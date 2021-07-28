SPONSORED: Discover a sustainable fitness lifestyle with Leisureactive Dundee

We’ve all heard of hard-hitting summer body workout plans which promise to achieve immediate results, but there is now a way to lead a more sustainable fitness lifestyle in Dundee.

More often than not, the method required to achieve drastic, immediate results can’t be sustained long-term. Restrictive meal combinations and intense, overcomplicated training plans mean it is simply not maintainable for most lifestyles.

At best, you will achieve some good results initially but it’s unlikely you will be able to maintain the training style in the long term. At worst, they can actually have a detrimental effect on your mental and physical health.

So, ditch the quick-fix mind-set and discover your fit with Leisureactive Dundee. Discover a supportive health & fitness community. Discover your passion for fitness. Discover your fitness lifestyle that works.

This isn’t a fast fitness fad, it’s a functional membership solution that gives you unlimited access to a whole range of leisure and sports facilities and services including eight leisure centres, five swimming pools, a huge range of group exercise classes and a mobile app so you can work out in the gym and at home.

There are no bolt-ons or hidden extras, just their most popular and flexible FULL FIT membership – no contract and no joining fee.

Working out without a plan can be like driving without any purpose or destination so, as part of the #DiscoverYourFit campaign, Leisureactive have also created a series of realistic and sustainable training plans for their members to help them get started on their fitness journey, maximise results and reach goals.

What’s more, right now you can get your first three months of FULL FIT Membership for an unbeatable £20 per month! (usually £29) Simply pay month-by-month via direct debit and receive your first three at an unbeatable price.

Here are Leisureactive Dundee’s 4 top tips for discovering a more sustainable fitness lifestyle:

1. Start where your body is now

While we sometimes force ourselves into rigorous plans that conform to outdated “rules” of exercise and weight loss (e.g. one hour a day, five days a week), this can actually result in injury or overworking our bodies too soon.

If it has been more than 12 weeks since you last worked out, you could have lost some of your endurance and strength; even if it’s only been a few weeks, you need to work back to where you were.

Take time to gradually build up the intensity and frequency of your workouts and you’ll avoid injury and make your workouts easier to stick with.

Leisureactive’s ‘Discover Your Fit’ workout plans include a range of options so you can start where you are and get to where you want to be. (LINK PROMO LANDING PAGE)

2. Create a realistic schedule

Be realistic about the amount of time you can commit to your workouts.

Of course, you need to challenge yourself if you want to see results, but it is important to figure out how much time you have. Remember to factor in warm ups, cool downs, kit prep and travelling.

Trying to create more time for workouts might not be sustainable in the long run. And, if you are consistently unable to meet your targets each week, you may end up feeling deflated.

Remember, your workouts don’t always need to be an hour in the Gym. Leisureactive offer 30-minute group exercise classes which are equally as effective.

And, if you are unable to leave the house for any reason, they now offer a range of Livestream and On Demand workouts which you can do at home via their App – anytime!

3. Find a type of exercise you enjoy

There are a range of reasons why some people don’t enjoy exercising, the main one being – it’s not fun! It’s important to find a type of exercise you enjoy; it certainly doesn’t just have to mean pounding the treadmill.

With access to eight leisure centres fully stocked with the latest cardio and strength equipment, and five swimming pools to choose from, you are not limited by choice or location at Leisureactive Dundee.

They offer Dundee’s biggest range of group fitness classes from the familiar legs, bums and tums, Zumba and AquaFit right, through to the LES MILLS™ cult-classics like BODYPUMP, a bar-bell based workout, and a ballet inspired Barre class to name just a few! Check out their timetable to see what classes would suit you best.

4. Never work through the pain

If you’re in pain, it’s usually your body trying to tell you something. And if you’re in pain during exercise, you very likely need to take a break.

Often, we are inclined to believe a niggling pain will go away if we keep going, but this could make things worse for yourself in the long run. To discover – and maintain – your best fitness lifestyle, you should always listen to your body.

But that is not to say weaknesses or known conditions and injuries mean you must stop working out altogether. Exercise can actually help some conditions and, for others, there are ways to keep moving.

Leisureactive would always recommend that you consult with your GP in the first instance, but their qualified fitness coaches can also work with you to create a customised programme of exercise that considers any weak spots or problem areas – this service is free for all Leisureactive members.

Water-based exercise has long been prescribed for people with arthritis and lower impact classes like the Leisureactive Stretch and Recovery class can help relieve joint pain and stiffness.

Discover your fitness lifestyle in Dundee with a Leisureactive membership.

Enjoy access to Dundee’s widest range of fitness facilities with a FULL FIT Membership from Leisureactive.

With unlimited access to eight leisure centres, five swimming pools, a huge range of group exercise classes and a mobile app so you can work out in the gym and at home – a Leisureactive membership is Dundee’s most affordable fitness membership with all of the premium features included as standard.