Sweet treats: Tuck into this Burns Night tipsy laird trifle

A Scottish trifle dessert made with the Isle of Skye whisky liqueur, Drambuie, this tipsy laird trifle is so light and delicious, it’s the perfect finale for any Burns Night celebration.​

If you’re celebrating the Bard’s birthday then this trifle is the perfect dessert.

Not only is it utterly delicious, it also has a little Drambuie in there to finish it off beautifully.

It wouldn’t be Burns Night without a little whisky, right?

Burns Night tipsy laird trifle

Serves 6

Ingredients

You will need:

6 large individual serving glasses

For the custard:

6 egg yolks

2 tsp vanilla bean paste

3 tbsp caster sugar

4 tsp cornflour

550ml whole milk

For the raspberry coulis:

200g fresh raspberries

1 tbsp lemon juice

1½ tbsp icing sugar

For the base:

300g vanilla sponge cake

2 tbsp raspberry jam

4 tbsp Drambuie liqueur

300g fresh raspberries

For the Drambuie topping:

3 egg whites

100g caster sugar

300ml double cream

75ml Drambuie liqueur

For the garnish:

200g fresh raspberries

Bronze coloured sprinkles

Method

Make the custard by whisking the egg yolks, vanilla bean paste, sugar and cornflour together until well combined. Meanwhile, heat the milk until scalding but do not let it boil. Slowly pour the hot milk into the egg yolk mixture, whisking constantly.

Pour the custard back into the pan and heat gently, stirring constantly with a wooden spoon, until the custard thickens.

Pass the custard through a sieve to achieve a smooth finish, then cover the surface with cling film and allow to cool completely. Make the coulis by mixing the raspberries, lemon juice and icing sugar together, then press through a sieve to extract the sauce. Discard the seeds. Sandwich the sponge cake together with the jam, cut into small pieces and divide between the serving glasses. Sprinkle two tsp of the Drambuie over each glass. Divide the raspberries between the bowls. Finally, spoon the coulis over the sponge cake pieces. Let the base stand for 30 minutes before topping with the cooled custard.

Refrigerate for three to four hours. Make the whipped Drambuie topping by whipping the egg whites to stiff peaks then whisk in the sugar, a spoonful at a time, to create a thick and glossy meringue. In a medium bowl, beat the double cream and Drambuie together until they reach the soft peak stage. Use a large metal spoon to fold the meringue mixture through the cream.

Pipe or spoon the mixture over the custard. Either serve immediately or store in the fridge for up to 24 hours. To serve, top each trifle with five to six raspberries and scatter ½ tsp of bronze-coloured sprinkles over each bowl.