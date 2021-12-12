Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Meet the Fife make-up artist aiming to build teen confidence through academy

By Cara Forrester
December 12 2021, 7.33am
Local expert Lois Barclay, left.
Local expert Lois Barclay, left.

Bloggers, influencers and celebrities are using social media sites to show off their make-up.

Online beauty tutorials, thanks to the rise of TikTok stars like Olivia McVeigh or Valeria Voronina, show off glamorous looks and dramatic before and afters.

And in the run up to festive season, many teens will likely be taking inspiration from Instagram and YouTube influencers and asking for make-up kits for Christmas.

One local expert says using make-up can be a very positive way for teens to improve their self-image.

Teens may be asking for make-up kits.

Lois Barclay, a local tutor and make-up artist who works for GlamCandy, Scotland’s leading make-up school, says it’s extremely important for young people to have a positive and healthy relationship with their appearance.

She runs a GlamCandy academy – an after-school club – to help those interested in picking up make-up brushes and learning more.

Fife make-up artist Lois.
Lois is launching a make-up club.

The Dunfermline club is due to start up again on January 19 from 4.30-5.30 and 6-7pm.

Lois said: “It is very easy to be influenced by current social pressures in a negative way.

“I personally feel make-up is a form of art and the human body is the canvas.

“Make-up can also be used to enhance our natural features rather than cover them up.

Lois runs a make-up club in Dunfermline.

“It can be used as a fun tool, but can also help boost confidence.”

Having fun and experimenting

At her club, Lois creates a space for 10 to 16-year-old’s to experiment under the guidance of experienced, professional, make-up artists.

She adds: “We do a lot of crafts, face painting and messing about with fun products such as glitter and eye shadow.

Our Makeup club in action last night. ❤️💄

Posted by GlamCandy Dunfermline on Thursday, 4 November 2021

“We like to show make-up isn’t only about changing your appearance, it’s about having fun and experimenting.

“We often go into what it’s like working as a make-up artist and how the industry is, showing the younger generation how many different paths being a make-up artist can lead you down whether it be bridal, editorial, runway, glam, or film and theatre.”

Top tips for teens

Lois also educates on how to keep make-up products hygienic and how to look after your skin.

But what are some top tips for younger make-up fans? Read GlamCandy’s advice below:

  • Get and maintain a skincare routine – a double cleanse at night and one in the morning will reduce the chances of your make-up clogging up your pores.
  • Use simple, alcohol-free cleansers to nourish your skin and remove product build up.
  • Ease into wearing make-up, focus on one thing at a time – there’s no need to dive in straight away with heavy eyeliner and lipstick.
  • Over time, start to add new products as your confidence and ability grows.

As well as the club in Dunfermline, GlamCandy run others across the country, including in Aberdeen, for similar age groups.