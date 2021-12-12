Meet the Fife make-up artist aiming to build teen confidence through academy

An error occurred. Please try again.

Bloggers, influencers and celebrities are using social media sites to show off their make-up.

Online beauty tutorials, thanks to the rise of TikTok stars like Olivia McVeigh or Valeria Voronina, show off glamorous looks and dramatic before and afters.

And in the run up to festive season, many teens will likely be taking inspiration from Instagram and YouTube influencers and asking for make-up kits for Christmas.

One local expert says using make-up can be a very positive way for teens to improve their self-image.

Lois Barclay, a local tutor and make-up artist who works for GlamCandy, Scotland’s leading make-up school, says it’s extremely important for young people to have a positive and healthy relationship with their appearance.

She runs a GlamCandy academy – an after-school club – to help those interested in picking up make-up brushes and learning more.

The Dunfermline club is due to start up again on January 19 from 4.30-5.30 and 6-7pm.

Lois said: “It is very easy to be influenced by current social pressures in a negative way.

“I personally feel make-up is a form of art and the human body is the canvas.

“Make-up can also be used to enhance our natural features rather than cover them up.

“It can be used as a fun tool, but can also help boost confidence.”

Having fun and experimenting

At her club, Lois creates a space for 10 to 16-year-old’s to experiment under the guidance of experienced, professional, make-up artists.

She adds: “We do a lot of crafts, face painting and messing about with fun products such as glitter and eye shadow.

Our Makeup club in action last night. ❤️💄 Posted by GlamCandy Dunfermline on Thursday, 4 November 2021

“We like to show make-up isn’t only about changing your appearance, it’s about having fun and experimenting.

“We often go into what it’s like working as a make-up artist and how the industry is, showing the younger generation how many different paths being a make-up artist can lead you down whether it be bridal, editorial, runway, glam, or film and theatre.”

Top tips for teens

Lois also educates on how to keep make-up products hygienic and how to look after your skin.

But what are some top tips for younger make-up fans? Read GlamCandy’s advice below:

Get and maintain a skincare routine – a double cleanse at night and one in the morning will reduce the chances of your make-up clogging up your pores.

Use simple, alcohol-free cleansers to nourish your skin and remove product build up.

Ease into wearing make-up, focus on one thing at a time – there’s no need to dive in straight away with heavy eyeliner and lipstick.

Over time, start to add new products as your confidence and ability grows.

As well as the club in Dunfermline, GlamCandy run others across the country, including in Aberdeen, for similar age groups.