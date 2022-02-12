MS sufferers in Tayside and Fife get more treatment options with new drug – but who can take it?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

People living with MS in Tayside and Fife are being given extra treatment choices, thanks to a new drug.

Diroximel fumarate – which has the brand name Vumerity – has been given the green light by the Scottish Medicines Consortium (SMC) for use on the NHS in Scotland.

But who can take it and why is it good news?

Although there are 15,000 people in Scotland living with MS, the newly approved treatment is for people with active relapsing remitting MS.

This is one of the three main types of MS.

In relapsing remitting MS, people have attacks of new and old symptoms, called a relapse.

Around 85% of people with multiple sclerosis are diagnosed with this type.

What is the treatment?

The treatment is one of a number of disease modifying therapies – or DMTs, for short – which work to reduce how many relapses someone has and how serious they are.

They can also slow down the damage caused by relapsing MS that builds up over time.

Vumerity is a treatment:

Taken twice a day in tablet form.

Easier to take than injectable therapies.

Less likely to cause gastrointestinal side effects.

Studies have shown that Vumerity works in a very similar way to dimethyl fumarate (which has the brand name Tecfidera), another available MS treatment.

Results so far suggest it’s as effective as Tecfidera at reducing relapses.

Why is more choice important?

Vumerity joins 18 other DMTs available from NHS Scotland.

Just 25 years ago, there were no DMTs at all.

Katy Wood, 25, spoke about the importance of having different treatment options if you’re living with the condition.

She has been on oral treatment since being diagnosed with MS three years ago.

“I like the convenience of taking it and not having to go to hospital for infusions.

“It works for someone like me who works 9 to 5pm. I just take two tablets a day and that’s it.

“My current treatment option works well for me and my MS has been stable.

“But I do have flushing as a side effect and would like a more discreet treatment option in the future.

“With more treatment options available, there’s a greater chance to find a treatment that is convenient, effective and doesn’t give me any side effects.”

‘Relentless, painful and disabling’

Morna Simpkins, director of MS Society Scotland, said: “MS is relentless, painful and disabling.

“It’s vital people living with the condition have access to a range of safe and effective treatments that work around their lifestyle.

“We hope that appraisal bodies in other parts of the UK follow suit as soon as possible, so everyone with MS can access diroximel fumarate if it is the right option for them.”

