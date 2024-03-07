Motorcyclist, 19, seriously hurt in crash near Kinross

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Motorcyclist, 19, seriously hurt in crash near Kinross

The teenager was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

By Ben MacDonald
The B966 that links Kinross to Kelty
The crash occurred on the B996 at the B9097 junction near Gairney Bridge. Image: Google Street View

A 19-year-old motorcyclist has suffered serious injuries in a crash near Kinross.

The teenager’s blue Yamaha YZF R125 and a grey Audi A6 were involved in a collision on the B996 between Kinross and Kelty.

The incident happened at around 8.20pm on Wednesday at the junction with the B9097 at Gairney Bridge.

The motorcyclist was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

The driver and passenger of the Audi were unhurt.

Road near Kinross closed for 8 hours after motorcyclist hurt in crash

The road was closed for crash investigation work and reopened at around 4am on Thursday.

Sergeant Steve Livesey said: “Our inquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing and anyone with information, including dashcam footage, that could assist with our inquiries is asked to get in touch.”

Anyone who can help is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 3452 of Wednesday March 6.

