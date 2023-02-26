Sweet treats: This chocolate, walnut and cranberry loaf will go perfectly with a mug of tea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink Recipes

Sweet treats: This chocolate, walnut and cranberry loaf will go perfectly with a mug of tea

By Brian Stormont
February 26 2023, 6.00am
Delicious homemade chocolate and walnut loaf. Image: Shutterstock
Delicious homemade chocolate and walnut loaf. Image: Shutterstock

A moist, chocolaty and nutty dessert, what’s not to like?

This is a perfect choice when you are looking to make a really special treat.

This recipe uses gluten-free ingredients which is ideal if either you, your family or guests avoid gluten, so no one has to miss out on this sweet treat.

You can of course use normal flour if you prefer. Please note that almost all baking powders are gluten-free, so do still check the pack just in case when opting for gluten free.

Chocolate, walnut and cranberry loaf

Serves 6-8

Get stuck into this chocolate, walnut and cranberry loaf. Image: Shutterstock

Ingredients

For the loaf:

  • 100g gluten-free flour
  • 100g ground almonds
  • 100g sweetener
  • 50g cocoa powder
  • 1 tsp gluten-free baking powder
  • 1 tsp cinnamon
  • 50ml oil of choice
  • 50ml maple syrup
  • 200ml dairy-free milk
  • 1 tsp apple cider vinegar
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract
  • 75g walnut pieces
  • 75g dried cranberries

For the topping:

  • 200g Bute Island Original Creamy Sheese
  • 4 tbsp cocoa powder
  • 4 tbsp icing sugar or sweetener

Method

  1. For the loaf, mix together the flour, ground almonds, sweetener, cocoa powder, baking powder and cinnamon in a bowl.
  2. Whisk together the oil, syrup, milk, vinegar and extract and leave to stand for five minutes, then pour into the dry ingredients and mix well to form a batter. Stir in the dried cranberries and walnut pieces.
  3. Spoon into a greased and lined loaf tin and smooth out evenly. Bake at 180C/160 Fan/350F/Gas Mark 4 for 30 minutes until firm and risen.
    Leave to cool then pop out of the tin.
  4. Beat together the topping ingredients and keep in the fridge until needed.
    Spread the mixture over the top of the loaf and decorate with more dried cranberries and walnut pieces.
  5. Spray with edible glitter if you fancy it. Slice and serve.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
The high end cinema and games room. Image: Savills.
Luxury Fife house with sauna, cinema room, gym and cottage on sale for £625k
2
Ronnie and Thirza McClean. Image: Thirza McClean
Fife couple were diagnosed with same type of cancer on same side of face…
3
Shaun Cooper.
Dundee dealer ‘relieved’ to be caught with nearly £10k of cannabis in Asda bag…
4
A Cruise ship in Dundee
Full list of cruises coming to Dundee and Fife this year during bumper tourist…
2
5
The gates to Kirriemuir recycling centre are set to stay permanently closed. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Monifieth and Kirriemuir recycling centres face axe in Angus Council budget
6
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Exam appeals 2022 Picture shows; St Paul's Academy/Glenalmond College. NA. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Exam appeals disparity: Find out how many results were successfully challenged in Tayside and…
7
David Irvine appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth Tesco brawler rained down blows during ‘nasty’ broad daylight attack
8
Arbroath folk have been stunned by the Porty's sudden closure. Image: Google
Pub chain hope to see Arbroath’s Portcullis rise again
9
The bar at Forgans in Broughty Ferry, Dundee
5 of the best spots for a boozy brunch in Dundee
10
Fox, left, and his assistant Stevie Crawford. Image: SNS
Liam Fox confesses to Dundee United job uncertainty following ‘unacceptable’ Ross County collapse

More from The Courier

Caroline Cluckie sat at the Playhouse with friends Nicola Clifford and Siobhan McLeod. Image: DC Thomson, Caroline Cluckie
Tayside friends have Edinburgh theatre day out ruined after audience 'fight''
The incident took place at Dysart St Clair Parish Church in Dysart, near Kirkcaldy. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Man caught breaking into Fife church while wearing high-vis jacket
Zak Rudden has got his first St Johnstone goal and Dan Phillips his first red card. Images: SNS.
ERIC NICOLSON: St Johnstone should definitely appeal Dan Phillips red card and on-loan Dundee…
Fife tattie guru John Marshall at the Kirrie event. Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
IN PICTURES: Take your pick of the best shots from Kirrie Tattie Day
Taymouth Marina. Image: Phil Wilkinson Photography.
Swimming championships cancelled after raw sewage found in Perthshire loch
Dr Yule's daughter Rosemary Yule and minister Rev Karen Fenwick greet people arriving. Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Tributes paid at memorial service for tragic Forfar GP Bill Yule
Rab's found himself back in a hotel room again.
RAB MCNEIL: I'm in a hotel room again. How did that happen?
Melville Mitchell, formerly of Cooper & McKenzie of Dundee.
Melville Mitchell: Retired Dundee menswear retailer dies aged 89
Michael O'Halloran. Image: SNS.
Michael O'Halloran: Leaving St Johnstone for Cove Rangers was a 'no-brainer'
Ukrainian children Yeva Berehovenko (left) and Sasha Protsenko carry a wreath during the ceremony. Image: Phil Hannah.
Blairgowrie holds ceremony to mark one year since start of Ukraine war

Editor's Picks

Most Commented