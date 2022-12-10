Restaurant review: Uncover the magic of Christmas at Killiecrankie House in Pitlochry with this spectacular festive tasting menu

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Restaurant review: Uncover the magic of Christmas at Killiecrankie House in Pitlochry with this spectacular festive tasting menu

Being able to turn a famous Christmas poem into a menu is most certainly a talent, and one Tom Tsappis at Killiecrankie House is clearly very good at.
Julia Bryce By Julia Bryce
December 10 2022, 6.00am Updated: December 16 2022, 4.53pm
Photo of Julia Bryce
Killiecrankie House
Dish Flew Like a Flash presented as the Ashes and Soot dish would be served. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Being able to turn a famous Christmas poem into a menu is most certainly a talent, and one Tom Tsappis at Killiecrankie House is clearly very good at.

The co-owner of the restaurant with rooms based just outside Pitlochry, joined Scotland’s culinary scene with his gastronomic tasting menu last October.

The first versions saw 18 courses being served up, and now the team has launched its new 15-course Christmas-themed offering which is just as spectacular as its last menus.

Real magic is conjured and captured here at this hidden gem. Be that the dishes created by the young team, to the faces diners pull in amazement as each dish surprises them.

Killiecrankie House

For this instalment, Tom has taken the famous A Visit From St. Nicholas poem by Clement Clarke Moore and has created it into a festive menu.

You first find this out after pulling a few crackers that the poem is hidden in. Highlighted words on it introduce the dishes, plus, like any good cracker, there’s a joke and a festive paper hat.

Outside Killiecrankie House, the restaurant with rooms. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

This dining experience is all about fun and innovation. The music you’ll hear in the dark blue-painted minimalist room isn’t what you’d expect. Razorlight, Take That and Amy Winehouse are just some of the artists you’ll hear.

And every one of the 12 diners who were also booked on the Saturday night I visited had a front-row view of the open plan kitchen, with every chair facing towards it. The best seat in the house, of course, is the chef’s table where a newly engaged couple were.

The setting here is comfortable. Even the word casual could be used to describe the service style and ambience.

The bar area where guests can enjoy drinks before and after dinner. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The food

Adding paired wines to the tasting menu experience, and following a cocktail in the bar, we were shown to our table. The drink was a sweet yet crisp Champagne cider which would pair with our first three dishes.

Smoke and Flew Like a Flash were up first.

The smoked belly tartare in a layered seaweed tart sat on one side of the wooden box, while the pheasant liver pate with black garlic and chestnut tart sat on the other.

Bite-sized, they were a “taste explosion” according to my boyfriend. The fish was soft and sweet while the pate and black garlic worked harmoniously. Both were utterly delicious.

Dish Flew Like a Flash presented as the Ashes and Soot dish would be served. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Up next was Sky. The Isle of Skye langoustine dish was inspired by a Christmas staple – prawn cocktail. The clear tomato and cherry blossom jelly was delicious, but it was the langoustine hot toddy with foam that stole the show. This bisque was absolutely stunning and an excellent nod to quality produce.

Ashes and Soot soon followed and this was a sight to behold. What looked like coals and a flame was actually tempura oysters with an edible beetroot flame.

I was so impressed with this dish visually, and it also tasted delicious. The crispness of the black aerified tempura could almost trick your mind into thinking it was coal. The oyster was juicy and two colours of beetroot had been fused together to make a crisp flame that, if you touched it too hard, would crack.

We moved on to a delicious light sake for the next few courses. This specific brand was pasteurised, which is quite unusual, and came from a 200-year-old brewery.

Its melon and fruity notes went perfectly with Leaves and Not A Creature Was Stirring.

Leaves consisted of miso, chestnut and Brussels sprout chawanmushi (Japanese egg custard), which was decorated with sprout leaves. The custard was savoury and very moreish and balanced beautifully with the sake.

Not a Creature was Stirring was a Japanese take on French onion soup. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

One of my favourites was simple yet very effective. A beef stock jelly in the shape of a mouse was presented with our server prompting us to pour over an onion broth. The mouse disappeared.

Tiny croutons added a little crunch although the pickled shimeji was a little overpowered by the beefier flavours.

Lots of things were unravelling in the kitchen as we watched on. Nothing phased the team and they all looked very relaxed. The front of house team matched them, and continued to explain a bit about each dish when they arrived.

Moving on to a South African Chenin Blanc, just one dish was paired with it – Cap.

The oyster mushrooms cooked over smoking Christmas tree needles resulted in a delicious pine nut risotto. The crispy sage leaves on top crunched in my mouth as the red currants popped, bursting with flavour.

Both my boyfriend and I adored this. The battle of savoury vs. sour was excellently executed and we savoured every morsel

Matilda, Tom’s wife and the other half of Killiecrankie House is the resident drinks expert. A sommelier of wine, it was a north east Chinese variety from her dad’s winery she had picked to pair with the next dishes. Not too tonic, it boasted plum and cherry notes, all while being quite a light red.

Wild was Urrard estate venison tartare, wild garlic, brambles and cinnamon. The rich meat worked well with the wine, and the edible ‘leaves’, which were paper thin, crunched as you’d expect on a cold winter’s morning.

Snug in their Beds saw a scallop sit on top of a bed of four mussels which had been hidden under a sauce made from chicken stock, the juice of the mussels and a little sherry. Another absolute highlight.

His Cheeks Were Like Roses. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

However, Cheeks were like Roses surprised me when I heard Turkish delight had been paired with braised ox cheek. The flavours worked very well with the slightly pickled beetroot rose on top of the croustade.

