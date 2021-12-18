Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sweet treats: The ultimate gingerbread recipe to recreate this festive season

By Karla Sinclair
December 18 2021, 6.00am
Gingerbread biscuits.

Looking for a fun and easy recipe that’s perfect for baking with the kids during the Christmas break? We’ve got you covered.

You’ll all love cutting out these adorable gingerbread people biscuits and adding faces, features and maybe some clothes or stylish accessories.

Soft and fluffy in the center and crisp on the edges, they’re sure to have the whole family feeling extra festive.

And to top it all off they can be stored for up to one week in an airtight container at room temperature, so there’s plenty of time to tuck into the tasty treats – although we certainly wouldn’t be able to keep them around for that long…

Christmas gingerbread biscuits

Makes 12

Ingredients

  • 85g Flora 100% Natural
  • 225g plain flour
  • 85g soft brown sugar
  • 85g golden syrup
  • 1tsp baking powder
  • 1tsp bicarbonate of soda
  • 1tsp ground ginger
  • 1tsp ground cinnamon
  • 1tsp vanilla extract

For the decoration:

  • Currants
  • Glace cherries
  • Easy cookie icing (optional)

Method

  1. Sieve the dry ingredients together well.
  2. Place all the ingredients in a mixing bowl and mix together to form a soft dough.
  3. Roll out the dough to a thickness of about 75mm (¼ inch).
  4. Using cutters, cut into gingerbread people.
  5. Lift carefully on to lightly greased baking trays and press currants into the dough for eyes and pieces of cherry for mouths.
  6. Bake in the centre of a preheated oven at 210C /190C Fan/450F/Gas Mark 7 for about 10 minutes. Check that the shapes are not scorching after about six minutes.
  7. Allow to cool on wire racks before serving.

