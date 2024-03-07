6 Dundee University students talk us through their unique styles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

6 Dundee University students talk us through their unique styles

The trendy students showed off their interesting outfits.

Three stylish university students talked us through their style. Image: Kaya Macleod/DC Thomson.
Three stylish university students talked us through their style. Image: Kaya Macleod/DC Thomson.
By Kaya Macleod

Students in Dundee are known for displaying a fantastic degree of style.

Our eye for style this week led us to Dundee University, where we observed many inventive fashion choices, each with an interesting backstory.

The girls can be seen wearing cute floaty skirts, perfect for when the sun is shining, while the boys were spotted in bespoke jeans.

Each Dundee University student talked us through what fashion decisions they made before heading to class.

Lewis Peacock, 18, from Dumfries

Lewis finds inspiration on social media sites like TikTok. Image: Kaya MacLeod/DC Thomson.
What are you studying?

Interaction design.

What are you wearing?

These are my dad’s Carhartt jeans, my jumper is from Asos, my chain necklace is from Vivienne Westwood and my shoes are Adidas sambas.

How would you describe your style?

I mostly wear work clothes and oversized skater styles.

Where do you like to shop?

Skate stores like Archive.

Where do you get your style inspiration from?

I would like to say I make it up but I take inspiration from social media platforms like TikTok.

Eureka Peter, 18, from Malaysia

Eureka’s outfits are inspired by her sisters. Image: Kaya MacLeod/DC Thomson.
What are you studying?

Biomedical Science.

What are you wearing?

My shoes are from Doc Marten, my jeans are from my mum, my top is from H&M and my jacket is from Primark.

How would you describe your style?

Comfortable and casual.

Where do you like to shop?

Primark and H&M.

Where do you get your style inspiration from?

My inspiration comes from my sisters.

Aminah Lawal, 18, from Dundee

Aminah’s style is a mixture of vintage with a hint of the year 2000s. Kaya MacLeod/DC Thomson.
What are you studying?

English and creative writing.

What are you wearing?

My skirt and jacket are from a charity shop, this bag is my aunties, my shoes are Doc Marten and my Hijab is from a shop in Saudi.

How would you describe your style?

It really depends. My style is a mix of vintage, year 2000s with a little hint of mythical mermaid and fairy.

Where do you like to shop?

Charity shops, H&M, Vinted and eBay.

Where do you get your style inspiration from?

My friend Hannah – we dress the same. I also take inspiration from shows like Charmed, Friends, Barbie and Fairytopia.

Sydney Davidson, 22, from Cincinnati 

Cydney said she has never paid more than £10 for a piece of clothing in her life. Image: Kaya MacLeod/DC Thomson.
What are you studying?

Masters in forensic art and facial imaging.

What are you wearing?

My boots are from a $2 charity shop in Cincinnati and I made my dress. My earrings are from a charity shop I think.

How would you describe your style?

I wear what I want and I don’t own a single pair of trousers.

Cydney owns 300-400 pairs of earrings. Image: Kaya MacLeod/DC Thomson.
Where do you like to shop?

Charity shops.

Where do you get your style inspiration from?

I just wear whatever I want.

Favour Oke, 19, from Ireland

Favour loves to freestyle his outfits. Image: Kaya MacLeod/DC Thomson.
What are you studying?

Pharmacology.

What are you wearing?

My shoes are from StockX, my jeans and teeshirt are from Zara Mens and my shoes are from Nike.

How would you describe your style?

I freestyle my outfits.

Where do you like to shop?

Zara Men.

Where do you get your style inspiration from?

Skepta (rapper).

Gabby Fair, 20, from Liverpool

Gabby prefers flowy skirts over form-fitting trousers. Image: Kaya MacLeod/DC Thomson Media.
What are you studying?

Forensic anthropology.

What are you wearing?

My pink shoes are from Converse, my flowy black skirt is from Primark, and my heart jumper is from H&M.

How would you describe your style?

My style is mostly loose, and I dress cute and comfy.

Where do you like to shop?

I do a lot of online shopping, I like buying clothes from Urban Outfitters and Pull and Bear.

Where do you get your style inspiration from?

I would like to think I have my own style but I do take inspiration from Tiktok.

More from Lifestyle

Thousands of cars parked at a car storage facility in Corby, Northamptonshire. Picture date: Wednesday February 17, 2021.
Passenger car market up in Europe, despite EV market share slump
Amol Rajan (BBC)
Jeremy Hunt slams Amol Rajan comments as ‘not worthy of the BBC’
Electric hyper-GT Lotus Emeya prices revealed
ITV has sold the rights to show Mr Bates vs The Post Office to 12 different foreign broadcasters (Ian West/PA)
ITV sells Bates vs Post Office to 12 countries
Ashley Roberts, Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston dressed up as The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe for World Book Day (Heart/PA)
‘White Witch’ Amanda Holden leads stars celebrating World Book Day
Broadcaster ITV said linear advertising spending dropped significantly in 2023 (Ian West/PA)
ITV sees drop in profits amid ‘severe decline’ in TV advertising
Perthshire gran Pamela Ross credits granddaughter Maisie with helping her get through tough days while battling ovarian cancer.
Perthshire gran grateful for Mother's Day blessings after 'world-changing' ovarian cancer diagnosis
A cottage in central Broughty Ferry dominated TSPC's charts last month. Image: TSPC.
Broughty Ferry cottage is TSPC's most viewed property in February.
Zendaya arrives at the Green Carpet Fashion Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/PA)
Annie Lennox, Zendaya and Helen Hunt lead stars at Green Fashion Awards 2024
Rust movie armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed talks with her lawyer Jason Bowles, right, and her defence team (Jim Weber/Santa Fe New Mexican via AP, Pool)
Rust armourer convicted of involuntary manslaughter after fatal shooting on set

Conversation