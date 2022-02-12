MS sufferers in Tayside and Fife get more treatment options with new drug – but who can take it?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
MS sufferers in Tayside and Fife get more treatment options with new drug – but who can take it?

By Cara Forrester
February 12 2022, 7.33am Updated: February 12 2022, 9.38am
Katy hailed the new drug for MS.
People living with MS in Tayside and Fife are being given extra treatment choices, thanks to a new drug.

Diroximel fumarate – which has the brand name Vumerity – has been given the green light by the Scottish Medicines Consortium (SMC) for use on the NHS in Scotland.

But who can take it and why is it good news?

MS can be diagnosed through an MRI.

Although there are 15,000 people in Scotland living with MS, the newly approved treatment is for people with active relapsing remitting MS.

This is one of the three main types of MS.

In relapsing remitting MS, people have attacks of new and old symptoms, called a relapse.

Around 85% of people with multiple sclerosis are diagnosed with this type.

What is the treatment?

The treatment is one of a number of disease modifying therapies – or DMTs, for short – which work to reduce how many relapses someone has and how serious they are.

They can also slow down the damage caused by relapsing MS that builds up over time.

Vumerity is a treatment:

  • Taken twice a day in tablet form.
  • Easier to take than injectable therapies.
  • Less likely to cause gastrointestinal side effects.

Studies have shown that Vumerity works in a very similar way to dimethyl fumarate (which has the brand name Tecfidera), another available MS treatment.

Results so far suggest it’s as effective as Tecfidera at reducing relapses.

Why is more choice important?

Vumerity joins 18 other DMTs available from NHS Scotland.

Just 25 years ago, there were no DMTs at all.

Katy has MS.
Katy Wood, 25, spoke about the importance of having different treatment options if you’re living with the condition.

She has been on oral treatment since being diagnosed with MS three years ago.

“I like the convenience of taking it and not having to go to hospital for infusions.

“It works for someone like me who works 9 to 5pm. I just take two tablets a day and that’s it.

Katy Wood in Dundee City Square.
“My current treatment option works well for me and my MS has been stable.

“But I do have flushing as a side effect and would like a more discreet treatment option in the future.

“With more treatment options available, there’s a greater chance to find a treatment that is convenient, effective and doesn’t give me any side effects.”

‘Relentless, painful and disabling’

Morna Simpkins, director of MS Society Scotland, said: “MS is relentless, painful and disabling.

“It’s vital people living with the condition have access to a range of safe and effective treatments that work around their lifestyle.

“We hope that appraisal bodies in other parts of the UK follow suit as soon as possible, so everyone with MS can access diroximel fumarate if it is the right option for them.”

