

Where do you like to shop?

The shops I mentioned.

Who is your style icon?

Brendan Rodgers, I think he looks fairly cool.

Rebecca Cameron, 25, Perth

Rebecca Cameron describes her style as fun. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I work in customer service for a construction company.

What are you wearing?

My coat is from Matalan, the shoes are from Guess and the bag is from Amazon.

How would you describe your style?

Quite fun and creative. Usually more fun that this!

Where do you like to shop?

Asos, Zara and Oliver Bonas.

Who is your style icon?

Ally Nicole. She is an American hairdresser on Instagram and her style is very fun – although a bit more extreme than mine.

  • For more fashion inspiration check out our Street Style section.

