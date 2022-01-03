New year, new start: How to transform your health and wellbeing in 2022

An error occurred. Please try again.

New Year is the perfect time to rethink your life and start afresh with anything you want to change.

And the last two years have certainly helped remind us how important good health and wellbeing is!

Read on for our experts’ views on the one thing you can do to improve yours in 2022.

Boost your immune system

Dr Beth Moorehouse, paediatric medical herbalist from Kirkcaldy says: “Current vaccines are important but only focus on protecting us against Covid and flu.

“We’re still susceptible to all the other viruses. After 18 months of restricted socialisation, we’re seeing a huge surge in these.

“Our immune systems are overwhelmed. But by boosting our nutrition we can get our bodies back to optimum health.

Herbs such as elderberry and echinacea are brilliant tonics.

“We should all take a Vitamin D supplement during winter – children under five can get them free from their GP or health visitor. There are lots of great quality variations available for older children and adults.

“It’s also sensible to increase your vitamin C and zinc intake – both are important for a healthy immune system.

“And, if you’re looking for an extra immunity boost, herbs such as elderberry (Sambucus nigra) and echinacea are brilliant tonics!”

Take 15 minutes each day just for you

Joanne Reid Rodrigues, wellness expert, author and founder of Slimming Together and Authentic Confidence recommends you-time.

“Peace of mind promotes physical and mental health. In fact, without peace of mind, we cannot have lasting health,” Joanne explains.

“Taking time for daily wellness behaviours promotes peace of mind. Even if you invest just 15 minutes daily, it can make a profound difference.

Chat with a friend who lifts your feelgood factor.

“Daily wellness behaviours include reading a few pages of an inspirational book, or spending time in the garden. Go for a walk, or listen to relaxing or uplifting music, or chat with a friend who lifts your feelgood factor.

“These daily wellness behaviours nourish the soul and energise the body. Your self-care matters – make time for yourself.”

Focus on the things you can control

Motivational speaker, triathlete, double hand transplant recipient and mum Cor Hutton set up charity Finding Your Feet after losing her hands and legs to sepsis.

She says focusing on what you can control makes a huge difference to wellbeing.

“I learnt all about that when I lost my hands and legs – what used to be the simplest of things became a challenge and I had to try harder than ever to get it done.

“Accomplishment brings positivity, no matter how big or small the task.

“So my advice is to conquer something each day and give yourself the credit you deserve. It could be as small as tidying a section of your home or as big as running a marathon.

“The pandemic has shown us there are things we just simply can’t influence, so let’s accept that and work on what we can.”

Ask for help

Professor Ewan Gillon, clinical director and chartered psychologist from Edinburgh, says it’s wise to make your goals realistic as its far more likely you’ll achieve them.

“Whether you’re considering something radical such as a career change, or addressing relationship issues, ensure your actions address the issues,” Prof Gillon explains. “And that they will lead to you being more content.

“It may be the root cause to being unhappy at work, for instance, can be resolved without changing job or career.

“If you know there are things you need to address but are struggling with how best to approach them, ask for help.

“Talking to friends, family or a mental health professional may be the best investment you make for your personal wellbeing for 2022.”

Change your mindset

Shelley Booth has been in the fitness industry for more than 20 years. She says we should all be thinking about mind and body.

“Motion leads to positive emotion. Daily mindset strategies and rituals are also very important. Changing your mindset takes real work, just like showing up to the gym.”

To improve your mindset, here’s Shelley’s advice:

Move lots.

Surround yourself with positive people.

Allow yourself time to be still, breathe and stay present in the moment.

Spend time away from all devices/technology. Instead read, or meditate.

Practice gratitude. Keep a gratitude journal and list five things each day.

Set some manageable goals for yourself to achieve in the new year.

Create a vision board to visualise these goals.

Eat well.

Minimise alcohol.

For more ideas on improving your health and wellbeing sign up to our newsletter.