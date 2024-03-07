6 Dundee University students talk us through their unique styles

Students in Dundee are known for displaying a fantastic degree of style.

Our eye for style this week led us to Dundee University, where we observed many inventive fashion choices, each with an interesting backstory.

The girls can be seen wearing cute floaty skirts, perfect for when the sun is shining, while the boys were spotted in bespoke jeans.

Each Dundee University student talked us through what fashion decisions they made before heading to class.

Lewis Peacock, 18, from Dumfries

What are you studying?

Interaction design.

What are you wearing?

These are my dad’s Carhartt jeans, my jumper is from Asos, my chain necklace is from Vivienne Westwood and my shoes are Adidas sambas.

How would you describe your style?

I mostly wear work clothes and oversized skater styles.

Where do you like to shop?

Skate stores like Archive.

Where do you get your style inspiration from?

I would like to say I make it up but I take inspiration from social media platforms like TikTok.

Eureka Peter, 18, from Malaysia

What are you studying?

Biomedical Science.

What are you wearing?

My shoes are from Doc Marten, my jeans are from my mum, my top is from H&M and my jacket is from Primark.

How would you describe your style?

Comfortable and casual.

Where do you like to shop?

Primark and H&M.

Where do you get your style inspiration from?

My inspiration comes from my sisters.

Aminah Lawal, 18, from Dundee

What are you studying?

English and creative writing.

What are you wearing?

My skirt and jacket are from a charity shop, this bag is my aunties, my shoes are Doc Marten and my Hijab is from a shop in Saudi.

How would you describe your style?

It really depends. My style is a mix of vintage, year 2000s with a little hint of mythical mermaid and fairy.

Where do you like to shop?

Charity shops, H&M, Vinted and eBay.

Where do you get your style inspiration from?

My friend Hannah – we dress the same. I also take inspiration from shows like Charmed, Friends, Barbie and Fairytopia.

Sydney Davidson, 22, from Cincinnati

What are you studying?

Masters in forensic art and facial imaging.

What are you wearing?

My boots are from a $2 charity shop in Cincinnati and I made my dress. My earrings are from a charity shop I think.

How would you describe your style?

I wear what I want and I don’t own a single pair of trousers.

Where do you like to shop?

Charity shops.

Where do you get your style inspiration from?

I just wear whatever I want.

Favour Oke, 19, from Ireland

What are you studying?

Pharmacology.

What are you wearing?

My shoes are from StockX, my jeans and teeshirt are from Zara Mens and my shoes are from Nike.

How would you describe your style?

I freestyle my outfits.

Where do you like to shop?

Zara Men.

Where do you get your style inspiration from?

Skepta (rapper).

Gabby Fair, 20, from Liverpool

What are you studying?

Forensic anthropology.

What are you wearing?

My pink shoes are from Converse, my flowy black skirt is from Primark, and my heart jumper is from H&M.

How would you describe your style?

My style is mostly loose, and I dress cute and comfy.

Where do you like to shop?

I do a lot of online shopping, I like buying clothes from Urban Outfitters and Pull and Bear.

Where do you get your style inspiration from?

I would like to think I have my own style but I do take inspiration from Tiktok.