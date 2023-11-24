11 best charity and vintage shops worth visiting in Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

11 best charity and vintage shops worth visiting in Perth

Love a charity shop rummage? Here's why you should visit Perth.

Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland shop manager Sandra Kerr, alongside Perth Academy volunteers Brooke Sailor (right) and Nathan Hunter. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland shop manager Sandra Kerr, alongside Perth Academy volunteers Brooke Sailor (right) and Nathan Hunter. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Poppy Watson

People in Perth are spoilt for choice when it comes to charity and vintage clothing shops.

Take a walk along Scott Street or the High Street and you will find plenty of stores full of preloved treasure.

We’ve rounded up some of the best second-hand shops in the city worth popping into.

1) PDSA, Scott Street

A Levi’s denim jacket for sale in PDSA on Scott Stree. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

PDSA – People’s Dispensary for Sick Animals – on Scott Street is one of the best charity shops for finding branded clothing items.

A quick rummage through the rails and you can find pieces from the likes of Levi’s, Ralph Lauren, Lacoste and Rab – and all for a great price, too.

There’s even a lovely selection of vintage handbags.

The shop is also warm and cosy with lovely staff.

2) Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland Boutique, High Street

Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland is known for its fundraising events. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland Boutique is one of the biggest charity shops in Perth.

The store is well laid out and spacious, with plenty of room for wheelchair users and prams.

You can always find a great range of well-known branded clothing here – many of which still have the original tags on.

3) Marie Curie, Scott Street

Marie Curie has a great selection of children’s clothing. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

Marie Curie on Scott Street is well worth a visit.

It is clean and well-stocked with eye-catching window displays.

It also has a great selection of clothing for children, including school shirts.

There are plenty of great jackets too, including a cropped Superdry trench coat for just £10 which I was tempted by during my visit.

4) Vintage Veils, Kinrossie

Vintage Veils sells vintage evening gowns. Image: MarysiaMac Photography

If you have a formal Christmas occasion coming up then Vintage Veils is the place to go.

Here you can find beautiful vintage wedding gowns, bridesmaids dresses and evening dresses.

It also sells matching vintage shoes and handbags.

Situated in Kinrossie it is a little bit out of the city, but well worth the drive.

5) Cancer Research, High Street

Cancer Research on the High Street has a great array of scarves. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

There are two Cancer Research stores in Perth, both of which have plenty of timeless fashion gems.

The larger of the two is located on the High Street.

It has a generous range of clothing, from shoes and handbags to jackets and jumpers

Its impressive collection of scarves might just steal the show though, including a beautiful blue lamb’s wool one which caught my eye during my visit.

It also has fantastic changing rooms, which is always a plus.

6) British Heart Foundation, High Street

You can find lots of cosy accessories at the British Heart Foundation. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

The British Heart Foundation on the High Street is well-organised and packed full of high-quality items.

It also boasts a great collection of cosy accessories.

You will find walls of hats, gloves and scarves for both men and women.

I also spotted several cosy-looking Christmas jumpers when I popped in – which is ideal with national Christmas Jumper Day on the horizon.

7) British Red Cross, Kinnoull Street

There is plenty of party attire at the British Red Cross on Kinnoull Street. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

The British Red Cross on Kinnoull Street may be one of the smallest charity shops in Perth, but don’t let this put you off.

It is well-stocked with items for the festive season, including sequined dresses, sparkly tops and metallic heels.

Clean and organised, with lovely staff and eye-catching displays, it is a pleasure to visit.

8) The Salvation Army, South Street

Fiona Howie and Kimberly Hunter, both work at the Salvation Army in Skinnergate in Perth. Image: DC Thomson

The Salvation Army on South Street is one of Perth’s most popular charity shops.

The store is run by kind staff and volunteers who carry out a lot of work in the local community.

Here you can find an array of clothing and accessories, as well as plenty of useful nick-nacks, for a good price.

9) Cancer Research, Scott Street

Lovely boots at Cancer Research on Scott Street. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

The Cancer Research store on Scott Street also offers an impressive array of preloved treasure.

I was particularly enamoured with a gorgeous pair of brown leather knee high boots when I stopped by.

The clean and welcoming shop also has a lovely selection of handbags and jewellery.

10) Revival, George Street

Sam O’Connor from Pretty Pin Up and Mandy Millar, owner of Revival, during a pop up event. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Revival on George Street sells a stunning line of hand-picked vintage designer clothing.

Here you can find a curated array of truly unique dresses, shoes, bags and accessories.

All items are from well-known designer brands such as Hobbs, Jigsaw and Jaeger.

With its tasteful displays and pretty decor, it also makes for a lovely shopping experience.

11) CATH, High street

CATH has a decent selection of kilt outfits. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

CATH – Churches Action for The Homeless – on the High Street should also be on the radar of charity shop lovers.

The shop sells an array of clothing, with good brands including Hollister available.

It is one of the only stores with a decent selection of men’s kilt outfits.

It also has a generous stock of cosy knits, jackets and winter boots.

More from Perth & Kinross

John Lizanec's web of lies came apart in court during his trial for killing wife Michelle.
6 crucial factors that secured Perthshire wife killer John Lizanec's conviction
Leader of Perth and Kinross Council Grant Laing.
Anger as Perth West project misses out on £10m Westminster funding for second time…
South Crieff Road, Comrie.
Cash and jewellery stolen as three Comrie properties targeted in space of 30 hours
Kevin Boyle standing by his letterbox
Auchterarder man rages after Royal Mail delays leave wife without birthday cards
John Lizanec murdered his wife Michelle.
John Lizanec found guilty of murdering wife at Perthshire home
'Gentleman' Paul Hogwood died in Perth Prison.
'Gentleman' St Andrews jewel heist planner died in prison shower, inquiry told
Queues on the A9 due to roadworks near Dunkeld.
A9 roadworks in Highland Perthshire to be suspended on weekends ahead of Christmas
The fire service on George Street in Perth.
Firefighters reopen street in Perth city centre
David McLean and his wife
'Give him freedom of the city': Best reactions as 'Dundee hardman' speaks after 23…
The marketing suite at Bendochy Park, near Blairgowrie.
Council serves notice on new Blairgowrie holiday park over claims owners are living in…

Conversation