It was also presented beautifully on a bed of dried rose petals.

The second last drinks pairing was another red. This time a French one made by a former employee of Luvians in St Andrews.

The dish named Deer was served with a mince pie. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

It went well with the Deer dish which was succulent barbecued Urrard estate venison loin with pumpkin, braised fig and a mulled wine sauce. The mince pie hand-laminated brioche was delicious and we used the leftover sauce to dip it into – if you take anything away from this, a rich gravy and mince pie certainly works.

The meat was by far the standout on the main plate.

Cherry saw a gorgeous creamy stilton within a port casing presented in the shape of a cherry, with a dark chocolate stem. The homemade cocoa nib oatcakes paired nicely, and there was plenty of them to spread the soft cheese over.

The Cherry dish was an edible work of art. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

New-Fallen Snow also impressed me. In short, it was a clever play on an ice cream sandwich. Parsnip and white chocolate ice cream housed within a wafer-thin snowflake biscuit which had been topped with white chocolate shavings.

This one came with a warning on how best to eat it to avoid it going everywhere as it was very delicate.

Parsnip and white chocolate ice cream snowflake. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The last wine was a dessert wine from Cyprus, or sunshine in a glass as we labelled it.

A Bowl Full of Jelly, was a sherry vinegar, spiced orange, gingerbread and pumpkin trifle was the final course. Each layer on its own was great, but together created a gorgeous offering. Creamy and fruity, it was superb.

A Bowl Full of Jelly. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

And no tasting menu is done until you tuck into the petite fours.

Happy Christmas to all, and to all a Good Night concluded with salted After Eight fudge, mulled wine cola bottles and mini Christmas pudding madeleines in the cosy living area.

Every table had made their way through to the comfortable space to enjoy their after-dinner drinks and final nibbles, and it was lovely to get the chance to chat with others about their experience. With everyone equally impressed.

After Eight fudge and mulled wine cola bottles. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Christmas pudding madeleines. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson

The verdict

You’ll find only the most unique dining experience at Killiecrankie House.

This is a place for food enthusiasts, and for those who long for something quite different.

Every course is intricate, and every flavour and ingredient well thought out. The attention to detail paired with creative concept is miles ahead of other fine dining establishments, and quite honestly I believe this hidden gem could be home to Scotland’s most ingenious tasting menus.

This place is one to watch.

Information

Address: Killiecrankie House, Pitlochry PH16 5LG

T: 01796 473213

W: https://killiecrankiehouse.com/

Price: £85 for tasting menu or £150 for the drinks pairing and tasting menu. A non-alcoholic drinks pairing is also available. Killiecrankie is open Wednesday to Saturday.

Scores: 

Food: 5/5

Service: 5/5

Surroundings: 5/5

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Food & Drink

Young MasterChef contestant Elysse Crichton.
Dundee mum Elysse Crichton knocked out of BBC's Young MasterChef competition as debut show…
Strawberry carrot breakfast cake made with Comvita manuka honey. Image: Comvita
Sweet treats: Strawberry carrot breakfast cake to start the day
Dish Flew Like a Flash presented as the Ashes and Soot dish would be served. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Q&A: Getting to know Albany Keith, owner of popular Dundee café FIKA
Dish Flew Like a Flash presented as the Ashes and Soot dish would be served. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
5 Dundee, Perth & Fife restaurants praised by our reviewers in 2022
Newport Bakery Arbroath/Angus new openings
The top 5 food and drink venues that opened in Angus in 2022
Jamie Scott behind the counter of his newest venture, the Newport Bakery in Arbroath.
Angus chef Jamie Scott puts difficult 2022 behind him as focus turns to 'next…
Dish Flew Like a Flash presented as the Ashes and Soot dish would be served. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The restaurants and cafes that opened in Perthshire in 2022
Dish Flew Like a Flash presented as the Ashes and Soot dish would be served. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Cooking on a Budget: Cook with wisdom by recreating Ken Hom’s country-style aubergine
From left to right, owners of Dook Robbie Larg, Kate Carter-Larg and Sam Larg.
The 10 top food and drink openings in Fife in 2022
Dish Flew Like a Flash presented as the Ashes and Soot dish would be served. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The 11 restaurants and cafes that opened in Dundee in 2022

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Owner ‘devastated’ after three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
2
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
3
Dish Flew Like a Flash presented as the Ashes and Soot dish would be served. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth business leaders ‘devastated’ as three die in New County Hotel fire
4
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…
5
Dish Flew Like a Flash presented as the Ashes and Soot dish would be served. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
6
Dish Flew Like a Flash presented as the Ashes and Soot dish would be served. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
2
7
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
8
Dish Flew Like a Flash presented as the Ashes and Soot dish would be served. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
9
Dish Flew Like a Flash presented as the Ashes and Soot dish would be served. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
3
10
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16

More from The Courier

Dish Flew Like a Flash presented as the Ashes and Soot dish would be served. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Dish Flew Like a Flash presented as the Ashes and Soot dish would be served. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Dish Flew Like a Flash presented as the Ashes and Soot dish would be served. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dish Flew Like a Flash presented as the Ashes and Soot dish would be served. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Dish Flew Like a Flash presented as the Ashes and Soot dish would be served. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Dish Flew Like a Flash presented as the Ashes and Soot dish would be served. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril
Dish Flew Like a Flash presented as the Ashes and Soot dish would be served. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire
Dish Flew Like a Flash presented as the Ashes and Soot dish would be served. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please

Editor's Picks

Most Commented