Covid Scotland: Am I considered fully vaccinated with two jags – or three?

An error occurred. Please try again.

For much of the pandemic, being fully vaccinated has meant having two doses of the Covid vaccine.

But now so many of us have had boosters as well, what is the official definition of fully vaccinated? And does it vary for different aspects of life such as self-isolation and travel?

We’re answering all your questions on what it means to be fully vaccinated.

What is the definition of fully vaccinated for ending self-isolation early?

On January 5, the Scottish Government updated the rules for self-isolation if you’re positive for Covid, or a household or close contact of a positive case.

New rules allow fully vaccinated household and close contacts to avoid self-isolation as long as they take a lateral flow test every day for seven days and return a negative result each day.

According to the Scottish Government, “for the purposes of self-isolation policy, the definition of fully vaccinated is anyone with three doses of the the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency authorised vaccine.”

This means to avoid self-isolating as a close or household contact, you must have had your booster dose as well as your first and second vaccines.

If you have not had your booster dose, you will have to self-isolate for the minimum seven days if identified as a close or household contact.

Do I need three vaccines to get into nightclubs, gigs and sporting events?

Some venues and events currently require proof of vaccination to enter. These include:

Nightclubs and adult entertainment venues

Unseated indoor events with more than 500 people, even if some are seated

Unseated outdoor events with more than 4,000 people

Any event with more than 10,000 people in attendance

In order to be eligible to enter these venues, you only need to have had two vaccines, according to the Scottish Government.

However, they told The Courier this is currently under review.

Instead of proof of vaccination, you can also show proof of a negative lateral flow test.

You can do this by showing the text or email you receive after reporting the negative result online.

Do I need three vaccines for travel?

The travel rules depend on which country you’re going to. For the latest information, check the local travel advice for your destination.

For re-entering Scotland, the definition of fully vaccinated is also having had two doses of any approved Covid vaccine.

If you’ve only had one dose, you must follow the rules for someone who is not fully vaccinated.

The rules for those who have had two doses (or are under 18) are: