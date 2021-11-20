Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sweet treats: Indulge in this dreamy chocolate cherry mousse dessert

Having a recipe to hand that is quick and easy to make, and utterly delicious, too, is a must for everyone.
By Julia Bryce
November 20 2021, 6.00am
Photo of Julia Bryce
The cherry chocolate mousse is rich and indulgent.

And this chocolate cherry mousse dessert is just.

The rich, indulgent mousse is made with dark chocolate, whipping cream, sugar and eggs and is topped off with black cherries.

Perfect for a sweet treat at home on the sofa or even a lavish dinner party, this dish is a crowd pleaser and is bound to go down a storm.

There’s plenty more sweet treats recipes for you to try out, too.

Chocolate cherry mousse

Serves 6

Ingredients

  • 200g good quality dark chocolate (at least 70% cocoasolids)
  • 1 jar Opies Black Cherries with Luxardo® Kirsch, syrup reserved (keep some cherries back too for decoration)
  • 200ml whipping cream
  • 4 eggs, yolks separated
  • 2 tbsp golden caster sugar

To serve:

  • Handful of reserved cherries
  • Dark chocolate, grated

Method

  1. Break the chocolate into pieces and melt in a heatproof bowl over a pan of simmering water.
  2. Set aside to cool.
  3. Whip the cream in a bowl until thick. Add the egg yolks and sugar, then beat to combine.
  4. In a separate bowl, beat the egg whites until stiff peaks form.
  5. Pour the melted chocolate into the cream mixture, stirring through carefully, then gently fold in the egg whites until thoroughly combined.
  6. Dollop a tablespoon of mousse into the serving glasses /bowls then add some cherries and kirsch syrup, before layering
    on another spoonful of mousse.
  7. Repeat until all of the mixture has been added.
  8. Garnish with any remaining cherries and a sprinkling of grated dark chocolate then chill before serving.

Please note – the recipe contains raw egg yolks.

Recipe from Opies Foods.

