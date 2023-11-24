11 best charity and vintage shops worth visiting in Perth

People in Perth are spoilt for choice when it comes to charity and vintage clothing shops.

Take a walk along Scott Street or the High Street and you will find plenty of stores full of preloved treasure.

We’ve rounded up some of the best second-hand shops in the city worth popping into.

1) PDSA, Scott Street

PDSA – People’s Dispensary for Sick Animals – on Scott Street is one of the best charity shops for finding branded clothing items.

A quick rummage through the rails and you can find pieces from the likes of Levi’s, Ralph Lauren, Lacoste and Rab – and all for a great price, too.

There’s even a lovely selection of vintage handbags.

The shop is also warm and cosy with lovely staff.

2) Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland Boutique, High Street

Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland Boutique is one of the biggest charity shops in Perth.

The store is well laid out and spacious, with plenty of room for wheelchair users and prams.

You can always find a great range of well-known branded clothing here – many of which still have the original tags on.

3) Marie Curie, Scott Street

Marie Curie on Scott Street is well worth a visit.

It is clean and well-stocked with eye-catching window displays.

It also has a great selection of clothing for children, including school shirts.

There are plenty of great jackets too, including a cropped Superdry trench coat for just £10 which I was tempted by during my visit.

4) Vintage Veils, Kinrossie

If you have a formal Christmas occasion coming up then Vintage Veils is the place to go.

Here you can find beautiful vintage wedding gowns, bridesmaids dresses and evening dresses.

It also sells matching vintage shoes and handbags.

Situated in Kinrossie it is a little bit out of the city, but well worth the drive.

5) Cancer Research, High Street

There are two Cancer Research stores in Perth, both of which have plenty of timeless fashion gems.

The larger of the two is located on the High Street.

It has a generous range of clothing, from shoes and handbags to jackets and jumpers

Its impressive collection of scarves might just steal the show though, including a beautiful blue lamb’s wool one which caught my eye during my visit.

It also has fantastic changing rooms, which is always a plus.

6) British Heart Foundation, High Street

The British Heart Foundation on the High Street is well-organised and packed full of high-quality items.

It also boasts a great collection of cosy accessories.

You will find walls of hats, gloves and scarves for both men and women.

I also spotted several cosy-looking Christmas jumpers when I popped in – which is ideal with national Christmas Jumper Day on the horizon.

7) British Red Cross, Kinnoull Street

The British Red Cross on Kinnoull Street may be one of the smallest charity shops in Perth, but don’t let this put you off.

It is well-stocked with items for the festive season, including sequined dresses, sparkly tops and metallic heels.

Clean and organised, with lovely staff and eye-catching displays, it is a pleasure to visit.

8) The Salvation Army, South Street

The Salvation Army on South Street is one of Perth’s most popular charity shops.

The store is run by kind staff and volunteers who carry out a lot of work in the local community.

Here you can find an array of clothing and accessories, as well as plenty of useful nick-nacks, for a good price.

9) Cancer Research, Scott Street

The Cancer Research store on Scott Street also offers an impressive array of preloved treasure.

I was particularly enamoured with a gorgeous pair of brown leather knee high boots when I stopped by.

The clean and welcoming shop also has a lovely selection of handbags and jewellery.

10) Revival, George Street

Revival on George Street sells a stunning line of hand-picked vintage designer clothing.

Here you can find a curated array of truly unique dresses, shoes, bags and accessories.

All items are from well-known designer brands such as Hobbs, Jigsaw and Jaeger.

With its tasteful displays and pretty decor, it also makes for a lovely shopping experience.

11) CATH, High street

CATH – Churches Action for The Homeless – on the High Street should also be on the radar of charity shop lovers.

The shop sells an array of clothing, with good brands including Hollister available.

It is one of the only stores with a decent selection of men’s kilt outfits.

It also has a generous stock of cosy knits, jackets and winter boots.