Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

How watching district nurses care for her mum inspired NHS Tayside Queen’s Nurse Jodie

By Cara Forrester
June 4 2022, 5.53am
Queen's Nurse Jodie Gunn.
Queen's Nurse Jodie Gunn.

As a young girl, Jodie Gunn watched with fascination as district nurses tended to her sick mother.

And watching the care she received sparked an interest for her which led to her successful career.

Jodie is now flying high, recently appointed as the first Gender Based Violence Against Women’s Nurse for NHS Tayside.

And as the nation celebrates the Platinum Jubilee, we talk to Jodie about what it means to her to also be a prestigious Queen’s Nurse.

But it’s not just about achievement for Jodie.

Jodie is one of only three Queen’s Nurses in Tayside.

She tells us:

  • What she learned in her Queen’s Nurse coaching that changed her
  • The importance of mindfulness and kindness in her work.

Jodie, who has been a nurse since April 2003, remembers the district nurses who visited her family home as a teenager.

She explains: “When I was younger, my mum was seriously ill with a chronic lung condition.

Jodie and her mum.

“She thankfully received a double lung transplant 22 years ago which gave her a new lease of life.

Throughout my childhood, I saw my mum struggle and receive oxygen therapy and nursing care at home.

“The fact that healthcare was being delivered in my mum’s bedroom was astounding to me.”

Community at heart

After her training, Jodie got her first job in a busy rehabilitation ward for care of the elderly.

But it was being involved with planning discharges that once again brought the role of  community nursing into her mind.

“The more I asked patients about how things were at home and what resources people had available, the more curious I became about working in the community.

Community nursing was important to Jodie.

“So I went on to become a community nurse within a district nursing team then further progressed to complete my health visitor training.”

From there, Jodie became community nurse team leader in the health visiting service.

But when she embarked on her Queen’s Nurse programme in 2021, she found it brought new beginnings for her.

Turning point

Jodie says it gave her the “courage” to challenge herself and use mindfulness in her self-development.

“Completing it has been an extraordinary turning point in my life.

“My coaching concentrated on my core values, I realised quite quickly I had never questioned why some things irritate me and others bring me joy.

Jodie says the programme was a turning point for her.

“Once you understand yourself in that way it empowers you to have courageous conversations.

“Instead of reacting impulsively because of your own sense of fairness, you learn to respect all values at the same level.

“My skills have become better because of my own mindfulness practice.

The power of kindness

“I’ve learned to be much more aware. Just finding a way to check in with people, whether patients or staff, is so valuable.”

And it gave a deep sense of the importance of kindness.

Tackling domestic abuse.

“Kindness was a prominent theme throughout the entire programme.

“We were taught to be kind to ourselves and each other.”

The Queen’s Nurse programme also made Jodie realise she wanted to challenge herself further – and use that kindness in a new role.

New challenges

Now Tayside’s first Gender Based Violence/Violence Against Women’s nurse, Jodie will lead NHS Tayside’s priority of tacking domestic abuse.

She’ll work with partner organisations and also ensure staff can seek expert advice, while feeling confident and knowledgeable about recognising and responding to abuse.

“If I hadn’t been on the programme I don’t think I’d have had the courage to do it,” she says. “It is a really exciting prospect to lead this agenda.

“I already have plans to visit other health boards to listen to what they are doing and share the knowledge we have gained.

“Together we can shape services with and for the people who need them.”

  • Read more information about becoming a Queen’s Nurse here.

