5 of the best places to enjoy an ice cream

There’s nothing better on a summer’s day than to pop out and buy some tasty ice cream.

Whether it be slurping from a cone or tucking into a tub of your frozen favourite, it is guaranteed to refresh and delight.

You can enjoy it in the morning, afternoon or evening. Any time’s a good time for ice cream.

So where should you go to enjoy this classic treat?

We’ve put together a handy list of some of the best spots to buy an ice cream in Courier Country.

A taste of something special at Novellis

Novellis is a family run dessert parlour on Burntisland High Street.

It is open seven days a week from 10am to 8pm during winter and 10am to 9pm during summer. It makes ice cream on the premises and offers 18 different flavours daily.

It has gluten and dairy free options as well as vegan options. Kimbo Italian coffee, waffles, crepes, milkshakes and cakes are also available.

Novellis won dessert outlet of the year awards two years in a row – 2021 and 2022. It was also a finalist for best coffee shop at awards in July this year.

To find out more visit Novellis’ Facebook page or call 01592 872449.

Find your favourite flavour at Jannettas Gelateria

Jannettas is a long-standing artisan gelateria, now in its 115th year and fifth generation.

Open until late, you will find a 54-flavour range of gelato, handmade cannoli, tiramisu, biscotti, filled rosemary focaccia and a particularly unique display of semifreddo cakes.

Situated a stone’s throw from St. Andrews Cathedral and castle, as well as within the heart of the Dundee waterfront at Slessor Gardens, Jannettas and its award-winning products can be enjoyed in each location.

To add to the testimony of their quality, Jannettas’ gelato can be found in multiple five-star hotels and other reputable establishments across Tayside and Fife.

The Jannettas family keeps to their traditions of a family-run business, and to that effect, you will find members of the fourth and fifth generations working in-store as you enjoy the continental ambience and endless combinations of gelato.’

You can find out more at Janettas’ website.

Stewart Tower Dairy’s delicious delights

Stewart Tower Dairy makes wonderful gelato-style dairy ice cream on its farm in Stanley in the heart of beautiful Perthshire. Italian-style gelato is how ice cream is meant to be made, it takes a bit more work but it’s well worth it, and Stewart Tower Dairy thinks you’ll agree.

So many modern ice creams use vegetable fat and bulking agents because they’re cheaper, but Stewart Tower’s luxurious, indulgent ice cream is made using fresh milk and cream directly from its own cows. Its ice cream is light and creamy – you can taste the freshness in every spoonful.

It creates more than 250 different flavours of ice cream and tasty fruit ices, as well as spectacular ice cream cakes available at its ice cream parlour. You can even make a day of it and have something to eat in its Roundhouse Cafe and pick up something special in the farm shop.

To find out more about visit Stewart Tower Dairy Ice Cream Parlour’s website or Facebook page.

Davie’s Cafe serves up sweet treats

Nestled on a quaint corner in Lochee, Dundee, for 70 years, Davie’s Cafe has been a beloved establishment, renowned for its homemade ice cream. Through the passage of time, it has become a cherished treasure in the hearts of locals and visitors alike.

With dedication and passion, Davie’s Cafe has perfected the art of crafting creamy delights. Using only the finest ingredients and traditional techniques, it creates flavours that tantalize your taste buds and bring joy to every customer.

Over the years, Davie’s Cafe has become more than just an ice cream parlour. It has become a gathering place, where families and friends come together to create memories.

As the years have gone by, Davie’s Cafe has continued to evolve and innovate, introducing new flavours and experimenting with unique combinations. However, its commitment to quality and tradition remains steadfast.

Davie’s Cafe’s legacy is a testament to its unwavering dedication to serving the finest homemade ice cream. It stands as a beacon of nostalgia, reminding us of simpler times and the enduring joy of a sweet treat.

To find out more visit Davie’s Cafe’s Facebook page.

Spoiled for choice at Frankie’s Fish, Chips & Pizzeria

Frankie’s Fish, Chips & Pizzeria on Balfield Road, Dundee, offers the finest fried fare, authentic stone baked pizzas, gourmet burgers and doner kebabs. It also sells an amazing selection of up to 12 Italian hand-crafted, artisan-style ice creams available to take-away or for home delivery. From old favourites such as vanilla, strawberry and raspberry ripple to flavours such as Mars Bar and Ferrero Rocher, there’s a huge choice.

All Frankie’s ice creams are made locally by Casa de Gelato, a family-run, multi-award-winning business based on Albert Square, Meadowside, Dundee. All its flavours are freshly made in small batches from the finest Scottish produce; milk, double cream and the finest flavourings.

Why not pop in to try this delicious ice cream or have it delivered directly to your door. You won’t be disappointed!

To find out more visit Frankie’s Fish, Chips & Pizzeria’s website or call 01382 825231.