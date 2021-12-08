Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Covid Scotland: What are the new Omicron travel rules – and when do you have to take a PCR test?

By Saskia Harper
December 8 2021, 12.30pm Updated: December 9 2021, 10.06am
Since the Omicron variant of Covid was discovered, new travel rules have been put in place to limit the spread of the virus in Scotland.

But what do you need to do if you’re travelling abroad during the festive season?

And do you need to take a PCR test or self-isolate when you return to Scotland?

We’re answering all of your questions about travel and Omicron.

Covid travel rules: Which countries are on the red list?

The 11 countries recently added to Scotland’s red list are:

  • Angola
  • Botswana
  • Eswatini
  • Lesotho
  • Malawi
  • Mozambique
  • Namibia
  • Nigeria
  • South Africa
  • Zambia
  • Zimbabwe
11 new countries have been added to the UK’s red list.

If you have been in one of these countries in the 10 days before you arrive in Scotland, you can only enter if you either:

  • are a British or Irish National
  • have residence rights in the UK

If you live in Scotland, government advice is not to travel to red list nations.

If you are returning to Scotland from one of these countries, you will need to quarantine in a hotel for 10 days upon your return.

Further information on testing requirements while in hotel quarantine is available here.

Do I have to take a PCR test before or after returning to Scotland?

Before the Omicron variant was discovered, travellers into Scotland could simply take a lateral flow test on day two after entering the country, so long as they were fully vaccinated and not returning from a red-list country.

However, the rules have now changed.

As of December 7, people arriving in Scotland from abroad will need to take pre-departure Covid PCR tests, taken no later than two days before travelling.

This is to help stem the spread of the Omicron variant.

In addition, you must also return a negative PCR test on or before day two after arrival.

If you return a positive PCR test after arriving back in Scotland, you must self-isolate and others in your household must also follow the necessary rules.

The new rules apply to both vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers entering Scotland from abroad.

These measures have been agreed with the UK, Welsh and Northern Irish governments.

You can book your PCR tests on the CTM portal. You cannot use NHS PCR tests.