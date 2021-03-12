THE LIST: Comedian Mark Thomas takes audiences behind the scenes of his comedy product

Comedian Mark Thomas takes audiences behind the scenes of former Channel 4 series The Mark Thomas Comedy Product. It is one of a number of online events taking place over the next week.

Is there an event in Courier country you think we should know about? Click here to

to submit your event via our online form.

The award-winning podcast team hosts a live streamed, one-off special in support of Red Nose Day, featuring 35 guests for 35 minutes each and totalling to over 20 hours of funny and factual chat. The line-up includes the likes of Michael Palin, Sally Phillips, Tim Minchin, Rhys Darby, Shappi Khorsandi, John Lloyd, Richard Osman, Sue Perkins, Ian Hislop, Eddie Izzard, Dr Maggie Aderin-Pocock, Gemma Whelan, Stephen Fry and Comic Relief co-founder, Richard Curtis.

Fri March 12, 3.30pm, free.

An evening of online storytelling and music, drawing upon the rich culture to be found in the Falkirk area. This Friday’s session features a performance by electronic folk duo Burd Ellen.

Fri March 12, 7pm, £2.

An evening of stand-up, chat, sketches and music hosted by Jordan Brookes, Darren J Coles and Charlie Webster. This Friday they are joined by Huge Davies, Rosie Jones and Jen Ives.

Fri March 12, 9pm, £7.

The University of Aberdeen marks International Women’s Day and the achievements of women around the world with an online programme of events, talks and performances, including appearances by Anna Whitehouse and Janey Godley.

Fri March 12 and Sat March 13, times and prices vary.

The cleverly titled StAnza is a literary festival that focuses on verse. Joining the locals for readings, performances, slams, open mics, jazz, films, workshops, poetry-related art exhibitions and installations are a host of local and international wordsmiths. The festival’s 2021 edition heads online, with the themes of ‘Make It New’ and ‘No Rhyme nor Reason’, and a translated language focus of ‘Beyond the Iron Curtain’.

Fri March 12-Sun March 14, times and prices vary.

Science fiction convention aiming to raise funds for Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS). This year’s all-day virtual event will feature an array of guest speakers, cosplay competitions, traders and more, including appearances by Ghostbusters and Gremlins 2 puppeteer Mark Bryan Wilson and actor Ian Whyte of Star Wars, Prometheus and Game of Thrones fame.

Sat March 13, 10am, £3.

Zoom performance of pianist and storyteller Will Pickvance’s children’s show, which premiered at the 2019 Edinburgh Fringe. A young boy dreams of performing in front of a rapturous audience, and gets some help from Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart himself.

Sat March 13, 11am & 2.30pm, £5.

The indie rock group performs a one-off live streamed concert from Brighton, featuring a full band electric set.

Sat March 13, 8pm, £12.

© Supplied by Unknown

Mock The Week stalwart Glenn Moore headlines this week’s comedy line-up from Outside the Box, hosted by Maff Brown.

Sat March 13, 8pm, £6.

© Supplied by Brandon Bishop

Science and comedy chat show hosted by Robyn Perkins and two guest comics each week, wherein they discuss interesting topics in a comedic fashion. This Sunday’s gig centres around video games and whether they are actually good for our brains. Featuring Imran Yusuf and Gareth Berliner.

Sun March 14, 8.30pm, prices vary.

No rehearsals. No director. No set. A different performer reads the script cold for the first time at each performance in this critically-acclaimed theatrical experiment by Iranian writer Nassim Soleimanpour. Tobias Menzies takes the stage in this limited run as part of Shedinburgh Fringe Festival Replay.

Sun March 14-Thu March 18, until Mon March 22. Times vary, pay what you can.

The team behind Edinburgh Tradfest host this virtual concert series, featuring ten intimate gigs from 16 of the best emerging artists in the world of traditional folk, Americana and jazz. This week’s performance comes from Trio Mágico, a three-piece band performing infectious Brazilian and jazz tunes.

Mon March 15, 8pm, £5.

© Supplied by Steve Ullathorne

Comedian Mark Thomas takes audiences behind-the-scenes of The Mark Thomas Comedy Product, the groundbreaking political comedy which ran on Channel 4 for six series.

Tue March 16, 7.30pm, £5.

Astronauts Helen Sharman and Tim Peake join Dr Maggie Aderin-Pocock and UNOOSA’s Simonetta Di Pippo to discuss how views of our planet from space, as well as international collaboration and technological advancements, have helped us track the effects of climate change better than ever before.

Tue March 16, 7.30pm, free.

The fourth session in Scotland’s Community Heritage Conversations series focuses on the importance of heritage and historic places to the overall wellbeing of people and communities across the country.

Wed March 17, 10am, free.

Renfrewshire Leisure hosts this online tea dance via Zoom, designed to keep us moving and sharing throughout lockdown. Featuring dances and songs from the golden age of dance halls across Scotland.

Wed March 17, 2pm, free.

Friendly online drawing group with the aim of managing stress and finding calm, hosted by Glasgow’s Drawing and Painting Studio.

Wed March 17, 7pm, £15.

© Supplied by Unknown

Collywobblers present a line-up of mostly Irish comedy talent to celebrate St Patrick’s Day, featuring Catherine Bohart, Rory O’Hanlon, Toussaint Douglass and Keego.

Wed March 17, 8.15pm, £7.

Scotland’s only silent film festival heads online for its tenth edition, with a programme of films starring some of the most well-loved names of the era, including Marlene Dietrich, Louise Brooks and Rudolph Valentino. There will also be a series of talks, virtual tours, online chess games, a quiz and a Mary Pickford-themed silver screen cook-a-long.

Wed March 17-Thu March 18, until Sun March 21. Times and prices vary.

National Galleries Scotland hosts this online artmaking session as part of their Drawing Room series which explores the possibilities within contemporary drawing practices. This workshop will explore various experimental drawing techniques and exercises, beginning with a warm-up drawing meditation.

Thu March 18, 6pm, free.

Dundee Contemporary Arts’ feminist bookclub takes their literary discussions online. Hosted by the DCA’s Head of Exhibitions Eoin Dara, this session will focus on Diane Di Prima’s poetry collection Revolutionary Letters, a trailblazing anthology of verses that explore utopian anarchism and ecological awareness through an activist, feminist lens.

Thu March 18, 6pm, free.

Two-week online workshop hosted by the Surgeons’ Hall Museums’ Human Remains Conservator Cat Irving exploring the human skeleton. Learn all about what bones are, what they do, and what they can tell us about people’s lives.

Thu March 18, until Thu March 23. 7pm, £26.50 (£23).