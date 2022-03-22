‘I began to get my life back again’: How Fifers with chronic pain are turning their lives around

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Chronic pain sufferers in Fife are being offered a lifeline through a charity which helps thousands of people every year change their lives for the better.

More than a million people in Scotland live with long-term chronic pain, with many left unable to cope and feeling isolated.

The issue is a particular in problem in Fife – with the lowest number of accepted referrals to pain clinics in Scotland.

Here, Fifers Marlene and Peter tell how the charity Pain Association Scotland helped transform their lives after years of chronic pain.

‘I kept getting flu-like symptoms’

Marlene Lowe struggled with chronic fatigue syndrome since her teens. It affected every area of her life, leaving her feeling helpless and isolated.

Marlene, 32, explains: “I came to Scotland from Sweden about 10 years ago to study in Edinburgh but I kept getting flu-like symptoms.

“It was hard to get anyone to listen to me or take me seriously but eventually I was diagnosed with chronic fatigue syndrome.

“I had gone from being very fit and active to some days barely being able to get out of bed.

“I’d resigned myself to the fact I was going to be in a difficult space for the rest of my life. I was never going to be the person I wanted to be.”

Pain Association offers support sessions, to create practical, positive change, leading to improved wellbeing.

Each group practices techniques such as deep breathing, relaxation, and gentle movement for mobility. Attendees meet people in a similar situation, who understand and empathise with problems and concerns about chronic pain.

‘I felt isolated’

Marlene, from Dysart, continues: “I felt isolated and alone until finding the Pain Association.

“I met other people in a similar situation and found practical advice and was listened to. That really started to make a difference in my life.

“Last year I even started working in a café in Aberdour. I’ve been there for three months. I’m on my feet most of the day, it’s a fast pace and my body loves it.

“I never thought I’d be in a position to do that.

“Pain Association has been so vital. They don’t just give information, they teach you how to listen to your body.

“Sitting in the comfort of your own home online, listening and learning from someone, has been an incredible opportunity and made a huge difference in my life.”

‘I feel part of a positive community’

Marlene wants to spread the word about the transformational effect the charity’s coaching and peer support can have.

She says: “Knowing I wasn’t alone was the biggest thing for me. It took a weight off my shoulders. There were people who knew what I was going through and how to fix it.

“The community is so important for mental health. Just having that significantly helped me. I felt important and valued and part of a positive community.”

‘I was taking 16 different tablets a day’

Peter McCarron from Kelty was left with life-changing injuries after his pelvis was crushed in an industrial accident 18 years ago.

He suffered chronic and debilitating pain which left him unable to function normally and taking a cocktail of different pain medications just to get through each day.

But all that began to change when he joined Pain Association meetings in Rosyth.

The 61-year-old says: “Even from my first meeting I saw a direction. I felt trapped before, with no quality of life.

“I was taking 16 different tablets a day, just to try and get by and thought so many doors were closed to me.

“But through meeting other people like me, I realised I wasn’t trapped, I wasn’t alone and I began to get my life back again.”

Peter loves nothing more than walking his dog Leela through the woods nearby his home – something that wouldn’t have been possible before.

He added: “If it wasn’t for Pain Association I’d still be on crutches. I would absolutely encourage anyone with chronic pain to contact them.

“I wouldn’t have the life I have today without it and I’ve made some very good friends.”

We'd love to hear about your health journey – whether that's insight into living with a long-term condition, advice for others or a milestone you want to celebrate.