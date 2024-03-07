Motorcyclist, 19, seriously hurt in crash near Kinross

A 19-year-old motorcyclist has suffered serious injuries in a crash near Kinross.

The teenager’s blue Yamaha YZF R125 and a grey Audi A6 were involved in a collision on the B996 between Kinross and Kelty.

The incident happened at around 8.20pm on Wednesday at the junction with the B9097 at Gairney Bridge.

The motorcyclist was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

The driver and passenger of the Audi were unhurt.

Road near Kinross closed for 8 hours after motorcyclist hurt in crash

The road was closed for crash investigation work and reopened at around 4am on Thursday.

Sergeant Steve Livesey said: “Our inquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing and anyone with information, including dashcam footage, that could assist with our inquiries is asked to get in touch.”

Anyone who can help is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 3452 of Wednesday March 6.