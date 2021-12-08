Covid Scotland: What are the new Omicron travel rules – and when do you have to take a PCR test?

An error occurred. Please try again.

Since the Omicron variant of Covid was discovered, new travel rules have been put in place to limit the spread of the virus in Scotland.

But what do you need to do if you’re travelling abroad during the festive season?

And do you need to take a PCR test or self-isolate when you return to Scotland?

We’re answering all of your questions about travel and Omicron.

Covid travel rules: Which countries are on the red list?

The 11 countries recently added to Scotland’s red list are:

Angola

Botswana

Eswatini

Lesotho

Malawi

Mozambique

Namibia

Nigeria

South Africa

Zambia

Zimbabwe

If you have been in one of these countries in the 10 days before you arrive in Scotland, you can only enter if you either:

are a British or Irish National

have residence rights in the UK

If you live in Scotland, government advice is not to travel to red list nations.

If you are returning to Scotland from one of these countries, you will need to quarantine in a hotel for 10 days upon your return.

Further information on testing requirements while in hotel quarantine is available here.

Do I have to take a PCR test before or after returning to Scotland?

Before the Omicron variant was discovered, travellers into Scotland could simply take a lateral flow test on day two after entering the country, so long as they were fully vaccinated and not returning from a red-list country.

However, the rules have now changed.

As of December 7, people arriving in Scotland from abroad will need to take pre-departure Covid PCR tests, taken no later than two days before travelling.

This is to help stem the spread of the Omicron variant.

In addition, you must also return a negative PCR test on or before day two after arrival.

If you return a positive PCR test after arriving back in Scotland, you must self-isolate and others in your household must also follow the necessary rules.

The new rules apply to both vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers entering Scotland from abroad.

These measures have been agreed with the UK, Welsh and Northern Irish governments.

You can book your PCR tests on the CTM portal. You cannot use NHS PCR tests.