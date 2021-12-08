Revealed: The away day trend that could send Dundee EIGHT POINTS clear of Ross County this weekend

An error occurred. Please try again.

More often than not, travelling fans suffer from away day blues as they cross the country to follow their club.

Not so for clashes between Dundee and Ross County, however.

The team changed from dark blue tends to greet the final whistle with a smile.

The last six results have ended with an away victory – one of those, mind you, was as a result of Covid-19 and a 3-0 walkover for Dundee.

In fact, of the last nine matches that were actually played, there has been only one home victory.

Maintaining that trend would send James McPake’s side eight points clear of County.

To do that, what are the moments the current Dark Blues are aiming to emulate?

Ross County 0-1 Dundee – May 8, 2018

Dundee’s last trip to Ross County was a successful one and guaranteed they remained in the top flight.

Simon Murray nodded home a Randy Wolters cross with future Dee Liam Fontaine looking on.

For the Staggies, they were heading down to the Championship.

Ross County 0-2 Dundee – December 2, 2017

As is the pattern, Dundee won both their trips to Dingwall in season 2017/18 but lost both games at Dens.

Earlier in the campaign it was Mark O’Hara on target, the midfielder fond of big goals during his time with the Dark Blues, as he smashed in from range.

And, late on, Faissal El-Bakhtaoui sealed the points with an exquisite lob to cap an impressive victory in the Highlands.

Ross County 1-3 Dundee – August 6, 2016

Nip back another season to another manager and Dundee kicked off the 2016/17 campaign in style.

A double from Rory Loy before McGowan added a second-half strike, had Paul Hartley’s side cruising at 3-0 after 62 minutes.

That victory promised a successful season, despite the summer departures of Greg Stewart and Kane Hemmings.

Sadly that would be the best moment for Dees for a couple of months, though, – it took another 10 league matches before the second league win of the campaign arrived.

Ross County 0-1 Dundee – April 23, 2011

For an added treat, let’s look back at one of the most famous days in the recent history of Dundee.

Dee-fiance was realised in Dingwall as Leighton McIntosh scored the goal that kept the Dark Blues in the Championship.

A 25-point penalty dished out by the SPL earlier in the season due to entering administration looked certain to down the Dee.

A team led by Barry Smith with the likes of Gary Harkins, Rab Douglas, Gary Irvine and Matt Lockwood – as well as Leigh Griffiths for a spell – defied that fate.

And Ross County away was the venue that sealed survival as McIntosh nabbed the ball off the County goalkeeper before rolling into an empty net.

Sending the 608 visiting supporters wild.