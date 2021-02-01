Make lockdown Valentine’s Day a special occasion with these romantic meals from local restaurants

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Staying in is the new going out and these local eateries are on hand to make sure you can celebrate well with fine dining at home.

With Valentine’s Day (February 14) just around the corner, many restaurants, cafes and home-baking businesses have already launched their special menus for home delivery or takeaway on the day.

As it falls on a Sunday this year, there is plenty of reason to make the most of fine dining at home and making it a day to remember – even if you’re celebrating with your gal pals on Zoom and having a “Galentine’s Day” instead.

Take a look at the offerings from some local restaurants below and head on over to their social media pages to find out more about how you can enjoy some great food from the comfort of your own home.

Perthshire

63 Tay Street – Perth

Available for collection from the premises on Friday 12 and Saturday 13 between 4 and 6pm. Book by sending a direct message through Facebook or emailing info@63taystreet.com

Graeme is cooking up a comforting and loving dinner for you romantic Valentine ❤️ couples out there, it’s great value so… Posted by 63 Tay Street on Friday, January 29, 2021

The Post House Coffee Company – Invergowrie

If you’re not so big on fancy dinners then perhaps this afternoon tea offering from The Post House Coffee Co will tickle your fancy.

The whole selection is £10 per person for click and collect. Call the cafe on 01382 561 428 to place an order or visit their Facebook page to find out more information.

Still taking bookings for Valentines weekend!Still excellent value at just £10pp ❤️Give us a ring on 01382561428 to book Posted by The Post House Coffee Co on Wednesday, January 27, 2021

Cafe Mimi’s – Auchterarder

Brunch, platter and grazing boxes have become all the rage these past few months and it looks as though Valentine’s Day won’t be an exception.

If you live in Auchterarder or the surrounding areas, they will their special Valentine’s Brunch Box directly to your door. Take a look at their Facebook page for more information on how to order yours.

Orders being taken now for our …..Valentines Brunch Box…. Available 12/13/14 February. To order pm or call 07710 234889. Posted by Cafe Mimi's on Sunday, January 24, 2021

Angus

The WeeCook Kitchen – Barry

Takeaway is available on Valentine’s Day from The WeeCook at their kitchen in Barry, near Carnoustie.

Message them via any of their social media pages to place an order ahead of the day.

❤️ VALENTINES DAY 2 FOR £22 STEAK SPECIAL ❤️ Hello fresh tasty food lovers! You don’t even have to be in love to love a great deal! Get in touch to pre order your Valentine’s takeaway for Sun 14th Feb! We love you all very much ❤️ #ValentinesDay #angus #Dundee #Takeaway pic.twitter.com/71wnyw7t1v — WeeCOOK (@Wee_COOK) January 26, 2021

The Corn Kist at Milton Haugh – Arbroath

There’s nothing quite like celebrating your loved one(s) with the treats you love and, if you live in the Arbroath area, The Corn Kist has you covered.

Their Valentine’s afternoon teas are expected to sell out quickly so if you want one, give the cafe a call on 01241 860 579.

The Tipsy Puddleduck – Forfar

Usually operating as a mobile cupcake company, The Tipsy Puddleduck has teamed up with local drinks enterprise The Gin Bothy to bring you this enviable box of treats for Valentine’s Day.

For more information, or to order, take a look at their social media pages or their website here.

Dundee

Taypark House

The team at Taypark House in Dundee recently launched a delivery service, bringing their delicious afternoon teas to your door.

For Valentine’s Day they’re also offering up an award-winning dine-in experience for £100 for two people. Take a look at their website here for more information and to order.

💥We are always looking at ways to improve our service💥So to make it easier for you to order from us we have now launched an online order service via our website.The first product we have added to online purchases is our Valentines Day Paris box 💘 🇫🇷 📦 For a seamless and no fuss order please visit our websitewww.tayparkhouse.co.uk/gift-voucherAfternoon tea boxes and Sunday lunch plus steak and wine night coming soon! Posted by Taypark House on Thursday, January 28, 2021

The Tayberry – Broughty Ferry

With only a few remaining at time of writing, The Tayberry restaurant is also bringing it’s fine dining food by head chef Adam Newth to you, for £110 per couple.

Take a look on their website or social media pages for more information on how to grab one of the remaining boxes.

Only 16 Valentine's Day Boxes left! These are available for both delivery and collection on Sunday 14th February. Click… Posted by The Tayberry Restaurant on Tuesday, January 26, 2021

Fife

The Seafood Ristorante – St Andrews

It was recently revealed that The Seafood Ristorante in St Andrews had made it into the Michelin Guide’s highly recommended restaurants for 2021. So now you can find out what all the fuss is about for yourself with their awe-inspiring Valentine’s meal boxes, deliverable nationwide.

It’s three courses for £55 and will be delivered on Friday 12 February. Take a look at the post below for more information.

Bring The Seafood Ristorante to you this Valentine’s Day! 💖Treat yourself to our 3-course Valentine’s Hamper for 2 for… Posted by The Seafood Ristorante on Wednesday, January 27, 2021

The Adamson – St Andrews

With former MasterChef: The Professionals semi-finalist Chris Niven at the helm, food from The Adamson is always set to please even the fussiest of diners. So it will be welcome news to many that they are creating a Valentine’s Day dine-at-home box that can be delivered straight to your door.

Take a look at their website for more details.