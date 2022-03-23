Inspiring Dundee mum on life-changing sight loss at 39 – and a dog called Wanda

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Inspiring Dundee mum on life-changing sight loss at 39 – and a dog called Wanda

By Dawn Donaghey
March 23 2022, 5.53am
Post Thumbnail

Mhairi Thurston was a primary school teacher, mum to two toddlers and pregnant with her third child, when her life changed forever.

Aged just 39 she was diagnosed with Retinitis pigmentosa (RP) and told she would lose her sight.

The impact of Mhairi’s condition on her physical and mental health, and family life, meant she had to give up the job she loved at Dundee High School.

But now, as her mental health research and campaigning is nominated for a national RNIB award, Mhairi tells us:

  • Of her life-changing diagnosis and difficult times that followed
  • How a dog called Wanda – and TV’s Blue Peter – helped her find a new future
  • About her work to support others through the emotional impact of sight loss

    Dr Mhairi Thurston.
    Dr Mhairi Thurston.

Mhairi’s life since diagnosis has been remarkable.

She says if someone had told her in 2000 how the future would turn out, she wouldn’t have believed them.

During a routine check-up at Specsavers scarring on her retina was found and she was referred to Ninewells.

“After tests, I discovered I would lose my sight and there was no cure,” Mhairi explains.

“It was so hard. I was really depressed, on anti-depressants. I thought my life was over.

‘Heartbroken: Would I see my baby?’

“I was heartbroken, thinking will I see this baby, I won’t see them grow up or on their wedding days.

“I started to use liquid level indicators, which sound an alarm so you stop filling your cup of tea. And I thought if I can’t make a cup of tea, what kind of mother can I be.

“It was a huge transition. I had to stop driving so trying to organise the girls for nursery and school was difficult. And there was nobody to talk to about it.”

A dog called Wanda began to change things for Mhairi in 2004.

Mhairi with daughters Caroline, Catherine and Christina and Wanda the guide dog in 2004.
Mhairi with daughters Caroline, Catherine and Christina and Wanda the guide dog in 2004.

“I’d felt so isolated. But when I got my guide dog Wanda people would come to me to speak to her.

“She was the star of the show, she helped me connect to other people again and I began to get my confidence back.”

‘Life will go on and I’ll be OK’

And Wanda was literally the star when she was awarded the first-ever Guide Dog of the Year award and appeared on TV’s Blue Peter.

“There was so much publicity around it,” Mhairi says. “And somehow that shifted me to thinking, ‘I’ve gone through something major and actually life will go on and I’ll be OK’.

“Wanda was special, she gave me the confidence to start a counselling skills course.”

Wanda on the Blue Peter set.
Wanda on the Blue Peter set.

And it didn’t stop there. Mhairi completed her Master’s degree in counselling, then PhD, conducting research into the emotional impact of sight loss.

Now a senior lecturer at Abertay University – with her research presented at international events and government committees – she is up for a RNIB recognition award for her campaign to improve mental health support for those with sight loss.

‘You can do anything’

A model she devised, identifying five different stages someone goes through on their sight loss journey, now helps train counsellors to work with people who have sight loss.

“Part of my drive was to show my children you can do anything in life – being blind doesn’t stop you – because it was possible they might get this genetic condition,” Mhairi explains.

Mhairi’s guide dogs – first Wanda, then Eddie and now Meadow – helped her regain confidence.

When we talk, Mhairi is at home in Monifieth getting ready for a weekend with youngest daughter Caroline, 21, who is returning from Cambridge University where she’s studying medicine.

‘Girls were tested’ over potential sight loss

“I’m really proud of the girls,” Mhairi says. “Catherine, 24, is a primary teacher in Strathkinness, and Christina, 26, is a PhD researcher at Edinburgh University.

“Because the condition is genetically inherited we were worried for them. But when they got to an age where we were able to talk with them about it they said they wanted to be tested.”

Mhairi with her daughters and Eddie.
Mhairi with her daughters and Eddie.

Thankfully their tests have been negative so far, which is a promising sign, Mhairi says.

“People’s lives are turned upside down when they have sight loss. It is challenging and is death by a thousand cuts, small things add up.

“I have some residual sight and have learned my routes around the supermarket and other places, though the pandemic did hit the blind population very hard.

Strategies to look after mental health

“But my determination was to show others you don’t need to limit yourself.

“Looking after your mental health is essential, finding strategies to help,” says Mhairi, who was also diagnosed with breast cancer four years ago, and is now clear.

“One of my strategies is walking on the beach, immersing myself in nature. That is healing and grounding for people who may be anxious about life. I treasure every day.

“I’m honoured to be nominated for this award. Mental health and sight loss is such an important area of work and I hope my nomination can shine a light on it.”

The award winners will be announced at a ceremony in London on March 29 2022.

  • We’d love to hear about your health journey – whether that’s wellbeing advice, insight into the challenges of living with a long-term condition or an achievement you want to celebrate. Contact us at healthandwellbeing@thecourier.co.uk

